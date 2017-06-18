आपका शहर Close

मॉर्निंग वॉक के दौरान फिसले गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, बाएं पैर में फ्रैक्चर

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sun, 18 Jun 2017 07:44 PM IST
HM Rajnath Singh slips and falls during morning walk, has been treated at AIIMS

गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह आज सुबह मॉर्निंग वॉक के दौरान फिसल गए, जिसके कारण उनके हड्डी में चोट आई है। उनके बाएं पांव में हल्का सा फैक्चर हुआ है। इलाज के लिए राजनाथ सिंह को एम्स में भर्ती कराया गया है। एम्स में उनके पांव पर प्लास्टर किया गया।
जानकारी के मुताबिक 21 जून को अंतरराष्ट्रीय योग दिवस के मौके पर वो हिमाचल जाने वाले थे। लेकिन चोट के कारण वो जा सकते हैं या नहीं इसकी आशंका जताई जा रही है। हालांकि इलाज के बाद उनको घर ले आया गया है। फिलहाल वो घर पर आराम कर रहे हैं। इस बात की जानकारी उनके सहयोगी ने दी।
 
