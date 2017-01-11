बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
दहेज हत्या के आरोपी पूर्व सांसद कश्यप ने थामा भाजपा का दामन
Updated Wed, 11 Jan 2017 11:51 PM IST
पूर्व राज्यसभा सांसद और पुत्रवधु की दहेज हत्या के आरोपी नरेंद्र कश्यप ने बुधवार को भाजपा का दामन थाम लिया। उन्हें उत्तर प्रदेश के प्रभारी ओम माथुर, प्रदेश अध्यक्ष केशव प्रसाद मौर्या की उपस्थिति में पार्टी की सदस्यता दिलाई गई। पुत्रवुध हिमानी कश्यप की संदिग्ध परिस्थितियों में मौत के बाद उसके परिजनों ने कश्यप पर दहेज के लिए हत्या करने का आरोप लगाया था।
इसके बाद बसपा ने कश्यप को पार्टी से बाहर कर दिया था। भाजपा का दामन थामने से पहले कश्यप सपा में भी संभावनाएं तलाश चुके थे। पूर्व सांसद फिलहाल इस मामले में जमानत पर हैं। बसपा में रहते कश्यप को तीन राज्यों की जिम्मेदारी सौंपी गई थी।
जमानत पर छूटने के बाद कश्यप में बसपा में वापसी की कई कोशिश की। असफलता हाथ लगने पर सपा में संभावना टटोलने के बाद आखिरकार भाजपा से जुड़ गए। पूर्व सांसद 17 जातियों का एक संगठन चलाते हैं।
