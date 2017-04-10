आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
IPL-2017 IPL-2017

कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स भ्रष्टाचार- पीएमओ ने सुलझाने नहीं 'टालने' की थी कोशिश

amarujala.com- Presented by: जया पाण्डेय

Updated Mon, 10 Apr 2017 10:45 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Manmohan PMO passed buck on CWG scams: Public Accounts Committee

मनमोहन सिंह

कॉमनवेल्‍थ गेम्‍स में हुए भ्रष्‍टाचार के मामले में मनमोहन सिंह हर ओर से घिरे हुए दिखाई पड़ रहे हैं। पब्लिक अकाउंट्स कमेटी ने 2010 के मनमोहन सिंह के पीएमओ की आलोचना की एक रिपोर्ट स्वीकार कर ली है। 
इस रिपोर्ट में तत्कालीन मनमोहन सरकार की आलोचना की गई है जिसने राष्ट्रमंडल खेलों के अध्यक्ष के रूप में सुरेश कलमाड़ी की नियुक्ति की थी और कॉमनवेल्थ गेम्स के दौरान हुए भ्रष्टाचार को नजरअंदाज किया। 

समिति ने 2010 की सीडब्ल्यूजी रिपोर्ट को सही ठहराया जिसमें खेल आयोजन समिति प्रमुख सुरेश कलमाड़ी की नियुक्ति और घोटालों से प्रभावित हुए खेलों की खराब निगरानी के लिए पीएमओ की आलोचना की थी। 

समिति ने कहा पीएमओ को जिम्मेदारियां बदलने की जगह कोई ठोस कदम उठाना चाहिए था। रिपोर्ट में ये भी कहा गया कि ये सबसे अच्छा होता कि खेल मंत्रालय द्वारा कारणों को समझाया जाता। इसके अलावा ये भी कहा गया कि कैबिनेट सचिवालय राजनीतिक झुकाव की वजह से जवाबदेही सुनिश्चित करने में नाकामयाब रहे हैं। 

कमेटी ने सीबीआई से कहा कि कथित भष्टाचार की जांच फिर से शुरू करे जिसे एजेंसी द्वारा बंद कर दिया गया था। इस मामले में करीब 33 मामले दर्ज हैं जिनमें से कुछ कलमाड़ी और उनके सहयोगियों पर भी दर्ज हैं। 

कमेटी की रिपोर्ट में ये भी कहा गया कि कमेटी इसकी आलोचना करती है और पीएमओ/ कैबिनेट सचिवालयों से अपील की है कि इसे उदाहरण के तौर पर लें और काम करने और  जिम्मदारियां उठाने की संस्कृति को प्रोत्साहित करें। इसके अलावा उस व्यवहार की आलोचना की गई है जिसमें सरकार के उच्चतम संस्थानों बाहरी प्रभावों में आकर छोड़छाड़ करते हैं। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

public accounts committee commonwealth games pac manmohan singh More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

मंगलवार को जारी होगा UPSEE-2017 परीक्षा का एडमिट कार्ड, ऐसे करें डाउनलोड

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
AKTU's UPSEE-2017 exam admit card will be available from tuesday 11 april onwards

जब कुंवारी माधुरी दीक्षित से डायरेक्टर ने साइन करवाया 'नो प्रेग्नेंसी क्लॉज'

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Madhuri Dixit no pregnancy clause by Subhash Ghai for Khalnayak, interesting facts

कभी छाेटी सी जॉब करती थी जॉनी लीवर की बेटी, अब लोगों को हंसाकर कमा रही पैसे

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
meet johnny lever daughter jamie lever

PICS: अंबानी की पार्टी में सलमान और जाह्नवी कपूर ने जमाया रंग

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
Pics: Salman and Jhanvi becomes central of attraction at ambanis party

वैज्ञानिकों ने लगाया पता, सेहत के लिए चाय बेहतर या कॉफी

  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
what is better for health tea or coffee

जबर ख़बर

मिलिए 'जूनियर योगी' से, देखकर खुश हो जाएंगे आप
Read More

ना'पाक' करतूत

पाक ने कुलभूषण जाधव को दी फांसी की सजा, भारत बोला- ये हत्या की साजिश

pakistan sentenced indian national kulbhushan jadhav to death

Most Read

शराबबंदी: न खिसकी दुकान, न खिसका हाईवे, फिर भी दूरी हुई 500 मीटर से ज्यादा

liquor owner builds walls near his shop for following supreme courts orders in kerala
  • शनिवार, 8 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

चीन को जवाब, 7200KM लंबे कॉरिडोर से जुड़ेंगे भारत-रूस-यूरोप

indo-russian connectivity corridor internation north south transportation will soom came in reality
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

'अपने PM को फांसी पर लटका चुके पाकिस्तान में कुछ भी हो सकता है'

former raw chief AS daulat on kulbhushan jadhav
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

महिला न्यूज एंकर ने पढ़ी पति की मौत की ब्रेकिंग न्यूज

when news anchor read breaking news of her husband demise in chhattisgarh
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

रामनवमी तक बनाएंगे राम मंदिर, जान देनी पड़े या लेनी पड़े: BJP विधायक

BJP Hyderabad MLA Raja singh give controversial statement on Ram Mandir
  • रविवार, 9 अप्रैल 2017
  • +

कुलभूषण की फांसी पर सोशल मीडिया पर यूं चली चर्चा

social media reactions on kulbhushan yadav
  • सोमवार, 10 अप्रैल 2017
  • +
LIVE TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top