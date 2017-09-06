Download App
पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या पर बोले राहुल गांधी, सच कभी मर नहीं सकता

अभिषेक मिश्रा

Updated Wed, 06 Sep 2017 11:05 AM IST
live update in journalist gauri lankesh murder case, people demand CBI investigation

गौरी लंकेश

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की मंगलवार को बंगलूरू में उनके घर के बाहर गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई। शुरुआती जांच में पता चला कि उन पर सात बार गोली चलाई गई थी, जिसमें से उन्हें तीन गोलियां लगीं। कर्नाटक पुलिस के मुताबिक, 55 साल की गौरी कार से घर लौटी थीं और घर का गेट खोल रही थीं तभी बाइक सवार अज्ञात हमलावरों ने उनपर गोलियां बरसा दीं। 
गौरी को तीन गोलियां लगीं और उनकी मौके पर ही मौत हो गई, जबकि मकान परिसर में दीवार पर चार गोलियों के निशान मिले हैं। गौरी लंकेश की हत्या की राजनेताओं ने कड़ी निंदा की है। वहीं कुछ लोग इस मामले में सीबीआई जांच की मांग कर रहे हैं। बंगलूरू के टाउन हाल में पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या के विरोध में लोगों ने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। 




कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने शोक जताते हुए कहा कि सच कभी खामोश नहीं हो सकता, गौरी हमेशा हमारे दिलों में जिंदा रहेंगी। 
 


वहीं केंद्रीय मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने भी पत्राकार और लेखक गौरी लंकेश की मौत पर दुख व्यक्त किया है। 


गौरी की मौत पर कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने शोक व्यक्त किया। उन्होंने लिखा कि गौरी लंकेश की मौत का दुख है। भारत ऐसा देश नहीं बन सकता जहां पत्रकार की आवाज को गोलियों के बंद किया जाए। उनकी आवाज हमेशा जिंदा रहेगी। 

 
केंद्रीय मंत्री डी वी सदानंद गौड़ा ने काह कि कर्नाटक सरकार को गौरी लंकेश का केस सीबीआई को सौंप देना चाहिए। 



Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

