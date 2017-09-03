Download App
सेल्फी का शौक बना जान का दुश्मन, हाथी के पांव के नीचे आकर हुई मौत

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 10:30 AM IST
man lost his life while trying to take selfie with elephant
सेल्फी का शौक लोगों की जान का दुश्मन बनता जा रहा है। शनिवार को ओडिशा के सुंदरगढ़ जिले से भी एक ऐसा ही मामला सामने आया, जहां एक व्यक्ति की मौत हाथी के साथ सेल्फी लेने के चक्कर में हुई। वन अधिकारियों के मुताबिक व्यक्ति की मौत जिले के राउरकेला एरिया में हुए है। 
मृतक की पहचान 54 वर्षीय अशोक भारती के रूप में हुई है। मृतक कटक का रहने वाला था और सुंदरगढ़ में एक निजी कंपनी में काम करता था। 

पढ़ें: कॉफी, सेल्फी और सुसाइड....दो सहेलियों की अजब कहानी

वन अधिकारी ने बताया कि हम स्थानिय लोगों की मदद से एक हाथी को खदेड़ने की कोशिश कर रहे थे, लेकिन अचानक से एक आदमी आया और हाथी के पास जाकर फोटो लेने की कोशिश करने लगा। अधिकारी ने बताया कि अशोक बार-बार हाथी के सामने जाकर सेल्फी लेने की कोशिश कर रहा था। उसी वक्त हाथी घूमा और अशोक उसकी चपेट में आ गया। 

वन अधिकारियों और स्थानियों लोगों ने मिलकर अशोक को बचाने की कोशिश की और उसे गंभीर हालत में राउरकेला सरकारी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया। जहां डॉक्टरों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि नियम के अनुसार हम मृतक के परिवार को मुआवजा प्रदान करेंगे। 
