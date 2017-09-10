बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
सऊदी से लौटी भारतीय महिला ने लगाया आरोप, कहा- मुझे बेरहमी से पीटा गया
{"_id":"59b4b6054f1c1be47f8b59c5","slug":"hyderabad-woman-returns-to-india-from-saudi-arabia-alleges-she-was-tortured-by-her-employers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0938\u090a\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u092e\u0939\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u092f\u093e \u0906\u0930\u094b\u092a, \u0915\u0939\u093e- \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u092c\u0947\u0930\u0939\u092e\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0940\u091f\u093e \u0917\u092f\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sun, 10 Sep 2017 09:19 AM IST
सऊदी अरब में फंसी भारतीय महिला हुमेरा बेगम भारत लौट आई हैं। हैदराबाद की रहने वाली हुमेरा बेगम ने भारत लौटने के बाद बताया कि उन्हें वहां पीटा जाता था और
प्रताड़ित
किया जाता था। उन्होंने बताया कि मैं वहां मुसीबत में थी।
उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि उन्हें पीटा जाता था, यहां तक कि उन्हें भर पेट खाना तक नहीं दिया जाता था। जिसके बाद उन्होंने
भारतीय दूतावास
में इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने मदद करने के लिए भारतीय दूतावास का शुक्रिया अदा किया।
