जल्लीकट्टू तमिल संस्कृति का एक महत्वपूर्ष हिस्सा: रजनीकांत
Updated Sun, 15 Jan 2017 03:13 AM IST
अभिनेता कमल हसन की तरफ से जल्लीकट्टू के समर्थन के कुछ दिन बाद तमिल सुपरस्टार ने रजनीकांत ने कहा कि तमिल संस्कृति के अनुरूप जल्लीकट्टू का आयोजन होना चाहिए।
रजनीकांत ने कहा, ‘खेल में चोट से बचने के लिए नियम बनाए जा सकते हैं लेकिन बजाय इसके (नियम बनाने) संस्कृति को नकारना क्या ठीक है?’ उन्होंने कहा कि हमारी तमिल संस्कृति की परंपराओं को बरकरार रखने के लिए जल्लीकट्टू का आयोजन होना चाहिए।
