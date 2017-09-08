बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
Flipkart पर दिया DSLR का ऑर्डर, डिलीवरी में मिला खिलौने वाला कैमरा
Updated Fri, 08 Sep 2017 12:32 PM IST
ऑनलाइन शॉपिंग पोर्टल फ्लिपकार्ट से डीएसएलआर कैमरा खरीदने वाले एक ग्राहक को हजारों का चूना लगा है। ग्राहक ने कैनन कंपनी का कैमरा ऑर्डर किया था, जिसकी कीमत करीब 41 हजार रुपये बताई जा रही है, लेकिन डिलीवरी डिब्बे में जो निकला उसे देखकर उसके पैरों तले जमीन खिसक गई।
चौंका देने वाली बात है कि उसे कैमरे के बजाय पैक्ड डिब्बे में एक पत्थर और खिलौने वाले दो कैमरे मिले हैं। ग्राहक हैदराबाद का रहना वाला है और पेशे से एक बिजनेसमैन है। हैदराबाद के ममता नगर कॉलोनी में रहने वाले विनय ने कई बार कंपनी के सर्विस सेंटर से संपर्क करने की कोशिश की, लेकिन कोई राहत नहीं दी गई।
कंपनी के इस रवैये से परेशान विनय ने आखिर में पुलिस को शिकायत करने के लिए फैसला लिया। इंडिया टाइम्स की खबर के मुताबिक 5 सितंबर की शाम विनय की पत्नी ने डिलीवरी रिसीव की, लेकिन उसमें पत्थर और खिलौने वाला कैमरा निकला।
