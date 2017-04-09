आपका शहर Close

Breaking News: पीएम मोदी ने मिस्र हमलों पर जताया दुख

LIVE

live breaking news 9th april 2017

BREAKING NEWS

09 Apr

09:20 PM
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ट्वीट कर मिस्र हमलों पर दुख जताया है और हमलों की निंदा की है।


 

09 Apr

08:54 PM
ओडिशा के अतिरिक्त डीजीपी ने बताया कि भद्रक में जारी हिंसा के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू में 4 घंटे की ढील दी गई थी इस दौरान स्थिति सामान्य रही है।
 

09 Apr

08:32 PM
अनंतनाग लोकसभा में उपचुनाव के तहत 12 अप्रैल तक के लिए कश्मीर घाटी में इंटरनेट सेवाएं बंद कर दी गई है।
 

09 Apr

07:37 PM
ओड़िशा के भद्रक में शुक्रवार को हुई हिंसा के बाद जिला प्रशासन ने 48 घंटे तक सोशल मीडिया के इस्तेमाल पर बैन लगा दिया है। 
 

09 Apr

07:02 PM
केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने शौर्य दिवस  के अवसर पर कहा कि किसी भी जवान, अधिकारी की मौत पर परिवार को कम से कम 1 करोड़ की राशि मिलनी चाहिए। इस अवसर पर राजनाथ सिंह ने फिल्म अभिनेता अक्षय कुमार के द्वारा तैयार की गई वेबसाइट भारत के वीर को लांच किया। 
 

 

09 Apr

06:26 PM
मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी ने बताया कि श्रीनगर लोकसभा उपचुनाव में कुल 6.5% वोटिंग हुई है।
 

09 Apr

06:22 PM
दिल्ली में डीआरआई ने झंडेवालान मेट्रो स्टेशन के पास से 15.75 करोड़ मूल्य के पुराने 1000 और 500 रुपये के नोट बरामद किए 
 

09 Apr

04:46 PM
मिस्र मीडिया के मुताबिक अलेक्जेंड्रिया चर्च के निकट विस्फोट हुआ है। हालांकि अभी तक किसी के हताहत होने की खबर नहीं है।
 
 

09 Apr

04:30 PM
भाजपा के राजा सिंह ने कहा है कि वह राम मंदिर के लिए जान दे भी सकते हैं और किसी की जान ले भी सकते हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि आने वाली राम नवमी तक राम मंदिर बनकर रहेगा।
 

09 Apr

04:23 PM
ईवीएम पर चल रहे विवाद पर चुनाव आयोग ने कहा है कि ईवीएम मशीनों की सुरक्षा प्रणाली काफी मजबूत है जिनमें छेड़छाड़ नहीं की जा सकती।
 

09 Apr

04:13 PM
तमिलनाडु के चेन्नई में अन्ना सलाई में सड़क के बीचोंबीच गड्ढा हो गया जिसमें दो वाहन फंस गए। जिसके बाद वाहनों को निकाला गया।
 
 

09 Apr

04:03 PM
एनडी-पटना राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में चोरी की खबर है, वहीं मामले में 7 रेलवे सुरक्षा बल के कर्मियों को सस्पेंड कर दिया गया है।
 

 

09 Apr

03:49 PM
ओडिशा के भद्रक में जारी हिंसा को लेकर राजस्व विभाग के आयुक्त ने कहा है कि धीरे-धीरे स्थिति सामान्य होने लगी है, कुछ दिनों में कर्फ्यू हटा दिया जाएगा। 
 

09 Apr

03:23 PM
अलवर घटना पर राजस्थान के गृह मंत्री गुलाब चंद कटारिया ने कहा है कि जो भी कानून तोड़ेगा उसे सजा दी जाएगी।
 

09 Apr

03:12 PM
आरएसएस के राजीव तुली ने कहा है कि उन्होंने दलाई लामा को भारत रत्न दिलाने के लिए कोई अभियान शुरू नहीं किया है। 
 

09 Apr

03:01 PM
डीएमके नेता आर एस भारती ने कहा है कि अगर चुनाव आयोग उपचुनाव स्थगित करता है तो इससे यह साबित हो जाएगा कि आयोग चुनाव कराने में सक्षम नहीं है।
 

09 Apr

02:50 PM
मिस्र के एक चर्च में ब्लास्ट के बाद अबतक 21 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। वहीं धमाके में करीब 38 लोग बुरी तरह घायल हो गए हैं।
 
 

