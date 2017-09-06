Karnataka: Protest at Town Hall in Bengaluru against killing of senior journalist #GauriLankesh pic.twitter.com/MrE0POZvBw— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017
The truth will never be silenced. Gauri Lankesh lives on in our hearts. My condolences &love to her family. The culprits have to be punished— Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) September 5, 2017
Condemn killing of senior journalist Gauri Lankesh. Hope speedy investigation is conducted & justice delivered. Condolences to the family.— Smriti Z Irani (@smritiirani) September 6, 2017
Saddened by the murder of #GauriLankesh. India wasn't supposed to be a country where journalists are silenced by bullets. Her voice rings on— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) September 5, 2017
Strongly condemn the attack and assassination of #GauriLankesh . Her demise has left a void in the world of journalism pic.twitter.com/DXdJzkBsf9— Sachin Pilot (@SachinPilot) September 5, 2017
Karnataka Government should hand over the case to CBI- D. V. Sadananda Gowda,Union Minister on #GauriLankesh pic.twitter.com/LnHccubP4n— ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2017
