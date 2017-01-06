बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मद्रास हाइकोर्ट ने जयललिता समर्थकों की उम्मीदों पर पानी फेरा
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:17 PM IST
तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जे जयललिता की मौत के बाद उन्हें भारत रत्न देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका को मद्रास हाइकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार को जयललिता को भारत रत्न देने की मांग को लेकर जयललिता समर्थकों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी।
शुक्रवार को इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाइकोर्ट ने इसे खारिज कर दिया। खास बात ये है कि बीते दिसंबर महीने में तमिलनाडु कैबिनेट ने भी इस संबंध में प्रस्ताव पास कर केंद्र सरकार से मांग की थी कि जयललिता को उनकी उपलब्धियों के लिए भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाए।
कैबिनेट की ओर से प्रस्ताव पास करते हुए यह भी मांग की गई थी कि केंद्र सरकार को जयललिता की एक कांस्य की प्रतिमा को संसद भवन में भी स्थापित करवाना चाहिए।
बैठक में यह भी प्रस्ताव पास हुआ था कि जयललिता की याद में एक संग्रहालय की भी स्थापना की जाए, इसके निर्माण के लिए 15 करोड़ रुपये की लागत तय की गई थी।
बता दें कि आज ही पार्टी महासचिव शशिकला नटराजन और मुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से जयललिता की याद में डाक टिकट और सिक्का चलाने की मांग की गई है।
