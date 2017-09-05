Download App
teachersday teachersday

तस्वीरेंः इस शीशे की छत वाली ट्रेन से दिखेंगे खूबसूरत नजारे

amarujala.com- Presented By- अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 03:11 PM IST
Indian Railway: Central railway coach has glass roof, Travel With Amazing Views, see photos

इंडियन रेलव जल्द ही मुंबई के लोगों को खास तोहफा देने के लिए तैयार है। इस ट्रेन के कोच चेन्नई की कोच फैक्ट्री द्वारा बनाए गए हैं। इस कोच में सफर करते समय आपको नीला अासमान दिखाई देगा। आइए आपको बताते हैं इन कोच की खास बातें...

