Breaking News: गुजरात: चलती बस में ड्राइवर की हार्ट अटैक से मौत,

LIVE

live breaking news 8th april 2017

08 Apr

11:26 PM
महाराष्ट्र: औरंगाबाद के किरदपुरा इलाके में कम तीव्रता वाले विस्फोट में दो बच्चे जख्मी, पुलिस के अनुसार, यह कोई आतंकी घटना नहीं।

08 Apr

11:15 PM
गुजरात के जूनागढ़ में चलती बस में  ड्राइवर की हार्ट अटैक से मौत, 70 यात्री बाल-बाल बचे।

08 Apr

11:09 PM
अभी तक श्रीनगर संसदीय क्षेत्र में इंटरनेट सेवाओं को रोका नहीं किया गया है, स्थिति पर गौर किया जा रहा है, अगर जरूरत पड़ी तो कदम उठाएंगे: एसपी वैद, जम्मू-कश्मीर डीजीपी 

08 Apr

10:37 PM
उत्तराखंड: चंपावत के एक गांव में नजर आया बाघ, लोगों में दहशत, पुलिस और वन विभाग के अधिकारी बचाव के लिए मौके पर मौजूद।

08 Apr

09:12 PM
दिल्ली पुलिस ने जर्मनी के नागरिक बेंजामिन स्कॉल्ट केस में दो आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। दिल्ली के कश्मीरी गेट इलाके में यमुना खादर के पास उनपर हमला किया गया था जिसमें वह घायल हो गए थे।
 

08 Apr

08:32 PM
राज्यसभा में नेता विपक्ष गुलाम नबी आजाद ने कहा कि उत्तर प्रदेश में भाजपा द्वारा योगी आदित्यनाथ को मुख्यमंत्री बनाना पार्टी की सोची समझी योजना है। उन्होंने कहा कि जो भी मुस्लिम विरोधी और अल्पसंख्यक विरोधी हैं उन्हें सरकार में लाना भाजपा की प्राथमिकता थी।
 

08 Apr

08:07 PM
 राजस्थान के अलवर में कथित गौरक्षकों द्वारा पहलू खान की हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने दो और लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। साथ ही मामले की जांच जारी है।
 

08 Apr

07:51 PM
डेविस कप में भारत ने उज्बेकिस्तान के खिलाफ 3-0 की बढ़त हासिल कर ली है। साथ ही रोहन बोप्पना और एन श्रीराम ने डबल्स खिताब जीत लिया है।
 

08 Apr

07:35 PM
इंडियन प्रीमियर लीग में शनिवार को किंग्स इलेवन पंजाब और राइजिंग पुणे सुपरजाइंट्स के बीच मैच खेला गया जिसमें पंजाब ने पुणे को 6 विकेट से हरा दिया।


 

08 Apr

07:23 PM
जम्मू-कश्मीर के रजौरी जिले के नौशेरा सेक्टर में पाकिस्तान की तरफ से  एलओसी पर सीजफायर उल्लंघन किया गया है। वहीं सेना की तरफ से गोलीबारी जारी है।
 

08 Apr

07:11 PM
भारतीय बीमा नियामक एवं विकास प्राधिकरण (इरडा) ने थर्ड पार्टी इंश्योरेंस का प्रीमियम 41 फीसदी से घटाकर 27 फीसदी कर दिया है। 
 


 

08 Apr

07:02 PM
उपराष्ट्रपति हामिद अंसारी की पत्नी सलमा अंसारी ने तीन तलाक के मुद्दे पर कहा है कि तीन बार तलाक बोलने से तलाक नहीं होता है।
 

08 Apr

06:55 PM
केंद्रीय मंत्री उमा भारती ने कहा है कि राम मंदिर के निर्माण का मुद्दा आस्था से जुड़ा हुआ  है। इसके लिए वह जेल जाने के लिए भी तैयार हैं।
 

 

08 Apr

06:42 PM
गृह राज्यमंत्री हंसराज अहीर ने ओडिशा में जारी हिंसा को लेकर कहा है कि भद्रक में स्थिति नियंत्रण में है, लेकिन कल सुबह तक कर्फ्यू जारी रहेगा।
 
