विधायकों पर अभद्र आलेख लिखने पर कर्नाटक विधानसभा ने दो पत्रकारों को सुनाई सजा

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Fri, 23 Jun 2017 03:51 PM IST
Karnataka Speaker gives nod to arrest two journalists

arrest

अपमानजनक आर्टिकल छापने के मामले में कर्नाटक विधानसभा के अध्यक्ष के बी कोलीवाड ने दो पत्रकारों को गिरफ्तार करने का आदेश दिया है। कोलीवाड ने दोनों पत्रकार रवि बेलागेरे और अनिल राजू को एक-एक साल की सजा सुनाई है। इतना ही नहीं जेल की सजा के अलावा अध्यक्ष ने दोनों पर दस-दस हजार रुपये का जुर्माना भी लगाया।
विधानसभा अध्यक्ष कोलीवाड ने कहा कि विधायकों के खिलाफ अपमानजनक आलेख प्रकाशित करने को लेकर कन्नड़ पत्रिका के दो पत्रकारों को दंडित करने का फैसला लिया है। कोलीवाड ने कहा, मैं विशेषाधिकार समिति की सिफारिशों को मंजूरी देता हूं जिसने हाय बेंगलुरू और येलहांका वॉयस के संपादकों को एक साल के लिए जेल भेजने और उन पर 10,000 रुपये का जुर्माना लगाने की अनुशंसा की।

इस मामले में विधानसभा सचिवालय ने पत्र लिखकर बेंगलुरु पुलिस कमीश्नर को स्पीकर के आदेश को पूरा करने यानी दोनों पत्रकारों को अरेस्ट करने और उससे जुर्माना लेने के लिए कहा।
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
