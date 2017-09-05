बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
बिजनेस से 4 गुना ज्यादा धर्म के लिए यात्रा करते हैं भारतीय
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:50 AM IST
भारत के अंदर धार्मिक यात्राओं का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। नेशनल सेंपल सर्वे ऑफिस (NSSO) के मुताबिक ओवरनाइट ट्रैवल ने बिजनेस और शिक्षा के लिए की जाने वाली यात्राओं को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। इन आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बिजनेस ट्रैवल से 4 गुना ज्यादा धार्मिक यात्राएं की गई हैं। वहीं शिक्षा के मुकाबले ये आंकड़ा 7.5 गुना है।
NSSO के कुल आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 86% ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स सामाजिक कारणों की वजह से हुई हैं। ये रिपोर्ट जुलाई 2017 में पब्लिश की गई है, जिसमें जुलाई 2014 और जून 2015 के बीच का आंकड़ा शामिल है।
इस सर्वे में कुल 5.84 करोड़ ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स हुई हैं। वो ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स इन आंकड़ों में शामिल की गई हैं जिसमें यात्राओं का समय 12 घंटे से ज्यादा का है। कुल 5.84 करोड़ ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स में से 8.29 प्रतिशत यात्राएं धार्मिक वजहों से की गई हैं।
हालांकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ये आंकड़ा 7.58 प्रतिशत है। ओवरनाइट ट्रैवल के मामले में बिजनेस की वजह से यात्राएं तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। कुल यात्राओं का 2.16 प्रतिशत बिजनेस की वजह से की गई यात्राओं का है। वहीं एजुकेशन के मामले में 1.09 प्रतिशत यात्राएं की गई हैं। वहीं 2.50 प्रतिशत यात्राएं अन्य कारणों से की गई हैं।
