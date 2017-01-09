दुश्मनों की मिसाइलों को हवा में ही खाक कर देगा भारत का अदृश्य ब्रह्मास्त्र 'काली 5000'
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
INDIA NEWS
›
KALI 5000 will quickly emit powerful pulses of Relativistic Electron Beams and destroy the target{"_id":"5873c3534f1c1b577fba814c","slug":"kali-5000-will-quickly-emit-powerful-pulses-of-relativistic-electron-beams-and-destroy-the-target","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0926\u0941\u0936\u094d\u092e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u094b \u0939\u0935\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u0940 \u0916\u093e\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0905\u0926\u0943\u0936\u094d\u092f \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0939\u094d\u092e\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u094d\u0930 '\u0915\u093e\u0932\u0940 5000'","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
पाकिस्तान और चीन अपनी सेना के बेड़े में लाख इजाफा करें, भारत एक ऐसी तकनीकि पर काम कर रहा है कि दुश्मन की मिसाइलें तो दूर, परिंदा भी देश में पर नहीं मार सकेगा। भारत 'काली 5000' नाम की तकनीकि पर काम कर रहा है। यह ऐसा हथियार है कि अदृश्य तरंगों के जरिए दुश्मनों के लड़ाकू विमानों, रॉकेट और मिसाइलों को पल में खाक कर देगा। कहा तो यह तक जा रहा है कि इस तकनीकि से अंतरिक्ष में तैर रहे उपग्रहों को भी निशाना बनाया जा सकेगा। भारत की इस तकनीकि से दुनिया का हर देश खौफजदा है।
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.