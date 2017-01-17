बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार ने राजनीति में उतरने का ऐलान किया
Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017
जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार
तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार ने मंगलवार को राजनीति में उतरने का ऐलान कर दिया। हालांकि जयकुमार अपनी योजना का खुलासा पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के जन्मदिन के मौके पर 24 फरवरी को करेंगी।
