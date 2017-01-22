आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

तमिलनाडुः विरोध प्रदर्शन के बीच कई जगहों पर जल्लीकट्टू का आयोजन

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 02:57 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Jallikattu protests LIVE updates: CM Panneerselvam to inaugurate Jallikattu in Alanganallur today

तमिलनाडु में जलीकट्टू PC: ANI

तमिलनाडु में गवर्नर विद्यासागर राव की ओर से अध्यादेश को मंजूरी मिलते ही राज्य में जल्लीकट्टू पर तीन साल से लगा प्रतिबंध खत्म हो गया है। रविवार को तमिलनाडु में साड़ों को काबू करने का यह खेल शुरू हो गया है। जल्लीकट्टू पर प्रतिबंध के खिलाफ आंदोलन की वजह से पिछले पांच दिनों से राज्य का जनजीवन अस्त-व्यस्त था। 
तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री ओ पन्नीरसेलवम ने राज्यपाल की ओर से अध्यादेश की मंजूरी को मिलने की जानकारी दी। पढ़ें LIVE अपडेट्स

रामेश्वरम् रिफ्यूजी कैंप में श्रीलंकाई रिफ्यूजी जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में धरने पर बैठे।  
- जल्लीकट्टू पर पूरे राज्य में विरोध प्रदर्शन के चलते रविवार को 8 ट्रेनें रद्द कर दी गई हैं। 

- जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में प्रदर्शन कर रही अलंगनलुर (मदुरै) की निवासी भारती कनम्मा ने कहा, 'हम अस्थायी हल नहीं स्थायी समाधान चाहते हैं। हम चाहते हैं कि पेटा पर बैन लगाया जाए।
- जल्लीकट्टू के मुद्दे पर अलंगनलुर (मदुरै) में ग्रामीण स्थायी समाधान की मांग को लेकर धरने पर बैठे। 
- अलंगनल्लुर (मदुरै): जल्लीकट्टू पर स्थायी समाधान की मांग कर रहे ग्रामीणों ने अलंगनल्लुर को जाने वाली सड़क जाम की। 
- जल्लीकट्टू पर बैन को स्थायी रूप से हटाने के लिए राज्य के सभी एनजीओ ने तमिलनाडु के मुख्यमंत्री पनीरसेल्वम से मुलाकात की। 
तिरूचिरापल्ली के मनापराई के पुडुपत्ति गांव में  जलीकट्टू का आयोजन, 100 सांड़ों और 500 से ज्यादा लोगों ने लिया हिस्सा। 
तमिलनाडुः कोयंबटूर में रेकला (बैलगाड़ी) रेस का आयोजन, राज्य के मंत्री एसपी वेलुमनी ने किया उद्घाटन।
- जलीकट्टू मामले पर वकील आर. रमन ने कहा, 'कोई भी पार्टी अगर सुप्रीम कोर्ट जाती है, शीर्ष कोर्ट को कोई भी आदेश पारित करने से पहले राज्य सरकार का पक्ष जरूर सुनना चाहिए।'
- जलीकट्टू पर अध्यादेश लाने के बाद तमिलनाडु सरकार ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में प्रतिवाद दायर किया।  

- मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में जलीकट्टू के आयोजन स्थल के प्रवेश द्वार पर बैरिकेंडिंग लगा दी गई है। 
- चेन्नई में मरीना बीच पर प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने जलीकट्टू के समर्थन में 'सैंड आर्ट' बनाया है। 
- तमिलनााडु में मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में 'वडी वसाल' में लोगों की भारी भीड़ इकट्ठा, यही से सांड़ों को अखाड़े के लिए छोड़ा जाता है। 
- अलंगनलुर के वडी वसाल का दृश्य जहां से सांड़ों को अखाड़े में छोड़ा जाता है। 
- राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री ओ. पनीरसेल्वम अलंगनलुर में सुबह 10 बजे जलीकट्टू का उद्घाटन करेंगे। तमिलनाडु के मंत्री अपने-अपने संबंधित क्षेत्रों में इस खेल के आयोजन में हिस्सा लेंगे। 

- जलीकट्टू के समर्थन में चेन्नई के मरीना बीच पर हजारों की भीड़ में लोग अब भी मौजूद हैं। राज्य में आज जलीकट्टू का आयोजन होने जा रहा है। 
- अलंगनलुर के स्थानीय निवासियों का कहना है कि वे जलीकट्टू को लेकर स्थानीय हल चाहते हैं। उनका कहना है कि 'जलीकट्टू पर अभी  अस्थायी हल निकाला गया है। हम रविवार को जलीकट्टू का आयोजन नहीं होने देंगे।'
- मदुरै के अलंगनलुर में स्थानीय निवासी धरने पर बैठे हुए हैं। ये लोग जलीकट्टू के मुद्दे पर स्थायी समाधान की मांग कर रहे हैं। 
आगे पढ़ें

'तमिलनाडु की संस्कृति पर गर्व है'
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

jallikattu jallikattu protests jallikattu live updates jallikattu live blog More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सायना नेहवाल ने खत्म किया सूखा, लंबे समय बाद जीता गोल्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Saina Wins Her 1st Title After Rio Olympics 2016

Bigg Boss : सलमान ने शाहरुख पर लगाया गोभी चुराने का आरोप, भड़क गए किंग खान

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
salman blamed shahrukh khan for a theft

अगर दफ्तर में सोना है तो सोएं, लेकिन जरा नजाकत से

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Sleep at office but with style

सोमवार को बना है शुभ संयोग त‌िल के 6 प्रयोग से म‌िलेगा बड़ा लाभ

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
vrat katha sathtila ekadashi 23 january 2016

अफगानिस्तान के इस बल्लेबाज ने तोड़ा कोहली का अंतरराष्ट्रीय रिकॉर्ड

  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Mohammad Shahzad breaks Virat Kohli's record in the Desert T20 challenge

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

कितनी सुरक्षित रेल

देश के अब तक के सबसे बड़े रेल हादसे, कब-कहां और कैसे

Since 2000, the major railway accidents in india

Most Read

'अब छुट्टा सांड़, जहां हरा दिखेगा वहीं मुंह मारूंगा'

amar singh comment on akhilesh yadav and Ram Gopal yadav
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

आतंकवाद के खिलाफ भारत को पूरा सहयोग: यूएई

We fully support India in countering terror: UAE
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

टिकट कटते ही सपा के बाहुबली नेता समेत 22 पर मिनी गुंडा एक्ट

police enacts mini goonda act against atiq ahmad at allahabad
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अमर उजाला पोलः आरक्षण पर आरएसएस के बयान से बीजेपी को नुकसान

Amar Ujala Poll: RSS statement on Reservation will harm BJP in UP Election
  • रविवार, 22 जनवरी 2017
  • +

सीट बंटवारे को लेकर सपा हुई सख्त, अखिलेश के रुख से राहुल गांधी हैरान

SP strict ON seat sharing
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +

जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन में रजनीकांत समेत कई सितारे, पनीरसेल्वम ने दिया आश्वासन

live: massive protest over jallikattu across tamilnadu, paneerselvam assures protesters
  • शुक्रवार, 20 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top