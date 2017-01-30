आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

कोच्चि में स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान क्लासिकल डांसर की मौत

एजेंसी/ कोच्चि 

Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 03:30 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Kerala: Classical dancer dies during stage performance
कोच्चि के पास परवुर में एक मंदिर महोत्सव में अपने गुरु के साथ स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान एक 48 वर्षीय प्रोफेशनल क्लासिकल नृतक की मृत्यु हो गई। स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार, शनिवार को वडक्केक्करा कट्टथुरुथ नांबियाथ भद्रकाली मंदिर में भरतनाट्यम का आनंद लेते हुए दर्शकों ने सोचा कि नृतक ओमनकुट्टन का स्टेज पर से गिरना इस परफॉर्मेंस का हिस्सा है। हालांकि, उनके गुरु सिवान मलयंकारा ने देखा कि ओमनकुट्टन ने अपना संतुलन खो दिया और गिर गए। 
इसके बाद सिवान ने परफॉर्मेंस को रोक दिया और पर्दे को हटाने को कहा। ओमनकुट्टन को तुरंत एक निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। ओमनकुट्टन पिछले 25 सालों से क्लासिकल नृत्य कर रहे थे और उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय साक्षरता मिशन के तहत बिहार में 400 स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस किए थे।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

dance kerala classical dancer classical dancer dies More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

जानिए कैसे इस 'आम आदमी' ने बिग बॉस में की एंट्री और बन गया विनर

  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +
how Manveer Gurjar got entry in bigg boss and became most adorable

दीपिका पादुकोण को छोड़ ये किसके साथ घूम रहे हैं ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रणवीर सिंह ?

  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
ranveer singh with sara ali khan

डाक घर बना तीसरा पेमेंट बैंक, आरबीआई ने दिया लाइसेंस

  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
rbi gives approval to India post for launching payment bank

सेक्स को लेकर परेशान हैं ? जानें ये चार बातें

  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
If Upset about sex? then Learn the four things

टीवी की 'छोटी बहू' ने शेयर की अपनी बिकिनी फोटो, दिया ब्वॉयफ्रेंड को श्रेय

  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +
rubina shares her bikini photo in instagram

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

उपेक्षा

कांग्रेस को वफादार कार्यकर्ताओं की नहीं मैनेजरों की जरूरतः कृष्‍णा

Ex cm MS Krishna resigned from congress

Most Read

गोहत्या पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने सुनाया महत्वपूर्ण फैसला

Supreme court dismissed PIL on cow slaughtering
  • शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
  • +

'तेजस' खारिज, अब नौसेना खरीदेगी 57 बहुउद्देशीय लड़ाकू विमान

naval force will buy 57 Multi-Role Combat Aircraft
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ट्रंप की सख्ती का असर, अमेरिका में भारतवंशी महिला से पूछताछ

indian lady quizzed aboutc immigration status in America
  • रविवार, 29 जनवरी 2017
  • +

वडोदरा: शाहरुख खान के फिल्म प्रमोशन ने ले ली एक फैन की जान

1 dies as crowd goes berserk after shahrukh arrives at Vadodara station
  • मंगलवार, 24 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी में बीजेपी की सरकार आई तो अयोध्या में बनेगा भव्य राम मंदिर: भाजपा

ram mandir will built in ayodhya if bjp gets full majority in up: keshav prasad maurya
  • बुधवार, 25 जनवरी 2017
  • +

मोदी का केजरी पर निशाना, वोट काटने वाले लोकतंत्र के जेबकतरे

PM Narendra Modi addressing a rally in Panaji
  • शनिवार, 28 जनवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top