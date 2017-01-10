बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोदी के मां से मिलने पर बोले केजरीवाल, मैं तो रोज मिलता हूं
{"_id":"5874a0eb4f1c1b577fba8aeb","slug":"kejriwal-slams-modi-on-issue-of-mother","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932, \u092e\u0948\u0902 \u0924\u094b \u0930\u094b\u091c \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0942\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 10 Jan 2017 02:22 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
PC: amar ujala
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी द्वारा अपनी मां से मिलने के लिए नियम तोड़ने वाले बयान पर खिंचाई करते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने कहा कि उनको अपना दिल बड़ा और मां को साथ में रखना चाहिए।
मोदी द्वारा ट्वीट करने के बाद केजरीवाल ने एक के बाद एक ट्वीट किए और कहा कि मैं मां से मिलने पर ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता हूं।
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि “मैं अपनी माँ के साथ रहता हूँ, रोज उनका आशीर्वाद लेता हूँ लेकिन ढिंढोरा नहीं पीटता। मैं माँ को राजनीति के लिए बैंक की लाइन में भी नहीं लगाता।
हिंदू धर्म कहता है मां और पत्नी को संग रखा जाए
अरविंद केजरीवाल
PC: amar ujala
इसके बाद उन्होंने कहा कि हिंदू धर्म और भारतीय संस्कृति कहती है कि आपको अपनी बूढ़ी माँ और धर्मपत्नी को अपने साथ रखना चाहिए। प्रधानमंत्री आवास बहुत बड़ा है और उनको साथ में रखने के लिए अपना दिल बड़ा कीजिए।
केजरीवाल ने आगे कहा कि पीएम ने जिस तरह राजनीति के लिए नोटबंदी के दौरान अपनी मां को बैंक की लाइन में लगा दिया था, ऐसा मैं कभी नहीं कर सकता हूं।
वहीं आम आदमी पार्टी के नेता सोमनाथ भारती ने कहा कि, ''यह तो पीएम द्वारा पब्लिसिटी की हद हो गई है। यह बता कर वो दुनिया को क्या यह बताना चाह रहे हैं कि उन्होने अपनी मां पर उपकार किया है। मोदी जी हम यह रोजाना करते हैं और वो भी बिना किसी प्रचार के।''
आगे पढ़ें
हिंदू धर्म कहता है मां और पत्नी को संग रखा जाए
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"58749d9c4f1c1b1529ba95eb","slug":"dangal-18th-day-box-office-collection","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u0926\u0902\u0917\u0932' \u0928\u0947 \u0924\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0926\u093f\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0930\u0947 \u0930\u093f\u0915\u0949\u0930\u094d\u0921, \u0915\u092e\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u092e\u0932\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091f\u0949\u092a \u092a\u0930 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"587490384f1c1ba16bba87ab","slug":"iim-bengaluru-announces-cat-result-top-20-slots-filled-by-men","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u091f \u0915\u093e \u092a\u0930\u093f\u0923\u093e\u092e \u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924, 20 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0928\u0947 \u0939\u093e\u0938\u093f\u0932 \u0915\u093f\u090f 100 \u092a\u0930\u0938\u0947\u0902\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0932","category":{"title":"Education","title_hn":"\u0936\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0937\u093e","slug":"education"}}
{"_id":"587491b54f1c1be165ba938e","slug":"joe-root-to-play-1st-one-day-against-india-in-pune","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u0940\u092e \u0907\u0902\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u092a\u0939\u0932\u093e \u0935\u0928\u0921\u0947 \u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947 \u091c\u094b \u0930\u0942\u091f","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"58747f034f1c1b577fba89a0","slug":"mystery-behind-god-and-goddess-drinking-wine","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0924\u093e \u092a\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0936\u0930\u093e\u092c, \u0906\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0930\u093e\u091c","category":{"title":"Religion","title_hn":"\u0927\u0930\u094d\u092e","slug":"religion"}}
{"_id":"587485f04f1c1bb037ba85fd","slug":"yeh-hai-mohabbatein-actress-karishma-sharma-s-sexy-photoshoot-is-breaking-the-interne","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u091f\u0940\u0935\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0938 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u093e\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u091b\u094b\u0921\u093c \u092a\u0939\u0928\u0940 \u092c\u093f\u0915\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0924\u094b \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092a\u0930 \u0935\u093e\u092f\u0930\u0932 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908\u0902 \u0924\u0938\u094d\u0935\u0940\u0930\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587402014f1c1ba16bba85eb","slug":"it-department-detects-undisclosed-income-of-over-rs-5300-crore","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940: 5300 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u0927\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u0905\u0918\u094b\u0937\u093f\u0924 \u0938\u0902\u092a\u0924\u094d\u0924\u093f \u092a\u0915\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0917\u0908","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586f14dd4f1c1b3d08158568","slug":"veteran-actor-ompuri-ji-is-no-more","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940, 66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"587407b14f1c1b1629ba9440","slug":"sushma-swaraj-angry-with-twitter-user","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u0941\u0937\u092e\u093e \u0938\u094d\u0935\u0930\u093e\u091c \u0938\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u0924\u094d\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0947\u0924\u0941\u0915\u0940 \u092e\u0926\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"587018f04f1c1b3d081591ab","slug":"mulayam-says-ramgopal-are-the-biggest-obstacle-on-the-way-of-reconciliation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5872b5d54f1c1b5e2aba8784","slug":"had-witchcraft-on-akhilesh-by-bjp-ambika-chaudhary","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"'\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u092f\u093e\u0926\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u091c\u093e\u0926\u0942-\u091f\u094b\u0928\u093e'","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586e64be4f1c1b1c7e15a971","slug":"akhilesh-supporters-gives-tension-to-mulayam-group","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top