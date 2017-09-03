Download App
जुलाई का GST रिटर्न फाइल करने में देरी के लिए नहीं देनी होगी लेट फीस

एजेंसी/ नई दिल्ली 

Updated Sun, 03 Sep 2017 03:13 AM IST
GST council waives penalty on late GST returns for July

जुलाई महीने का जीएसटी रिटर्न फाइल करने में देरी करने वालों को लेट फीस नहीं देनी होगी। सरकार ने लेट फी हटा लिया है। साथ ही सरकार ने कारोबारियों को 5 सितंबर को फाइनल रिटर्न भरते समय आरंभिक फॉर्म में गलतियों को सुधारने की अनुमति दे दी है।
कारोबारियों के लिए 25 अगस्त तक जीएसटीआर 3बी फाइल कर जुलाई का जीएसटी रिटर्न भरना और कर का भुगतान करना जरूरी था। जुलाई में हुई बिक्री का रिटर्न 5 सितंबर तक फाइल करना है और खरीददारी का रिटर्न 10 सितंबर तक फाइल करना है। 

वित्त मंत्रालय की ओर से जारी सर्कुलर में कहा गया है कि जुलाई का जीएसटीआर 3बी फाइल नहीं करने वाले सभी कर दाताओं के लिए लेट फीस हटा ली गई है, लेकिन उन्हें बकाया के देरी से भुगतान पर लगने वाला ब्याज देना होगा। सीजीएसटी और एसजीएसटी अधिनियम में देरी से कर का भुगतान करने पर 18 फीसदी की दर से ब्याज लगाए जाने का प्रावधान है। 

उत्पाद एवं सीमा शुल्क केंद्रीय प्रत्यक्ष कर बोर्ड (सीबीईसी) ने कहा है कि तय तिथि अथवा उससे पहले भुगतान नहीं करने पर पंजीकृत व्यक्ति को देरी से कर भुगतान पर ब्याज देना होगा, लेकिन उससे किसी तरह की लेट फी की वसूली नहीं होगी। 

जीएसटी कानून के तहत रिटर्न फाइल करने और कर के भुगतान में देरी पर सीजीएसटी पर 100 रुपये प्रतिदिन का शुल्क वसूलने का प्रावधान है। एसजीएसटी के मामले में भी इतना ही शुल्क लगाया गया है। 
