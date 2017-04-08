Breaking News: गुजरात: चलती बस में ड्राइवर की हार्ट अटैक से मौत,

Two children suffered injuries after a minor blast in Kiradpura locality of Maharashtra's Aurangabad; no terror angle says police pic.twitter.com/iQwonekxRD— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Seventy passengers onboard a bus survived a mishap in Gujarat's Junagarh after the driver passed away following a cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/YRsVml8AYt— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Tiger strayed into a village in Uttarakhand's Champawat, triggered panic. Police and forest department officials at the spot for rescue. pic.twitter.com/V8nskBReWr— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Delhi Police arrests two accused in connection with German national Benjamin Scolt case,attacked with a sharp weapon in Delhi's Geeta Colony pic.twitter.com/fYnB9fk4vU— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Ab UP CM aaye hain,yeh BJP ki sochi samjhi scheme thi, jo bhi anti muslim aur anti minority hain usko govt mein lana tha: Ghulam Nabi Azad pic.twitter.com/WmpsbPEH4Y— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
#Alwar cow vigilantism incident: Two more people arrested by Police, investigation on. pic.twitter.com/Ejmj3JV8au— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
India take unassailable 3-0 lead against Uzbekistan in Davis Cup tie with @rohanbopanna and @NSriraam winning doubles. #INDvsUZB— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2017
J&K: Ceasefire violation by Pakistan on Indian Army posts
along the LoC in Naushera. Indian army retaliating, firing on
Insurance Regulatory & Development Authority of India agreed to bring down rates of third party insurance from 41% to 27%.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
#WATCH: Vice President Hamid Ansari's wife Salma Ansari emphasises on reading Quran, says "Talaq Talaq Talaq kehne se koi talaq nahi hota" pic.twitter.com/08QxxaexRZ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya a matter of belief, ready to go to jail for it, says Union Minister #UmaBharti. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/woRGAhj6lU— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 8, 2017
Situation is under control there, however curfew has been imposed till tomorrow morning: Hansraj Ahir,MoS Home on Bhadrak(Odisha) protests pic.twitter.com/NAwJ4aaGQs— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina meets Vice President Hamid Ansari, in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/vyO9XBjjHq— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
In sankirntaon se ubharne ke liye bhi hum sabko ek maarg talaashna hoga:UP CM on Vande Mataram controversy at 'Governor's guide' book launch pic.twitter.com/jEWuoDcsdk— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2017
#BREAKING Suspect device found in Stockholm attack truck: Swedish police— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 8, 2017
#BREAKING Stockholm truck attack suspect is from Uzbekistan: police— AFP news agency (@AFP) April 8, 2017
Hd sent a tweet to EAM,she got bk with positive response.Hope to get body soon,don't need compensation.It was a case of hate crime: I Singh pic.twitter.com/fgwA0JLJ4c— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Congress files complaint to Election Commission of India against BS Yeddyurappa for allegedly distributing money ahead of Karnataka bypolls pic.twitter.com/FLicN0vEjL— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Appeal all citizens of Bhadrak to stay calm.Updated Union HM on situation & asked CM Odisha to prevail over situation: D Pradhan, Union Min pic.twitter.com/m3oaH0C9LB— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Odisha: Section 144 imposed in Bhadrak till 8am tmrw,35 platoons of Police deployed; 10 detained; Sec 144 in Dhamnagar and Basudevpur also pic.twitter.com/B7zzrN2EUA— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina & PM Modi honour kin of Indian soldiers who lost their life in action in 1971 war at Sommanona Ceremony in Delhi pic.twitter.com/O2qAKFYB9j— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
From 1952 to till date no political party in India has won election, irrespective of the strength in house by scoring 51%: Prez Mukherjee pic.twitter.com/vkY2nXLRf6— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Delhi: After press meet,PM Modi & Bangladesh PM Hasina left for Manekshaw Centre for programme to honour Indian soldiers martyred in 1971war pic.twitter.com/BlWUPdCn6c— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Thane call centre scam: Sagar Thakkar, master mind in the scam sent to police custody till 13 April by Thane court.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Rajya ke paise ka durupyog ka BJP ninda karti hai, aur rajya sarkar ka isteefa maangti hai: Piyush Goyal on Delhi Govt pic.twitter.com/PXaf2NPFBB— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
MoCA is strengthening rules so that national no-fly list can be implemented,such incidents can be prevented&safety improved:Jayant Sinha— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Mr Gaikwad apologised and provided undertaking that such incidents will not reoccur.Therefore AI was advised to revoke ban:Jayant Sinha— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Two naxals arrested by security forces from Chhattisgarh's Bijapur pic.twitter.com/9VLAK3q6mL— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Whoever they might be, anyone who takes law in their own hands or threatens will be dealt with strictly: J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti pic.twitter.com/eACXdly17a— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Electoral promises routinely remains unfulfilled: CJI Khehar (1/2) pic.twitter.com/PfUxBBy25a— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