09 Apr

02:44 PM
बीजेपी नेता संजय त्यागी ने कहा कि मेरे बेटे के पास लाइसेंस नहीं था जिसके बाद  उसने मुझे फोन कर इसकी जानकारी दी। मैं लाइसेंस लेकर उसके पास आ रहा था लेकिन पुलिस ने उसके साथ दुर्व्यवहार और मारपीट की।
 
यूपी: शहजनवा में आदमी को जिंदा जलाया, पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंची, जांच जारी।

09 Apr

02:24 PM
गाजियाबाद के लोनी में फैक्ट्री में लगी आग, 4 दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंची।

09 Apr

02:18 PM
जब मैं सोकर उठा तो मेरा मोबाइल मारपीट के मैसेज से भरा पड़ा था? लोगों को ये न्यूज कहां से मिली, मैने किसी के साथ मारपीट नहीं की।

09 Apr

01:53 PM
मिस्र में चर्च के नजदीक हुआ विस्फोट, 13 की मौत, 42 घायल

 

09 Apr

01:31 PM
ओडिशा: भद्रक हिंसा मामले में क्राइम ब्रांच ने शुरू की जांच, 10 अप्रैल सुबह सात बजे तक शहर में दोबारा लगया गया कर्फ्यू।

09 Apr

01:29 PM
छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में रेलवे स्टेशन के सामने कार पार्किंग में लगी आग, कई कारें आग की चपेट में।

 

09 Apr

01:19 PM
हैदराबाद के बीजेपी विधायक का कहना है कि जो ये कहते हैं कि राम मंदिर का निर्माण किया तो उसके गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने होंगे, हम उनकी गर्दन काटने का इंतजार कर रहे हैं।


 

09 Apr

12:49 PM
J&K: बडगाम: प्रदर्शनकारियों और सुरक्षाबलों में संघर्ष के बाद मरने वालों की संख्या हुई 3

 

09 Apr

12:43 PM
पिछली रात से 35 पोलिंग बूथ अधिकारियों को अज्ञात जगह पर ले जाया गाय है। हम बूथ कैप्चरिंग की शिकायत चुनाव आयोग से करेंगे: अरुण यादव, कांग्रेस नेता

09 Apr

12:36 PM
बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना ने अजमेर में ख्वाजा मोईनुद्दीन चिश्ती की दरगाह पर चढ़ाई चादर।

09 Apr

12:21 PM
उमर अबदुल्लाह और फारुख अब्दुल्लाह ने श्रीनगर लोकसभा के उपचुनाव में डाला वोट

09 Apr

12:05 PM
CBI ने चंडीगढ़ की कुडोस केमी. लिमिटेड और कंपनी के तीन निदेशकों के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस। इन पर 1301 करोड़ रुपये के धोखाधड़ी का आरोप है।

09 Apr

11:58 AM
भारत ने इस साल जून में होने वाले महिला हॉकी वर्ल्ड लीग के सेमीफाइनल में बनाई जगह।

09 Apr

11:45 AM
वैंकेया नायडू ने गुजरात के गांधीनगर में कहा कि मोदी भारत के विकास के लिए खड़े हैं: वैंकेया नायडू

09 Apr

11:38 AM
दिल्ली: गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह राज्य परिषद की 11वीं स्थायी समिति की बैठक की अध्यक्षता कर रहे हैं।

09 Apr

11:21 AM
जम्मू-कश्मीर: प्रदर्शनकारियों और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच बडगाम के दलवाम-पाकरपोरा बूथ के नजदीक हुए संघर्ष में एक की मौत।

09 Apr

11:18 AM
बीसीसीआई की स्पेशल जनरल मीटिंग बुधवार (12 अप्रैल) तक के लिए स्थगित

09 Apr

11:09 AM
मध्यप्रदेश: भिंड में कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की कार में की तोड़फोड़, दो लोगों की पिटाई, बूथ पर किया कब्जा। कांग्रेस ने बीजेपी समर्थकों को घटना के लिए जिम्मेदार बताया।

 

09 Apr

11:04 AM
बीसीसीआई की स्पेशल जनरल मीटिंग दिल्ली में शुरू। सौरभ गांगुली, टीसी मैथ्यू, राजीव शुक्ला और एन श्रीनिवास मौजूद।

09 Apr

11:02 AM
आईएनएस तरकश और आईएनएस मुंबई ने चीनी पीएलए की मदद से गल्फ की खाड़ी में अपहृत एक जहाज को बचाया।

09 Apr

10:47 AM
ओडिशा: भद्रक में भगवान राम को लेकर फेसबुक पोस्ट पर हुए बवाल के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू में कुछ वक्त की राहत दी गई है।

