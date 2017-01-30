बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोच्चि में स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान क्लासिकल डांसर की मौत
Updated Mon, 30 Jan 2017 03:30 AM IST
कोच्चि के पास परवुर में एक मंदिर महोत्सव में अपने गुरु के साथ स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस के दौरान एक 48 वर्षीय प्रोफेशनल क्लासिकल नृतक की मृत्यु हो गई। स्थानीय मीडिया के अनुसार, शनिवार को वडक्केक्करा कट्टथुरुथ नांबियाथ भद्रकाली मंदिर में भरतनाट्यम का आनंद लेते हुए दर्शकों ने सोचा कि नृतक ओमनकुट्टन का स्टेज पर से गिरना इस परफॉर्मेंस का हिस्सा है। हालांकि, उनके गुरु सिवान मलयंकारा ने देखा कि ओमनकुट्टन ने अपना संतुलन खो दिया और गिर गए।
इसके बाद सिवान ने परफॉर्मेंस को रोक दिया और पर्दे को हटाने को कहा। ओमनकुट्टन को तुरंत एक निजी अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया। ओमनकुट्टन पिछले 25 सालों से क्लासिकल नृत्य कर रहे थे और उन्होंने राष्ट्रीय साक्षरता मिशन के तहत बिहार में 400 स्टेज परफॉर्मेंस किए थे।