 

08 Apr

06:33 PM
चार दिन के भारत दौरे पर आईं बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना ने उपराष्ट्रपति हामिद अंसारी से नई दिल्ली में मुलाकात की।
 

08 Apr

06:31 PM
वंदे मातरम पर चल रहे विवाद यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा है कि ऐसे विवाद हमारी संकीर्णता को दर्शाते हैं। 
 
 स्टॉकहोम हमले में पुलिस को ट्रक से एक संदिग्ध डिवाइस मिली है। वहीं पुलिस को यह भी पता चला है कि संदिग्ध हमलावर उज्बेकिस्तान का नागरिक है।
 


 

08 Apr

05:30 PM
अमेरिका में मारे गए भारतीय युवक विक्रम जारयाल के परिवार ने कहा है कि उन्हें किसी तरह के मुआवजा नहीं चाहिए सिर्फ डेड बॉडी चाहिए। परिवार ने इस हमले को नस्लीय करार दिया है। 
 

08 Apr

05:18 PM
कांग्रेस ने कर्नाटक में होने वाले उपचुनाव में कर्नाटक भाजपा के अध्यक्ष बीएस येदियुरप्पा के खिलाफ पैसा बांटने पर चुनाव आयोग से शिकायत की है। 
 

08 Apr

05:01 PM
ओडिशा के भद्रक में भगवान राम के खिलाफ अपमानक फेसबुक पोस्ट करने के बाद भड़की हिंसा के बाद केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान  भद्रक के लोगों से शांति की अपील की है। उन्होंने बताया कि इस मामले में केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री से बात की है। 
 
ओडिशा के भद्रक में धारा 144 को बढ़ाकर रविवार सुबह 8 बजे तक के  लिए लागू कर दी गई है। साथ ही धारा 144 धामनगर और वासुदेवपुर में भी लागू होगी। पुलिस ने अबतक 10 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
 

08 Apr

04:10 PM
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि सबका साथ सबका विकास का मंत्र हमारे पड़ोसी देशों के लिए भी है न कि सिर्फ सवा सौ करोड़ भारतीयों के लिए।

08 Apr

04:06 PM
 मोदी ने कहा कि भारतीय सेना ने 1971 युद्ध में पाकिस्तानी सेना को घुटने टेकने पर मजबूर कर दिया था।

08 Apr

04:03 PM
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी और पीएम शेख हसीना ने 1971 युद्ध के शहीदों की पत्नियों को सम्मानित किया। 
 

08 Apr

03:42 PM
राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने कहा है कि 1952 से अबतक हुए भारतीय चुनावों में किसी भी पार्टी को 51% से ज्यादा वोट नहीं मिले हैं, भले ही वह सरकार बनाने में कामयाब हुए हों।
 
चार दिनों के भारत दौरे पर बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी 1971 युद्ध में शहीद हुए जवानों को श्रद्धांजलि देने के लिए मानेकशॉ सेंटर रवाना हो गए हैं।
 
 

08 Apr

03:24 PM
ठाणे कॉल सेंटर स्कैम में ठाणे कोर्ट ने मुख्य साजिशकर्ता को 13 अप्रैल तक के लिए पुलिस कस्टडी के लिए भेज दिया है।
 
 
केंद्रीय ऊर्जा मंत्री पीयुष गोयल ने दिल्ली सरकार से पैसों के दुरूपयोग की निंदा करते हुए राज्य सरकार से इस्तीफे की मांग की है।
 
 

08 Apr

03:05 PM
जयंत सिन्हा ने ये भी कहा कि सिविल एविएशन सुरक्षा बरतने को लेकर नियमों में बदलाव करने जा रही है।

08 Apr

03:03 PM
गायकवाड़ के मामले पर केंद्रीय नागरिक उड्यन मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने कहा है कि गायकवाड़ ने मामले में माफी मांगी और आश्वासन दिया है कि ऐसा मामला फिर नहीं होगा। इस वजह से उनपर से बैन हटाया गया है।