BJP Karnataka chief B S Yeddyurappa gives money to family of deceased farmer.Congress alleges violation of model code(bypolls) (7.4.17) pic.twitter.com/OhaI7MJnUj— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
J&K: Terrorists fired shots at crowd where a PDP leader was addressing in Anantnag's Achabal; Police cordoned of area; no injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/4N17b6Yl9e— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Federation of Indian Airlines members restoring flying privileges to MP R Gaikwad under assurance that they'll be accorded respect:Sources— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Delegation level talks between India and Bangladesh held at Delhi's Hyderabad House. pic.twitter.com/14ZxAVuh4p— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Boxing: K Shyam Kumar gets gold medal in 49kg category after his counterpart Hasanboy Dusmatov pulled out due to injury in Thailand C'pshp— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Kolkata-Khulna-Dhaka Bus service to be inaugurated in Kolkata #India #Bangladesh pic.twitter.com/VPClhuREpZ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Superstar Rajnikanth cancels meeting with fans between April 12-16th,says it's difficult to take pictures with each and every fan (file pic) pic.twitter.com/od9WlSlxll— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Pakistan likely to borrow USD750m from Chinahttps://t.co/sx5s2Eax7w pic.twitter.com/sk16Uk8RH4— ANI Digital (@ani_digital) April 8, 2017
Boxing Federation of India has been granted affiliation by Indian Olympic Association.— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Odisha: Section 144 imposed in Bhadrak after protests broke out following a derogatory Facebook post against Lord Ram.Section 144 imposed pic.twitter.com/c5v5n7uNUS— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
When Tarun Vijay said "we live with blacks", I ask him who is "we"? Was he referring to BJP/RSS members as the only Indians?: P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/ZfhjDHNCpA— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Kerala: 75 year old man found dead after being allegedly attacked by a pack of stray dogs in Trivandrum. Police send body for postmortem— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Have received a report on the shootout incident resulting in the tragic death of Indian national Vikram Jaryal in Washington State USA:EAM pic.twitter.com/XQGy63spet— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Delhi: Tamil Nadu farmers now continuing to protest more than 3 weeks at Jantar Mantar demanding drought relief fund. pic.twitter.com/G5ulI2neHZ— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
UP: Hindu Yuva Vahini disrupted a prayer meeting in a Church in Maharajganj alleging forced religious conversion by foreign nationals pic.twitter.com/fMSeE1tBQZ— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2017
Lucknow: Union Minister MA Naqvi leaves after meeting UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/6qVWeRtgTf— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 8, 2017
19 year old German national Benjamin Scolt attacked with a sharp weapon in Delhi's Geeta Colony, admitted to hospital. Accused absconding— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Delhi: Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat pic.twitter.com/wkPHug2ddY— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Kerala: Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh worker arrested for drinking in public in Kasaragod,allegedly dies in police custody.BJP calls for hartal— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
#Alwar cow vigilantism incident: One more accused has been arrested by Police— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Uttarakhand: Raids underway at illegal slaughterhouses in Dehradun— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina gets ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/H6kP00JHhd— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
J&K: Army provided meals & drinking water to 150 people stranded due to floods at Ghat Gopal village in Palhalan area. (07.04.2017) pic.twitter.com/TCulMVkGHr— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Romance in almost every film starts with eve teasing, be it Hindi or in regional films: Maneka Gandhi,Union Minister (7.4.17) pic.twitter.com/dnSQOWZXvF— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad to meet party chief Uddhav Thackeray later today— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Himachal Pradesh: 16 injured after minibus carrying tourists from Kerala overturned near Mandi; injured rushed to hospital. pic.twitter.com/t0a12FVBds— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Ghalti uski( AI official) thi aur use main maafi maangu? Haan sadan se maang li maafi: Ravindra Gaikwad,Shiv Sena MP— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
7 times tickets were booked in my name. I did not do it. Who did? I have raised this issue in the Parliament: Ravindra Gaikwad,SS MP pic.twitter.com/92b8AND00E— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Anti-Pakistan protests break out in Afghanistan's Lashkargarh over incessant shelling from Pakistan pic.twitter.com/cESMRVCnID— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017
Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina to meet PM Modi today, will hold delegation level talks (file pic) pic.twitter.com/pZZYV2fL1F— ANI (@ANI_news) April 8, 2017