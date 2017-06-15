आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

गृह मंत्रालय ने भारत-पाक सीमा की जगह लगा दी स्पेन मोरक्को बॉर्डर की तस्वीर

amarujala.com- Presented by: संदीप भट्ट

Updated Thu, 15 Jun 2017 09:52 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Home Ministry Report On Border Floodlighting Shows Spain-Morocco Border
 गृह मंत्रालय ने एक बड़ी गड़बड़ी के चलते अपनी वार्षिक रिपोर्ट में भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा की जगह मोरक्को-स्पेन बॉर्डर की तस्वीर लगा दी। मामले के संज्ञान में आने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह सचिव राजीव महर्षि ने कहा है कि अगर कोई गलती हुई है तो मंत्रालय माफी मांगेगा। 
यह तस्वीर हाल ही में गृह मंत्रालय की वार्षिक रिपोर्ट 2016 -17 में बॉर्डर पर लगी तेज रोशनी की लाइटों की विस्तृत जानकारी के साथ छपी थी। इसका कैप्शन भी ‘सीमा पर तेज रोशनी वाली लाइटें’ था। हालांकि मामला बुधवार को प्रकाश में आया जिसमें यह स्पष्ट हो गया कि तस्वीर में भारत-पाकिस्तान सीमा की जगह गलती से स्पेन-मोरक्को सीमा की तस्वीर लग गई थी।

सूत्रों ने बताया कि गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी पता लगाने की कोशिश कर रहे हैं कि इस्तेमाल की गई तस्वीर कहां से प्राप्त हुई थी। माना जा रहा है कि बीएसएफ ने यह तस्वीर उपलब्ध कराई थी। 
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

home ministry spain-morocco border rajiv mehrishi india border with bangladesh and pakistan

स्पॉटलाइट

NEET Result 2017 : आज जारी होगी Answer Key, यहां देंखे

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
NEET Result 2017 today declare the answer key, check here

धोखेबाज पति और रेप की कोशिश, हत्या के बाद सामने आए कृतिका की जिंदगी के राज

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Actor Kritika Chaudhary murder case police probe into former husband role in murder

विदुर नीति के अनुसार ये 5 काम करते है आपकी उम्र को कम

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
these 5 works reduce your age according to vidur neeti

कृतिका के पति पर शक, मर्डर से पहले हुई थी रेप की कोशिश!

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
Kritika Chaudhary murder case Police suspect sexual assault, detain her friend and watchman

हथेली पर ऐसी जीवन रेखाएं देती हैं कई अशुभ संकेत

  • गुरुवार, 15 जून 2017
  • +
what does your life line say about you

जबर ख़बर

अपनी अकूत दौलत की बदौलत चार मुल्कों के प्रतिबंधों को ठेंगा दिखाने में जुटा कतर
Read More

सलमान को जंग नहीं पसंद

जंग पर बोले सलमान, 'जो जंग का आदेश दे उसे ही थमा दो बंदूक'

tubelight star salman khan speak about aamir khan marriage and on war between two countries

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

ट्रंप के सांसद हैं हमलावरों के निशाने पर, मेल में लिखा- 1 गिरा और 216 बाकी

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

अमेरिकी सांसद को मारी गोली, ट्रंप ने कहा- मारा गया हमलावर

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

ये हैं बॉलीवुड के रईसजादे, सलमान 60 तो ऋतिक 40 करोड़ रुपए लेते हैं फीस

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी

अमीर खिलाड़ियों की लिस्ट में कहीं नहीं टिकते कोहली, जानिए कौन हैं टॉप 10 खिलाड़ी