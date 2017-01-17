आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार ने राजनीति में उतरने का ऐलान किया

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 17 Jan 2017 12:54 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Jayalalithaa's Niece Deepa Jayakumar, Her Lookalike, Announces Political Debut

जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार PC: Social Media

तमिलनाडु की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयकुमार ने मंगलवार को  राजनीति में उतरने का ऐलान कर दिया। हालांकि जयकुमार अपनी योजना का खुलासा पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के जन्मदिन के मौके पर 24 फरवरी को करेंगी। 
 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jayakumar jayalalithaa aiadmk sasikala natarajan More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

रात 3 बजे मां से टेलीशॉपिंग पर बात करते हैं करण, जानिए किसने खोला राज

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shahrukh reveals that karan talk to her mother on this topic

पिता राज कपूर के अफेयर्स के बारे में ऋषि कपूर ने किए चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, बताई मां की हालत

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
rrishi kapoor biography khullam khulla revaled raj kapoor affair

इंडियन ऑयल में हैं नौकरी के कई मौके, 13 फरवरी तक कर सकते हैं आवेदन

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Apprenticeship Opportunity In Indian Oil Corporation

डिप्रेशन में चली गई थी बॉलीवुड की ये हॉट हीरोइन, योग से जुड़कर सिर तक मुंडवा लिया

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
This actress and former Miss India quit films for spiritual quest and went bald

शाहरुख ने शुरू की सलमान के साथ शूटिंग, फिल्म का First Look जारी

  • मंगलवार, 17 जनवरी 2017
  • +
shahrukh khan started shooting for tubelight

जबर ख़बर

500 दुनिया की सबसे मोटी 500 किलो की महिला के लिए बनेगा मुंबई में स्पेशल हॉस्पिटल

Read More

कांग्रेस का दांव

सिद्धू बोले- मैं पैदाइशी कांग्रेसी, पीएम पर बोलने से कतराए, बादल पर बरसे

i am born congressi, says navjot singh siddhu in first press confence after joining congress

Most Read

सिर्फ आठ लोगों के पास है दुनिया की आधी आबादी की संपत्ति

just eight men, owning as much wealth as 3.6 billion people: oxfam
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सचिवों के काम से नाराज हैं पीएम मोदी, बीच में ही प्रजेंटेशन छोड़ चल दिए

upset prime minister Narendra Modi walks out of presentation
  • शनिवार, 14 जनवरी 2017
  • +

यूपी-उत्तराखंड में बीजेपी उम्मीदवारों का हो सकता है ऐलान, बैठक में मोदी करेंगे शिरकत

BJP to declare candidates for UP and Uttrakhand Elections
  • रविवार, 15 जनवरी 2017
  • +

ओम पुरी की मौत की जांच में आया नया मोड़, मुंबई क्राइम ब्रांच ने भी शुरू की जांच

turning point in the investigation OF Om Puri's death
  • शुक्रवार, 13 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पाकिस्तान के सिंध बिना 'अधूरा' है भारत: आडवाणी

India is 'incomplete' without Pakistan's Sindh
  • सोमवार, 16 जनवरी 2017
  • +

VIDEO: तेज बहादुर के बाद अब वायुसेना और CRPF जवान ने बयां किया दर्द

Air Force and CRPF JAWAN'S viral video
  • गुरुवार, 12 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
﻿