08 Apr

02:55 PM
छत्तीसगढ़ के बीजापुर से दो नक्सलियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने किया गिरफ्तार

08 Apr

02:51 PM
जम्मू कश्मीर की मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि जो कोई भी कानून अपने हाथ में लेगा उसके खिलाफ कड़ी कार्रवाई होगी।

08 Apr

02:47 PM
चुनाव के दौरान किए गए वादे नियमित रूप से पूरे नहीं होते हैं चुनावी वादों और उनका पूरा होना चुनावी मुद्दा नहीं है। : CJI खेहर

08 Apr

02:25 PM
बीजेपी कर्नाटक के प्रमुख बी एस येदियुरप्पा ने मृतक किसान के परिवार को पैसे दिए। कांग्रेस ने मॉडल कोड (बीओपीएल) के उल्लंघन का आरोप लगाया है।

08 Apr

01:59 PM
जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में पीडीपी नेता की रैली के दौरान आतंकियों ने भीड़ पर हमला कर दिया। पुलिस ने क्षेत्र को घेरा।
 

08 Apr

01:46 PM
बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना ने कहा कि दोनों देशों के बीच बस, ट्रेन सेवा से फायदा होगा। हसीना ने ये भी कहा कि हम दोनों देशों की सीमा को सुरक्षित बनाना चाहते हैं।

08 Apr

01:32 PM
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कोलकाता और बांग्लादेश के बीच बस, ट्रेन सेवा से फायदा होगा। भारत-बांग्लादेश के बीच डीजल सप्लाई के लिए पाइपलाइन डाली जाएगी। निवेश को बढ़ावा देने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि बांग्लादेश में निवेश के लिए भारतीय कंपनियां समझौता करेंगी। मोदी ने ये भी कहा कि शेख हसीना की आतंकवाद के खिलाफ जीरो टॉलरेंस पॉलिसी हम सभी के लिए आदर्श है।

08 Apr

01:10 PM
फेडरेशन ऑफ इंडियन एयरलाइंस के सदस्यों ने सांसद एमपी गायकवाड़ पर लगाया बैन वापस लिया। 

08 Apr

01:04 PM
दिल्ली के हैदराबाद हाउस में पीएम मोदी और शेख हसीना के बीच शुरू हुई वार्ता
 

08 Apr

12:59 PM
थाईलैंड में बॉक्सर के श्याम कुमार को 49 किलोग्राम श्रेणी में गोल्ड मिला है। उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी हसनबॉय डुमात्टोव चोट के कारण बाहर हुए।
 

08 Apr

12:46 PM
कोलकाता में 'कोलकाता-ढाका' बस सेवा की शुरुआत

Boxing: K Shyam Kumar gets gold medal in 49kg category after his counterpart Hasanboy Dusmatov pulled out due to injury in Thailand C'pshp
 

08 Apr

12:28 PM
सुपरस्टार रजनीकांत 12 से 16 अप्रैल के बीच अपने फैन्स से नहीं मिलेंगे। कहा- सभी के साथ तस्वीरें लेना संभव नहीं। 

08 Apr

12:24 PM
पाकिस्तान चीन से लेगा 750 मिलियन अमेरिकी डॉलर का लोन

08 Apr

12:17 PM
तेलंगाना: सिद्दीपेट जिले के दुब्बक कस्बे में कथित तौर पर काला जादू करने के आरोप में एक दम्पत्ति को मारपीट के बाद 15 लोगों ने जिंदा जलाया।
 

08 Apr

12:13 PM
भारतीय बॉक्सर श्याम कुमार ने 49 किलोवर्ग में थाईलैंड अंतरराष्ट्रीय टूर्नामेंट में जीता गोल्ड।

08 Apr

11:55 AM
भारतीय मुक्केबाजी फेडरेशन को भारतीय ओलंपिक संघ द्वारा मान्यता दी गई है।

08 Apr

11:39 AM
ओडिशा: भगवान राम को लेकर की गई आपत्तिजनक फेसबुक पोस्ट के खिलाफ हुए प्रदर्शन के बाद भद्रक में धारा 144 लागू।

