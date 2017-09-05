Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

बिजनेस से 4 गुना ज्यादा धर्म के लिए यात्रा करते हैं भारतीय

अमर उजाला, डिजिटल ब्यूरो

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 11:50 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
four times more religious travel in india compared to business
भारत के अंदर धार्मिक यात्राओं का आंकड़ा तेजी से बढ़ रहा है। नेशनल सेंपल सर्वे ऑफिस (NSSO) के मुताबिक ओवरनाइट ट्रैवल ने बिजनेस और शिक्षा के लिए की जाने वाली यात्राओं को पीछे छोड़ दिया है। इन आंकड़ों के मुताबिक बिजनेस ट्रैवल से 4 गुना ज्यादा धार्मिक यात्राएं की गई हैं। वहीं शिक्षा के मुकाबले ये आंकड़ा 7.5 गुना है।
NSSO के कुल आंकड़ों के मुताबिक 86% ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स सामाजिक कारणों की वजह से हुई हैं। ये रिपोर्ट जुलाई 2017 में पब्लिश की गई है, जिसमें जुलाई 2014 और जून 2015 के बीच का आंकड़ा शामिल है।

इस सर्वे में कुल 5.84 करोड़ ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स हुई हैं। वो ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स इन आंकड़ों में शामिल की गई हैं जिसमें यात्राओं का समय 12 घंटे से ज्यादा का है। कुल 5.84 करोड़ ओवरनाइट ट्रिप्स में से 8.29 प्रतिशत यात्राएं धार्मिक वजहों से की गई हैं।

पढ़ें: बेकार नहीं जाते मुंडन के बाल, लोग करते हैं करोड़ों की कमाई

हालांकि ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में ये आंकड़ा 7.58 प्रतिशत है। ओवरनाइट ट्रैवल के मामले में बिजनेस की वजह से यात्राएं तीसरे नंबर पर हैं। कुल यात्राओं का 2.16 प्रतिशत बिजनेस की वजह से की गई यात्राओं का है। वहीं एजुकेशन के मामले में 1.09 प्रतिशत यात्राएं की गई हैं। वहीं 2.50 प्रतिशत यात्राएं अन्य कारणों से की गई हैं।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

pilgrimage tourism travelers

स्पॉटलाइट

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, काम ना मिलने पर क्या हालत हो गई थी

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bobby Deol acknowledges that his career failed now start second inning

VIDEO: हाथ पैर नहीं पर भाई के लिए ऐसा प्यार देख पिघल जाएगा आपका दिल

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Camden born without hands or legs calms his baby brother crying by giving him a pacifier

अब केले का छिलका बढ़ाएगा आपकी खूबसूरती, ऐसे करें इस्तेमाल

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Use home made banana face pack for Instant Glow

Teachers Day: 'गुड मॉर्निंग टीचर' तो बहुत बोला, अब है बारी शिक्षकों को इस तरह विश करने की...

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Happy Teachers Day 2017: New Ways To Wish Your Teacher through Whatsapp, SMS

करना चाहते हैं लड़कियों को इम्प्रेस तो लड़के ऐसे रखें अपना ध्यान

  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +
these grooming tips can help men to get women attention

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Read

कुर्बानी के बजाय बकरे वाला केक काटकर मनाई ईद

Muslim Rashtriya Manch members celebrate EidAlAdha by cutting a cake
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नवरत्न से लैस हुई मोदी सरकार, जानिए किसे मिला कौन-सा मंत्रालय

list of new portfolio of union cabinet ministers
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ब्लू व्हेल के एडवांस लेवल में पहुंच गई थी लड़की, हाथ पर मिले दस कट

police rescue a girl who is adict of playing blue whale game in puducherry
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में दो IAS सहित इनको मिली जगह, जानिए सभी का प्रोफाइल

nine new faces with two IAS will be sworn in as the minister's
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कैबिनेट फेरबदल: मोदी के दांव ने फिर चौंकाया, जिनके जाने की थी चर्चा उन्हें मिली तरक्की

PM narendra modi stakes and experiment again surprised in Cabinet reshuffle
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई के भिंडी बाजार में 117 साल पुरानी पांच मंजिला इमारत गिरी, अब तक 21 की मौत

after heavy rain in mumbai three stories building collapsed in jj marg
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

poem on teachers day viral kavita on teachers day
वायरल

वायरल शायरी: गुरु का दर्जा सबसे ऊँचा, सारे हिंदुस्तान में

ganesh visarjan par do kavita poem on ganesh visarjan ganesh utsav
इरशाद

गणपति विसर्जन : दो कविताएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!