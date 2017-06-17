आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
Champions Trophy Champions Trophy

मेघालय में भूस्खलन से चार लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

amarujala.com- Presented by: मुकेश झा

Updated Sat, 17 Jun 2017 10:54 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Four people killed after landslide in Meghalaya
मेघालय के री भोई इलाके के थारिया गांव में भूस्खलन में चार लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि कई लोगों के घायल होने की खबर है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक बचाव और राहत अभियान जारी है। घायलों को उपचार के लिए नजदीकी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है। 
 
सम्बंधित खबरें :
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

landslide meghalaya ri bhoi's tharia village More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

सलमान की दरियादिली, 2 साल के बच्चे के इलाज को दिए दोगुने रुपए

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
salman khan helps to give two lakh rupees for two year old child

फादर्स डेः थैंक्यू पापा, मुझे हौंसलों के पर देने के लिये

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
fathers day -thank you papa to give me wing of confidence

70 के दशक की ये सुपरमॉडल अचानक हो गई थी लापता, सालों बाद बेटे ने फिल्म बनाकर बताई थी कहानी

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
1970 model and Bollywood socialite sheila ray brutally gang-raped all night by four men

इज्जत कम करा देती है रविवार को हुई ये छोटी सी भूल, रखें ध्यान

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
do not do these work on sunday for fame and success

भारत-पाक फाइनल और 9 का जबरदस्त कनेक्शन, 5 खिलाड़ियों की जर्सी करेगी कमाल

  • शनिवार, 17 जून 2017
  • +
champions trophy 2017: jersey numbers of current indian cricket team and the reasons

जबर ख़बर

शानदार है कोच्चि मेट्रो, तस्वीरें देख आप भी हो जाएंगे फिदा, पीएम ने किया उद्घाटन
Read More

कड़ा फैसला

राजस्‍थानः 'कामचोर' कर्मचारियों को नोटिस देकर नौकरी से छुट्टी करेगी सरकार

Rajasthan government will be fire lazy and dishonest officers and employees

Most Read

सीएम योगी को गोली मारने पर एक करोड़ का रखा इनाम

Offensive post released by SP leader and his friends on Facebook
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

इज्जत पर EC आक्रामक, बोला- सवाल उठाने वालों को सबक सिखाना जरूरी

Election commission of India asked to modi government for contempt power for its image
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

सीएम बनने के बाद पीएम से तीसरी बार मिले योगी

uttar pradesh cm yogi adityanath meets pm modi on lok kalayan marg
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

राजनाथ, जेटली-नायडू की तिगड़ी तलाशेगी देश के अगले राष्ट्रपति का नाम

amit shah constitutes 3 member committee for presidential election
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +

भारतीय बुलेट ट्रेन में होंगे स्पेशल टॉयलेट और क्या होगा खास

Railway: bullet trains to have New toilet system with urinals, separate washrooms for men, women
  • रविवार, 11 जून 2017
  • +

NEET 2017 पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेश- 26 जून से पहले CBSE जारी करे रिजल्ट

Supreme Court stays Madras High Court interim order restraining publication of results of NEET 2017
  • सोमवार, 12 जून 2017
  • +
Live-TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

वीवीएस लक्ष्मण का बड़ा खुलासा, बताई टीम इंडिया की सबसे 'कमजोर कड़ी'

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

भारत-पाक फाइनल मैच से पहले टीवी पर चढ़ा खुमार, 10 गुना बढ़े विज्ञापन के रेट

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

कौन जीतेगा चैंपियंस ट्रॉफी खिताब, ये है पाकिस्तानियों की राय! 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 

फाइनल से पहले पाक क्रिकेटर का कोहली पर जुबानी हमला, कहा- पहली बार दबाव में होंगे विराट 