08 Apr

11:23 AM
तरुण विजय ने कहा है कि "हम काले लोगों के साथ रहते हैं, मैं उनसे पूछना चाहता हूं कि 'काला' कौन है? क्या वो बीजेपी और आरआरएस के सदस्यों को ही भारतीय बता रहे हैं: पी चिदंबरम

08 Apr

10:42 AM
केरल: त्रिवेंद्रम में 75 साल के युवक पर कुत्तों ने किया हमला, युवक की मौत, शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया गया है।

08 Apr

10:31 AM
अमेरिका के वॉशिंगटन में भारतीय युवक विक्रम जरयाल पर हुए हमले के बाद मौत मामले में रिपोर्ट मिल गई है। सैन फ्रांसिस्को में हमारा वाणिज्य दूतावास परिवार की मदद कर रहा है: सुषमा स्वराज

 

08 Apr

10:11 AM
दिल्ली: सूखे से राहत के लिए तमिलनाडु के किसानों का 3 हफ्तों के बाद भी जंतर-मंतर पर प्रदर्शन जारी।

08 Apr

10:05 AM
उत्तर प्रदेश:  हिंदू युवा वाहिनी के कार्यकर्ताओं में चर्चा की प्रार्थना सभा को किया बाधित, विदेशी नागरिकों पर लोगों के धर्मांतरण का लगाया आरोप।

08 Apr

09:57 AM
लखनऊ: केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ के साथ की बैठक

08 Apr

09:53 AM
19 साल की जर्मन युवती पर तीखे हथियार से दिल्ली की गीता कॉलोनी में हमला, आरोपी फरार

08 Apr

09:50 AM
दिल्ली: बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना ने महात्मा गांधी को राजघाट पर दी श्रद्धांजलि।

 

08 Apr

09:48 AM
केरल: कसरागोद में सार्वजनिक दौर पर पीने को लेकर मजदूर संघ के कार्यकर्ता की गिरफ्तारी के बाद पुलिस हिरासत में हुई मौत। बीजेपी ने किया हड़ताल का आह्वाहन।

08 Apr

09:25 AM
अलवर के गौरक्षक मामले में पुलिस ने एक और आरोपी को किया गिरफ्तार।

 

08 Apr

09:25 AM
उत्तराखंड: देहरादून में अवैध बचूड़खानों के खिलाफ छापेमारी जारी

08 Apr

09:23 AM
राष्ट्रपति भवन में बांग्लादेश की प्रधानमंत्री शेख हसीना का हुआ औपचारिक स्वागत। पीएम मोदी भी हैं मौजूद।

 

08 Apr

09:01 AM
J&K: पलहालन क्षेत्र के घाट गोपाल गांव में आर्मी ने 150 लोगों को बांटा खाना और पीने का पानी 

08 Apr

08:58 AM
हिंदी हो या कोई भी रीजनल फिल्म, हर फिल्म में रोमांस ईव टीजिंग से शुरू होता है: मेनका गांधी, केंद्रीय मंत्री

 

08 Apr

08:38 AM
शिवसेना के 'चप्पलबाज' सांसद रविंद गायकवाड़ आज शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे से मिलेंगे।

08 Apr

08:25 AM
हिमाचल प्रदेश: केरल से आ रही टूरिस्ट से भरी मिनी बस, मंडी के नजदीक खाई में गिरी

08 Apr

08:22 AM
गलती उसकी (AI कर्मचारी) थी और उसे मैं माफी मांगूं? हां सदन से मांग ली माफी: गायकवाड़

08 Apr

08:18 AM
7 बार मेरे नाम से बुक हुआ टिकट, किसने किया मुझे पता नहीं। इस मामले को मैने संसद में भी उठाया था: गायकवाड़

 

08 Apr

07:49 AM
पाकिस्तान की तरफ से लगातार गोलीबारी के बाद अफगानिस्तान के लश्करगढ़ में पाकिस्तान विरोधी प्रदर्शन

08 Apr

07:32 AM
बांग्लादेश की पीएम शेख हसीना आज प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिलेंगी, आज होगी प्रतिनिधिमंडल स्तर की वार्ता

08 Apr

07:26 AM
