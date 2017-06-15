बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इसरो की नई खोज, केरोसिन से अंतरिक्ष में भेजेगा सैटेलाइट
Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 01:01 PM IST
इसरो
PC: better india
भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन
सेमी क्रायोजेनिक इंजन के लिए केरोसिन तेल के इस्तेमाल को लेकर काम कर रहा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि केरोसिन से पहले इस्तेमाल होने वाले ईंधन व्हीकल लांच करने में समस्या पैदा करता है। व्हीकल को लांच करने वाला मौजूदा तेल हाइड्रोजन और ऑक्सीजन का मिश्रण है जिसे माइनस 253 ड्रिग्री के तापामान से जमाकर भंडारित किया जाता है। रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक, अगर योजनानुसार ये प्रोजेक्ट कामयाब रहा तो 2021 तक इसका इस्तेमाल किया जा सकेगा।
तिरुवनंतपुरम स्थित विक्रम साराभाई
अंतरिक्ष
केंद्र के निदेशक डॉक्टर के. सिवान ने बताया कि परीक्षण के दौरान केरोसिन का इस्तेमाल काफी सुगम है और ये ज्यादा जगह में फैलता भी नहीं है और व्हीकल की पेलोड क्षमता को भी बढ़ाएगा जिससे कारण व्हीकल भारी से भारी
रॉकेट को उपग्रह में आसानी से ले जाने में समक्ष होगा।
वहीं, केबिनैट इस प्रोजेक्ट को 2008 में ही पास कर चुकी है जिसमें 1798 करोड़ की लागत आनी है।
