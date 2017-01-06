आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

मद्रास हाइकोर्ट ने जयललिता समर्थकों की उम्‍मीदों पर पानी फेरा

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 02:17 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Madras high court rejects PIL to Bharat ratna award for jayalalitha
तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जे जयललिता की मौत के बाद उन्हें भारत रत्न देने की मांग करने वाली याचिका को मद्रास हाइकोर्ट ने खारिज कर दिया है। बता दें कि केंद्र सरकार को जयललिता को भारत रत्न देने की मांग को लेकर जयललिता समर्थकों ने हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर की थी।
शुक्रवार को इस पर सुनवाई करते हुए हाइकोर्ट ने इसे खारिज कर दिया। खास बात ये है कि बीते दिसंबर महीने में तमिलनाडु कैबिनेट ने भी इस संबंध में प्रस्ताव पास कर केंद्र सरकार से मांग की थी कि जयललिता को उनकी उपलब्धियों के लिए भारत रत्न से सम्मानित किया जाए।
 
कैबिनेट की ओर से प्रस्ताव पास करते हुए यह भी मांग की गई थी  कि केंद्र सरकार को जयललिता की एक कांस्य की प्रतिमा को संसद भवन में भी स्‍थापित करवाना चाहिए।

बैठक में यह भी प्रस्ताव पास हुआ था कि जयललिता की याद में एक संग्रहालय की भी स्‍थापना की जाए, इसके निर्माण के लिए 15 करोड़ रुपये की लागत तय की गई थी। 

बता दें कि आज ही पार्टी महासचिव शशिकला नटराजन और मुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम की ओर से प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से जयललिता की याद में डाक टिकट और सिक्का चलाने की मांग की गई है।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jayalalithaa madras highcourt tamilnadu sashikala natrajan More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

बर्तन धोकर और मांगे हुए कपड़े पहनकर ओम पुरी ने बिताए थे तंगी के दिन

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
National Award Winning Actor Om Puri Had A Difficult Childhood

शाहरुख ने कहा, 'मेरी बेटी को डेट करना है तो फॉलो करें ये नियम'

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Shah Rukh has few rules to be followed to date his daughter

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने सलमान पर लगाए संगीन आरोप, कहा, 'आईएसआई एजेंट हैं सलमान'

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
BIGG BOSS: Swami Om calls Salman an ISI agent, accuses makers of supplying drugs

'लैला मैं लैला' पर परफॉर्म कर रही थीं सनी लियोन, तभी हुआ कुछ ऐसा देखते रह गए दर्शक

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
sunny leone dance performance laila mai laila

चीनी से नहीं होती डायबिटीज, जानें इससे जुड़े मिथक और उनकी सच्चाई

  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
myths related to diabetes

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

शानदार माही

एमएस धोनी ने छोड़ी टी-20 और वनडे की कप्तानी, बतौर खिलाड़ी खेलते रहेंगे

Ms dhoni resigned from indian capataincy

Most Read

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

बजट टालने की मांग वाली याचिका पर तुरंत सुनवाई से SC का इनकार

  SC declines urgent hearing on PIL seeking postponement of Union Budget in view of elections
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

तब 2012 में भाजपा ने बदलवा दी थी आम बजट की तारीख

in 2012, bjp forced upa to change the date of general budget
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आधार पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी, निजी एजेंसियों से डाटा एकत्र कराना सही नहीं

collecting the personal detail by the private agency for aadhaar is not great idea
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

क्या आप भी इन चीजों के लिए पार्टनर पर रहती हैं निर्भर? टूट सकता है रिश्ता

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

महेश भट्ट ने शूट किए इंटीमेट सीन फिर एक्ट्रेस को शो से निकाल दिया

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

तनाव लेना भी है सेहत के लिए फायदेमंद, ये रही वजह

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

हीरो-हीरोइन से लवमेकिंग सीन करवाने के लिए प्रोड्यूसर ने उठाया ये कदम

﻿