मीरा कुमार ने सोनिया गांधी से की मुलाकात, हो सकती हैं UPA की राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार
Updated Wed, 21 Jun 2017 08:24 PM IST
पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर मीरा कुमार
पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर
मीरा कुमार बुधवार शाम कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी से मिलने उनके घर पहुंची। उन्होंने दिल्ली स्थित आवास पर उनसे मुलाकात की। राजनीतिक गलियारों में इस बात की चर्चाएं गर्म हैं कि यूपीए
मीरा कुमार
को राष्ट्रपति पद का उम्मीदवार घोषित कर सकती है। सोनिया गांधी और मीरा कुमार की मुलाकात के बाद इस बात के संकेत मिल रहे हैं कि यूपीए अपनी ओर से जल्द ही मीरा के नाम का ऐलान कर सकती है।
बता दें कि भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने
राष्ट्रपति उम्मीदवार
को तौर पर बिहार के राज्यपाल रामनाथ कोविंद के नाम का ऐलान किया था। जिसके बाद कांग्रेस नेता गुलाब नबी आजाद ने मीडिया से बातचीत में कहा था कि उनसे नाम को लेकर कोई चर्चा नहीं की गई।
