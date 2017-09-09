Download App
कर्नाटक: गौरी लंकेश की मां से मिलने पहुंचे CM सिद्धारमैया

Updated Sat, 09 Sep 2017 05:19 PM IST
karnatak chirf minister siddaramaiah met with gauri lankesh mother at her residence

गौरी लंकेश

वरिष्ठ पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या का मामला तूल पकड़ता जा रहा है। शनिवार को कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया गौरी लंकेश की मां से मिलने उनके घर पर पहुंचे। गौरी की मां से मिलने के बाद सीएम सिद्धारमैया ने मीडिया से कहा, मैंने उनकी मां को आश्वासन दिया है कि अपराधियों को पकड़ने के भरसक प्रयास किए जाएंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि इस मामले में उनकी कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से भी बात हुई है। 
इससे पहले शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने SIT से दो हफ्ते के अंदर गौरी की हत्या के मामले को सुलझाने की बात कही थी। अगर SIT मामले को दिए गए समय पर नहीं सुलझा पाती है तो मामला सीबीआई को सौंप दिया जाएगा।

पढ़ें: गौरी लंकेश हत्याकांडः दो हफ्ते में SIT ने नहीं की पूरी जांच तो CBI को सौंप देंगे केसः कर्नाटक CM

बेंगलुरू में हुई पत्रकार गौरी लंकेश की हत्या मामले में एसआईटी ने प्रारंभिक जांच शुरू कर दी है। जांच के लिए पुलिस आईजी बीके सिंह के नेतृत्व में SITकी 21 सदस्यीय टीम गठित कर दी गई है। 
 

 
Your Story has been saved!