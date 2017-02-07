आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Election-2017 Election-2017

जयललिता की भतीजी ने शशिकला के खिलाफ खोला मोर्चा, कहा-मैं किसी से डरती नहीं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 07 Feb 2017 05:43 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Jayalalithaa niece Deepa Jayakumar vowed to fight elections

अम्मा की भतीजी ‘दीपा’ 24 फरवरी को अपने राजनीतिक भविष्य की करेंगी खुलासा

तमिलनाडु की दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता की भतीजी दीपा जयाकुमार ने मंगलवार को कहा कि वह निश्चित रूप से चुनाव लड़ेंगी। हालांकि, उन्होंने कहा कि ऐसा कोई जरूरी नहीं है कि वह उसी सीट से चुनाव लड़ेंगी जिस सीट से जयललीता लड़ेंगी।
मंगलवार को एक प्रेस कान्फ्रेंस में दीपा ने कहा कि शशिकला का विधायक दल का नेता चुना जाना तमिलनाडु के लिए काला दिन है। उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं शशिकला से डरी नहीं हुई हूं।'


दीपा ने कहा कि शशिकला के मुख्यमंत्री पद की तरफ बढ़ते कदम से तमिलनाडु के लोग चिंतित हैं। राज्य में अस्थिरता का माहौल है।
 
आगे पढ़ें

'लोग मुझे राजनीति में आने के लिए फोन कर रहें'
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jayalalithaa niece deepa jayakumar vowed fight elections

स्पॉटलाइट

वैलेंटाइन डे पर इस पेड़ की पूजा करने से मिलती है गर्लफ्रेंड, जान‌िए इस 'ट्री' तक पहुंचने का रास्ता

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
how to get a girlfriend by worshipping a tree

संजय दत्त की फिल्म से डरी हीरोइन, कहा, 'फिल्म में मेरे और अपने अफेयर का जिक्र मत करना'

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Madhuri scared of Sanjay Dutt's biopic ?

पिज्जा खाने के शौकीन हैं तो ये बातें जरूर पढ़ लें, फायदे में रहेंगे

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
side effects of pizza

Valentine Spcl: गुलाब का हर रंग कुछ कहता है, जानें इनका मतलब

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
different rose colors and meaning

महाश‌िवरात्र‌ि से पहले जान लीज‌िए भगवान श‌िव के पांच पुत्रों के रहस्य

  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +
mystery about five son of god shiva

जबर ख़बर

...व्हीलचेयर पर बैठकर दिव्यांग बिजू ने बनायाकार ड्राइविंग सिस्टम, हौंसला बढ़ायेगी उनकी ये कहानी

Read More

शिवसेना के हुए हार्दिक

हार्दिक पटेल होंगे गुजरात में शिवसेना के सीएम पद के उम्मीदवार

Shivsena to target BJP with Hardik in Gujarat

Most Read

भैंस चराने को मजबूर 1998 वर्ल्ड कप का स्टार क्रिकेटर

Star of 1998 cricket world cup, blind cricketer grazes cattle
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला पोल: अखिलेश-मुलायम के बीच हो गई सुलह‌

Amar ujala poll: everything is fine between akhilesh and mulayam now
  • मंगलवार, 7 फरवरी 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला पोल: पंजाब में बन रही अकाली-भाजपा की सरकार

amar ujala poll: many people agrees that bjp-akali will win assembley elections of punjab
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

एक साल के अंदर आधार से जोड़ें सभी मोबाइल नंबर, सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश

SC: all mobile numbers should be added with Adhar, Within a year
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +

जानें एक ही झटके में भारतीय दुकानदार कैसे बना दुबई का करोड़पति

indian shopkeeper became Multimillionaire in dubai
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

उद्धव ने पीएम मोदी से पूछा- क्या आप चोरों के प्रधानमंत्री हो?

Uddhav Thackeray slams PM Modi on Demonetisation, asks if he is a PM of thieves
  • सोमवार, 6 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top