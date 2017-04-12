आपका शहर Close

केरल : मलप्पुरम लोकसभा सीट पर उप-चुनाव के लिए वोटिंग जारी

Presented by: अजय कुमार सिंह

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 09:05 AM IST
Kerala: Polling for Malappuram Lok Sabha seat bypoll

फाइल फोटोPC: voting

केरल की मलप्पुरम लोकसभा सीट पर उप-चुनाव के लिए वोट डाले जा रहे हैं। सुबह सात बजे से मतदान शुरू हो चुका है। लगभग 13 लाख से ज्यादा वोटर 1100 से ज्यादा मतदान केंद्रों पर अपने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल करेंगे।
इस सीट पर कांग्रेस की अगुवाई वाले यूडीएफ के उम्मीदवार आईयूएमएल नेता पी के कुन्हलीकुट्टी हैं जबकि माकपा की अगुवाई वाले एलडीएफ के उम्मीदवार एम बी फैजल हैं । भाजपा ने एन श्रीप्रकाश को अपना उम्मीदवार बनाया है । छह निर्दलीय भी चुनाव मैदान में हैं।

बता दें कि पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री और आईयूएमएल के नेता ई. अहमद के निधन के कारण यह सीट खाली हुई ।

