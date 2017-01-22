तमिलनाडु में गवर्नर विद्यासागर राव की ओर से अध्यादेश को मंजूरी मिलते ही राज्य में जल्लीकट्टू पर तीन साल से लगा प्रतिबंध खत्म हो गया है। रविवार को तमिलनाडु में साड़ों को काबू करने का यह खेल शुरू हो गया है। जल्लीकट्टू पर प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ आंदोलन की वजह से पिछले पांच दिनों से राज्य का जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त था।

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu): Sri Lankan refugees stage protest in support of #jallikattu in Rameswaram refugee camp pic.twitter.com/uxu8eJfJEd — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai): Don't want a temporary relief, we need permanent solution.Want ban on PETA: Bharathi Kannamma,protester #jallikattu pic.twitter.com/r8z4A8b8GB — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers stage a sit-in protest demanding a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/DpSQ7XWbl9 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai): Villagers demanding a permanent solution for #jallikattu issue blocked roads leading to Alanganallur village pic.twitter.com/HH4ub7MDcP — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

All NGOs meet Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, CM assures permanent lift on Jallikattu Ban. pic.twitter.com/8o2xI7e8rY — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Tiruchirappalli (Tamil Nadu): #Jallikattu organized in Manaparai's Pudupatti village, 100 bulls and more than 500 bull tamers participate. — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu: Rekla (ox-cart) race organized in Coimbatore, state Minister SP Velumani flags off the event. pic.twitter.com/L99NYvpN4v — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Lawyer,R Raman,intervener in Jallikattu case says if any aggrieved party comes to SC,then court should hear state Govt bfr passing any order — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai): Barricading at the entry point of the village outside the venue of #jallikattu event pic.twitter.com/WIEyyTbXAV — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Chennai: Protesters make sand art in support of #Jallikattu at Marina Beach pic.twitter.com/kuwaVbU0MC — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu: People gather at 'vadi vasal' in Madurai's Alanganallur, from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/wqlWsrr9TH — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Alanganallur (Madurai, Tamil Nadu): Visual of 'vadi vasal', an entry gate from where the bulls will be released on the arena. pic.twitter.com/96H1gPvqGK — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Chennai's Marina Beach witnesses massive crowd in support of the bull taming sport #Jallikattu which is to be organized today. pic.twitter.com/tNXaKvbr7R — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

We want a permanent solution, the one we have got now is temporary. We won't let #Jallikattu happen today: Local, Alanganallur (Madurai) pic.twitter.com/Pn9vQVLeDl — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

Tamil Nadu: Locals in Madurai's Alanganallur sit in protest, demand a permanent solution for #Jallikattu issue. pic.twitter.com/jgghJVque4 — ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017

तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री ओ पन्नीरसेलवम ने राज्यपाल की ओर से अध्यादेश की मंजूरी को मिलने की जानकारी दी।रामेश्वरम् रिफ्यूजी कैंप में श्रीलंकाई रिफ्यूजी जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे।जल्लीकट्टू पर पूरे राज्य में विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते रविवार को 8 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं।जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रही अलंगनलुर (मदुरै) की निवासी भारती कनम्मा ने कहा, 'हम अस्थायी हल नहीं स्थायी समाधान चाहते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि पेटा पर बैन लगाया जाए।जल्लीकट्टू के मुद्दे पर अलंगनलुर (मदुरै) में ग्रामीण स्थायी समाधान की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे।अलंगनल्लुर (मदुरै): जल्लीकट्टू पर स्थायी समाधान की मांग कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने अलंगनल्लुर को जाने वाली सड़क जाम की।जल्लीकट्टू पर बैन को स्थायी रूप से हटाने के लिए राज्य के सभी एनजीओ ने तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम से मुलाकात की।तिरूचिरापल्ली के मनापराई के पुडुपत्ति गांव में जलीकट्टू का आयोजन, 100 सांड़ों और 500 से ज्यादा लोगों ने लिया हिस्सा।तमिलनाडुः कोयंबटूर में रेकला (बैलगाड़ी) रेस का आयोजन, राज्य के मंत्री एसपी वेलुमनी ने किया उद्घाटन।जलीकट्टू मामले पर वकील आर. रमन ने कहा, 'कोई भी पार्टी अगर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाती है, शीर्ष कोर्ट को कोई भी आदेश पारित करने से पहले राज्य सरकार का पक्ष जरूर सुनना चाहिए।'जलीकट्टू पर अध्यादेश लाने के बाद तमिलनाडु सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में प्रतिवाद दायर किया।मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में जलीकट्टू के आयोजन स्थल के प्रवेश द्वार पर बैरिकेंडिंग लगा दी गई है।चेन्नई में मरीना बीच पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने जलीकट्टू के समर्थन में 'सैंड आर्ट' बनाया है।तमिलनााडु में मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में 'वडी वसाल' में लोगों की भारी भीड़ इकट्ठा, यही से सांड़ों को अखाड़े के लिए छोड़ा जाता है।अलंगनलुर के वडी वसाल का दृश्य जहां से सांड़ों को अखाड़े में छोड़ा जाता है।राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री ओ. पनीरसेल्वम अलंगनलुर में सुबह 10 बजे जलीकट्टू का उद्घाटन करेंगे। तमिलनाडु के मंत्री अपने-अपने संबंधित क्षेत्रों में इस खेल के आयोजन में हिस्सा लेंगे।जलीकट्टू के समर्थन में चेन्नई के मरीना बीच पर हजारों की भीड़ में लोग अब भी मौजूद हैं। राज्य में आज जलीकट्टू का आयोजन होने जा रहा है।अलंगनलुर के स्थानीय निवासियों का कहना है कि वे जलीकट्टू को लेकर स्थानीय हल चाहते हैं। उनका कहना है कि 'जलीकट्टू पर अभी अस्थायी हल निकाला गया है। हम रविवार को जलीकट्टू का आयोजन नहीं होने देंगे।'मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में स्थानीय निवासी धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। ये लोग जलीकट्टू के मुद्दे पर स्थायी समाधान की मांग कर रहे हैं।