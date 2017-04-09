Deeply pained by the attacks in Egypt. We condemn these attacks. My thoughts are with families of the deceased & prayers with the injured.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2017
Bhadrakh (Odisha): Relaxation of 4 hours was given in the curfew, situation was normal during this period: Additional DGP Binayatosh Jha pic.twitter.com/TEsjkN2J6G— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Internet services to remain suspended in entire Kashmir valley till conduct of #AnantnagBypoll on April 12.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2017
Bhadrakh violence: Social media blocked for 48 hours in Bhadrakh and nearby areas by Odisha government from 7 PM today— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Koi jawan, adhikaari shaheed hota hai, kisi bhi surat mein, 1 crore se kam ki dhan raashi uske parivaar ke logon ko nahi milni chahiye: HM pic.twitter.com/udzlEwfeSt— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
HM launched website 'Bharat Ke Veer', brainchild of Akshay Kumar,to facilitate monetary contribution to kins of CRPF jawans killed in action pic.twitter.com/eX1uwrIMYs— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Poor 6.5 per cent polling in #bypoll for #Srinagar Lok Sabha seat: Chief Electoral Officer Shantanu. #SrinagarBypoll— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2017
Delhi: DRI recovered Rs. 15.75 cores in old currency notes of 1000 & 500 from premises near Jhandewalan metro station, investigation on pic.twitter.com/TvJm5e02m1— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
#BREAKING Explosion near Alexandria church: Egypt state media— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 9, 2017
Ram Mandir ke liye jaan de bhi sakte hain,dusron ki jaan le bhi sakte hain. Aane waali RamNavmi tak Ram Mandir ban ke rahega: Raja Singh,BJP pic.twitter.com/MVG9TH86W5— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
#EVMs are robust and tamper-proof, even manufacturers cannot manipulate them at the time of production, says #EC.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2017
Tamil Nadu: Part of a road at Chennai's Anna Salai caved in trapping a bus and a car. Both vehicles pulled out. pic.twitter.com/OyjPOhnBJ0— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Theft in ND-Patna #RajdhaniExpress, 7 RPF personnel suspended.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2017
Situation imprvd considerably,absolute normalcy will restore in next few days;gradually curfew to be relaxed:AB Ota,Revenue Div Commissioner pic.twitter.com/8wBPZzsWco— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Anyone who breaks the law will be punished: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on Alwar incident pic.twitter.com/yr6x2IByQx— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
We have not started any official campaign demanding Bharat Ratna for the Dalai Lama.These decisions are taken by government: Rajiv Tuli, RSS pic.twitter.com/WeLQnbR5Kq— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
If EC postpones election then it proves that its inefficient. They should conduct election in fair manner: RS Bharathi, DMK #RKNagarByPolls pic.twitter.com/P1allqOIqj— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
BREAKING: Egyptian official says death toll rises to 21 in church bombing north of Cairo— The Associated Press (@AP) April 9, 2017
Son did not have license, he called me, I was on my way with it but by then police started misbehaving and beating him: Sanjay Tyagi, BJP pic.twitter.com/PY72aLkQ5M— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2017
Sahjanwa: Man burnt alive by unknown assailants. Police on spot, investigation underway. pic.twitter.com/d5cySQ97FJ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 9, 2017
Woke up to be flooded by messages of assaulting a fan? Where do people make this news up from? Not assaulted anyone: Arjun Rampal (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/PUfNjZiD7A— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
At least 13 killed in #Egypt church #bombing: media.— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 9, 2017
Crime Branch of Odisha Police begins probe into Bhadrakh violence. Curfew reimposed in the city, to be in force till 7 AM on 10 April.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Raipur(Chhattisgarh): Fire breaks out in a car parking lot next to railway station. Many cars gutted, fire tenders on spot. pic.twitter.com/hYNsQlDUnb— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
To those who warn of dire consequences if Ram Mandir built.We were waiting for you to say this so we can behead you:Raja Singh,BJP Hyd MLA pic.twitter.com/UT6EbSXRAp— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Budgam Protesters-Security forces clash: Death toll rises to three #JammuKashmir— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Since last night about 35 polling booth officers hv been taken to unknown location.Will complain to EC about booth capturing:Arun Yadav,Cong pic.twitter.com/L7PrZ5hemw— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina offers chadar at #Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chisty in #Ajmer. pic.twitter.com/n92ZXeUVLN— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 9, 2017
Farooq Abdullah and Omar Abdullah cast their vote for Srinagar Lok Sabha bypoll pic.twitter.com/ZoViWg7CuR— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
CBI registers case against M/s Kudos Chemie Ltd,Chandigarh & its 3 directors who are alleged to have siphoned off Rs 1301 Cr (approx). pic.twitter.com/X6XcRLKscy— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
