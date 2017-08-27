Download App
kavya kavya

थाने में ही बीवी को गाना गाकर मनाने लगा पति, वीडियो वायरल

amarujala.com- Written By: अभिषेक तिवारी

Updated Sun, 27 Aug 2017 04:29 PM IST
Husband Sings a Romantic Song For his Wife in Family Counseling Center, Video Viral

husband sings romantic songPC: Social Media

उत्तर प्रदेश के झांसी जिले में एक पति ने अपनी पत्नी को कुछ इस ऐसे मनाया कि उसका ये अंदाज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो रहा है। चौंका देने वाली बात है कि उसके इस वीडियो को अब तक 4 लाख से ज्यादा बार देखा जा चुका है। दरअसल,  पति-पत्नी में मनमुटाव के चलते ये मामला पुलिस के जरिए पारिवारिक परामर्श केंद्र पहुंच गया था। 
दोनों को यहां मसला सुलझाने के लिए बुलाया गया था, लेकिन ऐसा लग रहा था कि पत्नी मानने वाली नहीं थी। पति ने अपनी पत्नी को मनाने के लिए रोमांटिक गाकर सुनाया, जिसके बाद मामला सुलझ गया है। वीडियो के मुताबिक पति ने रूठी पत्नी को मनाने के लिए बदलापुर मूवी का गाना 'जीना-जीना, कैसे जीना-जीना' गाकर सुनाया, जिसके बाद महिला भावुक हो गई। 
इस वीडियो को लोग सोशल मीडिया पर खूब जोरों से शेयर कर रहे हैं। 
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

