गुजरात चुनावः उम्मीदवारों का नाम तय करने के लिए भाजपा-कांग्रेस का दिल्ली में मंथन
Updated Wed, 15 Nov 2017 03:36 PM IST
गुजरात विधानसभा चुनाव
के लिए उम्मीदवार चयन करने की कवायद कांग्रेस और भाजपा में अंतिम दौर में पहुंच गई है।
भाजपा ने गुजरात के लिए अपने उम्मीदवरों के नाम को अंतिम रूप देने के लिए पार्टी के केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की आज 15 नवंबर को शाम 6 बजे बैठक बुलाई है। वहीं कांग्रेस उपाध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने भी प्रदेश प्रभारी अशोक गहलोत और अन्य वरिष्ठ नेताओं के साथ बैठक कर उम्मीदवारों के नाम की गुत्थी सुलझाने की कवायद की।
गुजरात सीएम बोले- अजान की आवाज सुनकर मैंने रोक दिया था भाषण
कांग्रेस पार्टी पहले ही ऐलान कर चुकी है कि गुजरात चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवारों की उसकी पहली सूची 16 नवंबर को जारी होगी। इस मामले में भाजपा भी पीछे रहने के मूड में नहीं है। बुधवार शाम को होने वाली केंद्रीय चुनाव समिति की बैठक के बाद पार्टी कभी भी अपने प्रत्याशियों के नाम का ऐलान कर सकती है। पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की उपस्थिति और भाजपाध्यक्ष अमित शाह की अध्यक्षता में ये बैठक संपन्न होगी।