#India sealed a berth in #WomenHockeyWorldLeague Semi-Final to be held in June this year pic.twitter.com/lPx2PKHn3V— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 9, 2017
Modi stands for 'Making of development of India': Union Min Venkaiah Naidu in Gandhinagar, Gujarat pic.twitter.com/n9HciN4p97— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Delhi: HM Rajnath Singh chairs 11th standing committee meeting of the Inter state council pic.twitter.com/tvgtLYpH03— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
One dead in clash between protesters and Security personnel near polling station in Budgam's Dalwan Pakerpora— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) adjourned till Wednesday, 12 April.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Bhind(MP): Car of Congress candidate vandalised, 2 people beaten up& booth captured.Congress blames BJP supporters for the incident. #bypoll pic.twitter.com/vqAhtBHlyz— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
BCCI Special General Meeting (SGM) begins in Delhi.Saurav Ganguly,TC Mathew,Rajeev Shukla,N Srinivasan present— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
INS Tarkash and INS Mumbai assist the Chinese PLA in sanitising a ship hijacked in the Gulf of Aden: Navy Sources— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Bhadrak (Odisha): Curfew relaxed in the city for few hours #Odisha pic.twitter.com/YCUzJ1mm5w— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
#UPDATE Clash between protesters and Security personnel near polling station in Dalwan Pakerpora area of Budgam. Two injured— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
J&K: Petrol bombs hurled towards polling station in Budgam.More details awaited #bypoll— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Hyderabad's Toufeeq allegedly being tortured by his employer in Saudi Arabia for last 1 year, family appeals for help. pic.twitter.com/UdULOUwNXh— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Nanjangud bypoll candidate from Congress Kalale Krishnamurthy wore Congress symbol inside polling station #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/wKAVqmO7Ab— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Delhi: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reaches residence of BJP national president Amit Shah pic.twitter.com/EmmPtsZZ8z— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Rajouri Garden assembly seat bypoll: Congress leader Ajay Maken casts his vote #Delhi pic.twitter.com/dRyIFRQ402— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Two policemen have lost their lives in an encounter with Maoists in Jharkhand's Simdega. pic.twitter.com/65UQrHWawY— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Incident happened at 3.30 am, I don't know why Arjun Rampal threw camera at me.Police not cooperating at all: Shobhit,Victim pic.twitter.com/eFM6P5mXGn— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Molestation case: TVF CEO Arunabh Kumar has been given interim protection from arrest till tomorrow by a sessions court in Mumbai. pic.twitter.com/o31frU7FwU— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Ater(Bhind) bypoll: 6 Police officials removed by EC after Congress candidate Hemant Katare alleged they were threatening ppl #MadhyaPradesh— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Patna Rajdhani train dacoity: Three people injured in the incident. Victims file complaint pic.twitter.com/1AUuLLmUpY— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Karnataka: Voting underway for Nanjangud assembly seat. #bypoll pic.twitter.com/S7MXqXKphD— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Complaint of assault filed against Arjun Rampal in Delhi, according to the complainant the incident took place in a 5 star hotel pic.twitter.com/VeZeN1s9LS— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Patna Rajdhani train dacoity: RPF personnel part of the escort team have been suspended for negligence of duty— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
J&K: Security tightened in Srinagar on voting day for Lok Sabha bypolls pic.twitter.com/6NBijT3myW— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Himachal Pradesh: Polling delayed at Booth no.51 in Bhoranj assembly bypolls (Hamirpur district) due to fault in EVM. pic.twitter.com/veCp1zW92F— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
West Bengal: Voting has begun on Kanthi Dakshin seat in East Midnapore #bypoll pic.twitter.com/UFK0CeUQcM— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
#HimachalPradesh Polling for by-poll of #Bhoranj Assembly constituency in #Hamirpur district begins at 8 AM and will continue till 5 PM.— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 9, 2017
#Rajasthan: Voting begins for the by-election to #Dholpur Assembly seat from 7 this morning pic.twitter.com/X38C8H1hEr— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 9, 2017
#Jharkhand: #Voting for Littipara seat commences from 7 this morning, to conclude by 3 in afternoon— All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) April 9, 2017
Bihar: Dacoity in Patna Rajdhani Express near Buxar. Culprits also beat up passengers. Railway Police informed— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
There is very little water in #Teesta. It is our lifeline, the lifeline of North Bengal: WB CM Mamata Banerjee— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
What we can do is that there are many other rivers in the area(India-Bangladesh), we can use water from them: WB CM on #Teesta pic.twitter.com/QeTYEtxnlG— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
Bypolls: Voting underway for Bandhavgarh assembly seat in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qqAPRZzaO2— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017
J&K: Internet services in Srinagar have been shut down ahead of bypolls— ANI (@ANI_news) April 9, 2017