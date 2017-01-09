आपका शहर Close

दुश्मनों की मिसाइलों को हवा में ही खाक कर देगा भारत का अदृश्य ब्रह्मास्त्र 'काली 5000'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, दिल्ली

Updated Mon, 09 Jan 2017 10:41 PM IST
KALI 5000 will quickly emit powerful pulses of Relativistic Electron Beams and destroy the target

पाकिस्तान और चीन अपनी सेना के बेड़े में लाख इजाफा करें, भारत एक ऐसी तकनीकि पर काम कर रहा है कि दुश्मन की मिसाइलें तो दूर, परिंदा भी देश में पर नहीं मार सकेगा। भारत 'काली 5000' नाम की तकनीकि पर काम कर रहा है। यह ऐसा हथियार है कि अदृश्य तरंगों के जरिए दुश्मनों के लड़ाकू विमानों, रॉकेट और मिसाइलों को पल में खाक कर देगा। कहा तो यह तक जा रहा है कि इस तकनीकि से अंतरिक्ष में तैर रहे उपग्रहों को भी निशाना बनाया जा सकेगा। भारत की इस तकनीकि से दुनिया का हर देश खौफजदा है।

Browse By Tags

kali 5000 kilo ampere linear injector

﻿