जयललिता की भतीजी ने शशिकला के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, कहा-मैं किसी से डरती नहीं
Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:43 PM IST
अम्मा की भतीजी ‘दीपा’ 24 फरवरी को अपने राजनीतिक भविष्य की करेंगी खुलासा
तमिलनाडु की दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयाकुमार ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह निश्चित रूप से चुनाव लड़ेंगी। हालांकि, उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा कोई जरूरी नहीं है कि वह उसी सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगी जिस सीट से जयललीता लड़ेंगी।
मंगलवार को एक प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस में दीपा ने कहा कि शशिकला का विधायक दल का नेता चुना जाना तमिलनाडु के लिए काला दिन है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं शशिकला से डरी नहीं हुई हूं।'
दीपा ने कहा कि शशिकला के मुख्यमंत्री पद की तरफ बढ़ते कदम से तमिलनाडु के लोग चिंतित हैं। राज्य में अस्थिरता का माहौल है।
'लोग मुझे राजनीति में आने के लिए फोन कर रहें'
उन्होंने कहा कि जबसे शशिकला विधायक दल की नेता चुनी गई हैं, कई लोगों ने मुझे कॉल किया है। मेरे ऊपर राजनीति में आने के लिए बहुत दबाव है। मैं अम्मा की जन्मतिथी 24 फरवरी को इसकी घोषणा करूंगी।
दीपा ने कहा कि वह जयललिता की मौत पर डॉक्टर के बयान से संतुष्ट नहीं हैं। परिवार की सदस्य होने के बावजूद डॉक्टर ने मुझसे कोई संपर्क नहीं किया।
