शशिकला के भतीजे से जुड़ी फर्जी कंपनियों के 100 बैंक खाते IT ने किए जब्त

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Sun, 12 Nov 2017 12:08 PM IST
IT seized 100 bank accounts of shell companies which related to Sasikala nephew Vivek jayaraman

jaya TV

एआईएडीएमके की नेता वी के शशिकला के भतीजे विवेक जयारामन पर आयकर विभाग लगातार शिकंजा कस रही है। जया टीवी के एमडी विवेक से जुड़े करीब 100 बैंक खातों को आईटी ने जब्त किया है। आयकर विभाग के सूत्रों के मुताबिक ये सभी खाते शेल कंपनियों के हैं और सभी विवेक से जुड़ी हुईं है। 
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया के मुताबिक आईटी ने बताया कि करीब 20 शेल कंपनियों के 100 खातों को जब्त किया गया है। इन सभी खातों से नोटबंदी के बाद करोड़ों की ट्रांजैक्शन्स हुईं हैं। आईटी अधिकारियों ने यह भी बताया कि विवेक के घर से शेल कंपनियों के कागजात भी मिले हैं।

वहीं कुछ कागजात विवेक की बहन कृष्णा प्रिया के यहां से भी बरामद किए गए हैं। आईटी का दावा है कि इन बैंक खातों के पैसों की मदद से करोड़ों रुपये की प्रॉपर्टीज खरीदी गई हैं। बता दें कि आईटी ने कई जगहों पर छापेमारी की है, जिनमें विवेक और प्रिया के अलावा जया टीवी का ऑफिस भी शामिल है।

पढ़ें: जया टीवी और शशिकला के कई ठिकानों पर इनकम टैक्स की रेड

इससे पहले आईटी ने शशिकला और उनके रिश्तेदारों के यहां करीब 188 जगहों पर छापेमारी की थी। ये छापेमारी तमिलनाडु, बंगलूरू और हैदराबाद के कई ठिकानों पर की गई, जहां से करीब 6 करोड़ रुपये कैश, 8.5 किलो गोल्ड और 1200 करोड़ की बेनामी संपत्ति के कागजात बरामद किए गए थे।

बता दें कि तमिलनाडु की दिवंगत मुख्यमंत्री जयललिता ने इस टीवी की शुरुआत की थी। फिलहाल इस पर वीके शशिकला के परिजनों का नियंत्रण है। बताया जाता है कि शशिकला का भतीजा विवेक जयारामन इस चैनल को संभाल रहा है। 
सम्बंधित खबरें :

