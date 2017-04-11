आपका शहर Close

live breaking news 11th april 2017

11 Apr

12:00 PM
मैं पाकिस्तान सरकार को याद दिलाना चाहती हूं कि अगर वो इस मामले पर आगे बढ़ते हैं तो इससे द्विपक्षीय रिश्तों पर होने वाले असर पर ध्यान दें।

11 Apr

11:57 AM
कुलभूषण जाधव भारत का बेटा है, उसे बचाने के लिए कुछ भी करेंगे: सुषमा स्वराज

11 Apr

11:54 AM
कुलभूषण जाधव को फांसी की सजा दिए जाने के बाद नई दिल्ली में पाकिस्तानी दूतावास के नजदीक प्रदर्शन

11 Apr

11:38 AM
फिलिपींस के अधिकारियों ने कहा है कि रिसॉर्ट आईसलैंड पर संदिग्ध आतंकवादी और सरकारी सैन्यबल के बीच संघर्ष में 6 को मौत

11 Apr

11:32 AM
गृहमंत्री ने कहा कि पूरे सदन में कुलभूषण को लेकर आक्रोश है, पाकिस्तान में कुलभूषण जाधव को दी गई फांसी की सजा का भारत सरकार खंडन करती है। इसके लिए भारत सरकार कुछ भी करेगी, मैं विश्वास दिलाता हूं कि जाधव को न्याय मिलेगा।

11 Apr

11:29 AM
कुलभूषण जाधव के दोस्त टी पवार ने कहा है कि वो कुलभूषण की रिहाई के लिए एक कैम्पेन शुरू करने जा रहे हैं। भारत सरकार को इस मामले में कड़ा रवैया अख्तियार करना चाहिए।

11 Apr

11:22 AM
पीएम मोदी ने कहा है कि ये विजय प्राप्त सत्र रहा है। इस बजट सेशन में लोकसभा में 21 बिल और राज्यसभा में 14 बिल पारित हुए। जीएसटी भी: अनंत कुमार।

11 Apr

11:16 AM
पाकिस्तान की मिलिट्री कोर्ट बनाना कोर्ट है जिसने बिना किसी सुबूत के इस मामले में अपना फैसला दिया है। असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने लोकसभा में कहा कि सरकार को अपने प्रभाव का इस्तेमाल जाधव को सुरक्षित वापस लाने के लिए करना चाहिए।

11 Apr

11:13 AM
पूरा सदन कुलभूषण जाधव के साथ है, गृहमंत्री इस मामले पर जवाब देंगे: केंद्रीय मंत्री, अनंत कुमार

11 Apr

11:06 AM
मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने लोकसभा में कहा कि अगर उसे फांसी होती है तो हम उसे सोचा समझा मर्डर कहेंगे। अगर उसे बचा नहीं पाए तो ये सरकार की कमजोरी होगी।

11 Apr

11:05 AM
लखनऊ: उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ कैबिनेट मीटिंग के लिए पहुंचे।

 

11 Apr

11:01 AM
पाकिस्तान को इस मामले में बेनकाब करना चाहिए। भारत में भी पाकिस्तानी कैदियों के साथ भी वैसा ही बर्ताव होना चाहिए: मनीषा कायंदे

11 Apr

10:58 AM
शिवसेना की नेता मनीषा कायंडे ने कहा है कि इस मामले में भारत को इस मामले को यूएन में ले जाकर दबाव बनाना चाहिए। कूलभूषण मामले में पूरे विश्व समुदाय के समर्थन की जरूरत है। 

11 Apr

10:50 AM
जिश्नू के परिवार से बदसलूकी के मामले में केरल के मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा है कि ये दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है कि घटना डीजीपी ऑफिस के सामने हुई। मैं जिश्नू की मां की संवेदनाओं को समझ सकता हूं। इस मामले में सभी कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। कुछ लोग इस मामले को राजनीतिक हथियार के तौर पर इस्तेमाल करना चाहते हैं। इस मामले में न्याय के लिए सरकार सभी प्रयास करेगी।


 

11 Apr

10:44 AM
पाकिस्तान के भारत में उच्चायुक्त अब्दुल बासित ने पाक की कुलभूषण जाधव को मौत की सजा के सवालों से किया बचाव।

11 Apr

10:36 AM
महाराष्ट्र: कुलभूषण जाधव को फांसी दिए जाने के विरोध में नागपुर में पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन

 

11 Apr

10:32 AM
केरल के स्कूलों में मलयालम पढ़ाना हुआ अनिवार्य, सरकार ने ऑर्डिनेंस किया जारी। इस फैसले का पालन नहीं करने पर स्कूलों और टीचर्स के खिलाफ होगी कार्रवाई। 

 

11 Apr

10:12 AM
कुलभूषण जाधव मामले पर कांग्रेस ने लोकसभा में चर्चा के लिए दिया नोटिस

 

11 Apr

10:06 AM
बैडमिंटन विश्व फेडरेशन एथलीट्स कमीशन के लिए भारतीय शटलर पीवी सिंधु समेत 9 नाम चयनित।

 

11 Apr

09:46 AM
दिल्ली: बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक के लिए पहुंचे प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी।

 

11 Apr

09:40 AM
जीएसटी लागू करने को लेकर नीति आयोग के उपाध्यक्ष अरविंद पानगड़िया ने कहा है कि नए बदलाव से एक साल तक तकलीफ हो सकती है। नया सिस्टम लागू करने सरकार और इंडस्ट्री दोनों के लिए चुनौती है।

11 Apr

09:20 AM
इंदौर: शौच के लिए खेत में गई नाबालिग के साथ रेप, आरोपी फरार, पोस्को के तहत मामला दर्ज।

11 Apr

08:56 AM
ओडिशा: भद्रक में प्रदर्शन के बाद लगे कर्फ्यू में 2 बजे तक की राहत

 

11 Apr

08:41 AM
बांदा: घर में शॉर्ट सर्किट की वजह से लगी आग, 1 बच्चे की मौत, 4 बच्चे घायल

11 Apr

08:38 AM
हैदराबाद: उधार लिए 130 रूपये वापस न करने पर एक शख्स की पिटाई के बाद हत्या। पुलिस ने दर्ज किया मामला। 

11 Apr

08:30 AM
असम की एक कोर्ट ने केजरीवाल के खिलाफ जारी किया जमानती वॉरंट

11 Apr

08:20 AM
MP: खंडवा से धर्मांतरण के आरोप में गिरफ्तार 3 लोगों को कोर्ट में पेशी के बाद न्यायिक हिरासत में भेज दिया गया।

 

11 Apr

07:37 AM
आज सीएम योगी की अध्यक्षता में होगी यूपी कैबिनेट की बैठक

11 Apr

07:35 AM
सुबह 9.30 पर होगी बीजेपी संसदीय दल की बैठक 

11 Apr

01:34 AM
कैलिफॉर्निया के स्कूल में गोलीबारी, दो की मौत, 2 छात्र घायल

11 Apr

01:32 AM
