Families of victims from AP who lost lives in the railway accident will get Rs. 5 lakh compensation under Chandranna Bima: Chandrababu Naidu— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
- एनडीआरएफ की एक टीम हीराखंड एक्सप्रेस दुर्घटनास्थल पर मौजूद, भुवनेश्वर से 4 टीमें घटनास्थल के लिए रवाना।
Directed for all assistance from Jagdalpur.Helpline has been set up and a team of officials has been rushed to the accident site:Raman Singh— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh): Visuals of the damaged railway track at #HirakhandExpress derailment site. pic.twitter.com/m1V86vMbgX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Spoke to Rail Min,he assured me of best treatment for injured & transport fr affected passengers of #Hirakhand accident: Dharmendra Pradhan— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
My condolences to victims. I am sure corrective actions will be taken after investigation: Piyush Goyal on #HirakhandExpress derailment pic.twitter.com/5KMjrmk3Tj— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones due to the derailment of Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar Express. The tragedy is saddening: PM— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2017
I pray for a speedy recovery of all those injured due to the train accident: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2017
The Railway Ministry is monitoring the situation very closely and is working to ensure quick rescue and relief operations: PM @narendramodi— PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 22, 2017
32 have been reported dead, about 50 injured: Poonam Guha, Collector Rayagada on #HirakhandExpress derailment pic.twitter.com/1rSxbXT7EX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu along with Railway Board Chairman A K Mittal rushing to the #HirakhandExpress derailment site in Andhra— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Sabotage not ruled out in #HirakhandExpress derailment, says Railway Ministry sources— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Commissioner Railway Safety (Civil Aviation Ministry) to enquire into #HirakhandExpress derailment, he'll inspect site:Anil Saxena,Railways pic.twitter.com/edvway3bdX— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Hirakhand express derailment:Railway Min Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased ppl,25K for injured,50K for seriously injured— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Total 54 people have been injured, those with minor injuries have been sent after first aid: Anil Saxena, Indian Railways #HirakhandExpress pic.twitter.com/q8pNn94jE8— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
One unit of National Disaster Response Force has reached the spot, Up and down line between Vijayanagaram-Singhpur affected: Anil Saxena pic.twitter.com/V8rhgdKRb7— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Injured persons being treated at a hospital in Andhra Pradesh's Parvathipuram, 23 have lost their lives in Hirakhand express derailment pic.twitter.com/UDEqKX59gK— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Anguished to learn about the train accident near Vizianagaram. We are monitoring the situation & providing help in all ways possible. (1/2)— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 22, 2017
My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. We are investigating the reason for accident. (2/2)— N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) January 22, 2017
Latest visuals from the Hirakhand express derailment site in Kuneru (Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh), 23 dead and 36 people injured. pic.twitter.com/ydTixYcMWz— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Relief & rescue ops in full swing, efforts are on to provide medical assistance to victims:Anil Saxena,Railways on Hirakhand derailment pic.twitter.com/t0HvZWYdRt— ANI (@ANI_news) January 22, 2017
Hirakhand express derailment UPDATE: Death toll rises to 23— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
Hirakhand express derailment: 12 people dead pic.twitter.com/lYc2UM8Fry— ANI (@ANI_news) January 21, 2017
8/Relief train has reached the site, rescue and relief operations underway— Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) January 21, 2017