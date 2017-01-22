आपका शहर Close

हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस के 9 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 36 की मौत, पीएम ने जताया दु:ख

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Sun, 22 Jan 2017 11:04 PM IST
Jagdalpur -Bhubaneswar Hirakhand express train derail near Rayagada

हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसाPC: ANI

जगदलपुर-भुवनेश्वर हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस के नौ डिब्बे शनिवार देर रात आंध्र प्रदेश के कुनेरू स्टेशन के पास पटरी से उतर गए। मीडिया रिपोर्टों के मुताबिक, इसमें अब तक 36 लोगों की मौत हुई है और 54 लोग घायल हैं। हादसे की जांच शुरू हो गई है, लेकिन रेलवे सूत्रों ने हादसे के लिए किसी साजिश की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया है। पढ़ें LIVE अपडेट्स
- गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री एन. चंद्रबाबू नायडू से बात की और हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे पर पूरी मदद का भरोसा दिया। 

- मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे में मारे गए आंध्र प्रदेश के लोगों के परिजनों के लिए 5 लाख रुपये के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया है। ये सहायता राशि चंद्रन्ना बीमा के तहत मिलेगी और यह राशि केंद्र सरकार के मुआवजा राशि से अलग है। 
- समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक हीराखंड ट्रेन एक्सप्रेस हादसे में मरने वालों की संख्या 36 पहुंच गई है। 
- छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री रमन सिंह ने जगदलपुर से हर तरह की मदद के लिए निर्देश दिए। लोगों की मदद के लिए हेल्पलाइन बनाई गई और अधिकारियों की टीम घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना। - एनडीआरएफ की एक टीम हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटनास्थल पर मौजूद, भुवनेश्वर से 4 टीमें घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना। 

- आंध्र प्रदेश के विजयनगरम में ट्रेन दुर्घटनास्थल कनेरू में क्षतिग्रस्त रेलवे ट्रैक।
- पेट्रोलियम मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने रेलमंत्री से बात की। घायलों के बेहतर इलाज और पीड़ित यात्रियों के लिए ट्रांसपोर्ट की व्यवस्था के लिए रेलमंत्री ने दिया भरोसा। 
- केंद्रीय मंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे पर दुख जताया। कहा- जांच के बाद दोषियों पर कड़ी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। 
- ट्रेन हादसे पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर शोक जताया है। 
रायगढ़ा की कलेक्टर पूनम गुहा के मुताबिक ट्रेन हादसे में अब तक 32 लोगों की मौत हुई है, जबकि 23 लोगों का रायगढ़ा अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। 
- रेलमंत्री सुरेश प्रभु और रेलवे बोर्ड चेयरमैन एके मित्तल के साथ घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना।
- समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक रेलवे सूत्रों ने ट्रेन हादसे में किसी साजिश की आशंका से इनकार नहीं किया है। 
- अनिल सक्सेना के मुताबिक रेलवे सेफ्टी कमिश्नर हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे की जांच करेंगे, साथ ही घटनास्थल का दौरा भी करेंगे। 
- रेलमंत्री सुरेश प्रभु ने ट्रेन हादसे के शिकार लोगों के लिए मुआवजे की घोषणा की है। जान गंवाने लोगों के परिजनों को 2 लाख, गंभीर रूप से घायलों को 50 हजार और घायल लोगों के लिए 25 हजार रुपये के मुआवजे का ऐलान किया गया है। 
- रेलवे अधिकारी अनिल सक्सेना के मुताबिक 54 लोग हादसे में घायल हुए हैं। जिन लोगों को हल्की चोटें आईं थी उन्हें तात्कालिक मरहम पट्टी के बाद रवाना कर दिया गया है।
- उन्होंने कहा कि रेलमंत्री ने हादसे पर दुख जताया है और बचाव कार्य चल रहा है। राष्ट्रीय आपदा बचाव दल की एक टीम घटनास्थल पर पहुंच गई है। विजयनगरम-सिंहपुर लाइन पर रेल परिचालन प्रभावित हुआ है। 
- हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे के घायलों को आंध्र प्रदेश के पार्वतीपुरम् के अस्पताल में इलाज के लिए भेजा गया है। 
- आंध्र प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने ट्रेन हादसे पर दुख जताते हुए कहा है कि स्थिति पर निगाह रखी जा रही है और हादसे के कारणों की जांच जारी है। 
- ट्रेन हादसे की ताजा तस्वीरें आने लगी हैं। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक 23 लोगों की मौत हुई है, जबकि 36 लोग घायल हुए हैं।
- हीराखंड ट्रेन हादसे पर रेलवे की ओर से जानकारी देते हुए अनिल सक्सेना ने कहा कि राहत और बचाव कार्य जोरों पर है। घायलों को मेडिकल सुविधाएं पहुंचाने पर जोर दिया जा रहा है। 
हालांकि इससे पहले 12 लोगों की ंमौत की जानकारी आ रही थी।
ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे के प्रवक्ता के मुताबिक, रायगढ़ (उड़ीसा) से 30 किमी दूर यह हादसा रात में 10:30 से 11 बजे के बीच हुआ। स्थानीय लोगों ने राहत और बचाव कार्य शुरू किया। थोड़ी देर बाद ईस्ट कोस्ट रेलवे की ओर से बचाव दल भी मौके पर पहुंच गया।

रेल मंत्रालय ने ट्वीट कर बताया कि चार दुर्घटना राहत वैन को रवाना कर दिया गया है। रेलमंत्री सुरेश प्रभु खुद घटना पर नजर बनाए हुए हैं। उन्होंने अधिकारियों से मौके पर पहुंचने का निर्देश दिया है। एक अन्य ट्वीट में बताया गया कि घायलों को पास के अस्पतालों में इलाज कराना प्राथमिकता है। 
रेलवे ने जारी किए हेल्पलाइन नंबर