09 Apr

10:36 AM
बडगाम के दलवान पापरपोरा मतदान केंद्र के नजदीक प्रदर्शनकारियों और सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बीच संघर्ष। दो घायल

 

09 Apr

10:31 AM
J&K: बडगाम में पोलिंग स्टेशन के नजदीक फेंका गया पेट्रोल बम

09 Apr

10:28 AM
सऊदी अरब में हैदराबाद के तौफीक पर उसके मालिक द्वारा अत्याचार किया जा रहा है। परिवार ने की मदद की अपील।


 

09 Apr

10:26 AM
नंजनगुड उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार कलाले कृष्णमूर्ति कांग्रेस का प्रतीक चिह्न पहनकर मतदान केंद्र पहुंचे।

09 Apr

10:21 AM
दिल्ली: उत्तर प्रदेश मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ बीजेपी अध्यक्ष का आवास पर पहुंचे।

 

09 Apr

10:05 AM
दिल्ली: राजौरी गार्डन विधानसभा उपचुनाव में कांग्रेस के नेता अजय माकन ने डाला वोट।

 

09 Apr

09:54 AM
झारखंड के सिमडेगा में माओवादियों से मुठभेड़ के दौरान दो पुलिसकर्मी शहीद

 

09 Apr

09:42 AM
अर्जुन रामपाल द्वारा बदसलूकी के मामले में पीड़ित शोभि का कहना है कि ये मामला सुबह 3.30 का है। मुझे नहीं पता कि आखिर क्यों अर्जुन रामपाल ने मेरे ऊपर कैमरा फेंक दिया।

09 Apr

09:28 AM
छेड़छाड़ के मामले में टीवीएफ के सीईओ अरुनभ कुमार को मुंबई कोर्ट ने दिया गिरफ्तारी से संरक्षण।

09 Apr

09:20 AM
भिंड सीट पर उपचुनाव: लोगों के डराने की शिकायत पर चुनाव आयोग ने 6 पुलिस अधिकारियों को हटाया

09 Apr

09:16 AM
पटना राजधानी ट्रेन डकैती मामले में 3 लोग घायल, पीड़ितों ने दर्ज कराई शिकायत।

09 Apr

09:14 AM
कर्नाटक: नंजनगुड विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी।

 

09 Apr

09:02 AM
अर्जुन रामपाल पर आरोप है कि फोटोग्राफर द्वारा उनकी फोटो क्लिक करने को लेकर अभिनेता को गुस्सा आ गया और उन्होंने उसका कैमरा छीनकर फेंक दिया। 

09 Apr

08:58 AM
पटना राजधानी ट्रेन डकैती मामले में आरपीएफ के जवान को ड्यूटी पर कोताही बरतने के आरोप में किया गया सस्पेंड।

09 Apr

08:53 AM
J&K: श्रीनगर की लोकसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए सुरक्षा कड़ी

09 Apr

08:50 AM
हिमाचल प्रदेश: ईवीएम में गड़वड़ी की वजह से भोरंज विधानसभा सीट पर बूथ नंबर 51 पर वोटिंग रुकी।

09 Apr

08:31 AM
पश्चिम बंगाल: पूर्व मिदनापुर में कांठी दक्षिण सीट पर वोटिंग जारी।

09 Apr

08:22 AM
हिमाचल प्रदेश: हमीरपुर जिले की भोरंज विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू हुआ मतदान।

09 Apr

07:59 AM
राजस्थान: धौलपुर विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव के लिए मतदान जारी

09 Apr

07:56 AM
झारखंड: लिट्टीपारा में उपचुनाव के लिए सुबह 7 बजे से हो रहा मतदान

09 Apr

07:47 AM
बिहार: बक्सर के नजदीक पटना राजधानी एक्सप्रेस में डकैती। आरोपियों की यात्रियों ने की पिटाई।

09 Apr

07:43 AM
तीस्ता में पानी बहुत कम है। ये हमारी लाइफलाइन है, उत्तर बंगाल की लाइफलाइन: ममता बनर्जी

09 Apr

07:42 AM
तीस्ता पर बोलीं पश्चिमबंगाल की सीएम ममताबनर्जी- हम क्या कर सकते हैं कि इस क्षेत्र में कई अन्य नदियां हैं (भारत-बांग्लादेश), हम उनसे पानी का उपयोग कर सकते हैं।

 

09 Apr

07:38 AM
मध्यप्रदेश के बांधवगढ़ विधानसभा सीट पर उपचुनाव का मतदान जारी

 

09 Apr

07:34 AM
J&K: श्रीनगर में उपचुनाव की वजह से इंटरनेट सेवा ठप्प।

09 Apr

07:29 AM
BREAKING NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

