आंध्र प्रदेशः कृष्णा नदी में नाव पलटने से बड़ा हादसा, 16 लोगों की मौत, 9 लोग लापता

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 10:16 PM IST
Krishna boat capsize incident 14 bodies recovered so far from Vijayawada
राज्य के विजयवाड़ा के समीप कृष्णा नदी में क्षमता से अधिक 38 लोगों को लेकर जा रही नौका डूबने से 16 पर्यटकों की मौत हो गई। पुलिस का कहना है कि मरने वालों में छह महिलाएं व चार बच्चे शामिल हैं। हादसे के बाद 15 लोगों को स्थानीय मछुआरों ने बचा लिया जबकि 9 लोग अभी लापता हैं। 
पुलिस ने कहा कि यह घटना उस समय हुई जब नौका विजयवाड़ा के समीप फेरी विलेज के पवित्रा संगमम से भवानी द्वीप के लिए जा रही थी। नौका पर क्षमता से अधिक 38 लोग सवार थे और उन्हें लाइफ जैकेट भी नहीं दिए गए थे। 

राज्य के पर्यटन मंत्री भूमा अखिला प्रिया ने घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं। इस नौका का संचालन एक प्राइवेट कंपनी कर रही थी और बताया जा रहा है कि यह अभी ट्रायल रन पर चल रहा था। 

घटना के बाद राष्ट्रीय आपदा मोचन बल और कृष्णा जिला प्रशासन की टीमों ने व्यापक अभियान चलाकर लापता लोगों का तलाशी अभियान तेज कर दिया।

