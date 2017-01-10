आपका शहर Close

मोदी के मां से मिलने पर बोले केजरीवाल, मैं तो रोज मिलता हूं

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:22 PM IST
Kejriwal Slams Modi on issue of Mother

अरविंद केजरीवालPC: amar ujala

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा अपनी मां से मिलने के लिए नियम तोड़ने वाले बयान पर खिंचाई करते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि उनको अपना दिल बड़ा और मां को साथ में रखना चाहिए।
मोदी द्वारा ट्वीट करने के बाद केजरीवाल ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट किए और कहा कि मैं मां से मिलने पर ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता हूं।

केजरीवाल ने कहा कि “मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहता हूँ, रोज उनका आशीर्वाद लेता हूँ लेकिन ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता। मैं माँ को राजनीति के लिए बैंक की लाइन में भी नहीं लगाता।
हिंदू धर्म कहता है मां और पत्नी को संग रखा जाए
