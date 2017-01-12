आपका शहर Close

पं. बंगाल में पहली बार छात्र संघ चुनाव लड़ रही है एक समलैंगिक युवती

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, कोलकाता  

Updated Thu, 12 Jan 2017 02:48 AM IST
first LESBIAN candidate at jadavpur university student union election IN West Bengal
देश के तमाम विश्वविद्यालयों के छात्र संगठनों में अब लगता है ट्रांसजेंडरों और समलैंगिकों को भी मान्यता मिल रही है। इसकी सबसे ताजा मिसाल महानगर के जादवपुर विश्वविद्यालय में देखने में आ रही है। यहां छात्र संघ चुनावों में एक समलैंगिक युवती अस्मिता सरकार भी मैदान में उतरी है। 
वह अगले चुनावों में कला संकाय में सहायक महासचिव पद की दावेदार हैं। अपने समलैंगिक होने की बात सार्वजनिक तौर पर कबूल करने वाली अस्मिता वामपंथी छात्र संगठन आल इंडिया स्टूडेंट्स एसोसिएशन (आइसा) का प्रतिनिधित्व कर रही हैं।

बर्दवान जिले की रहने वाली अस्मिता पश्चिम बंगाल के किसी छात्र संघ चुनावों में पहली समलैंगिक उम्मीदवार है। समाज विज्ञान द्वितीय वर्ष की छात्रा अस्मिता कहती है कि पहले वह अपने समलैंगिक होने की वजह से डरी-सहमी रहती थी, लेकिन अब वह गर्व से अपने समलैंगिक होने की बात कबूल करती है। इस छात्रा का कहना है कि उसका मकसद समलैंगिकता से जुड़े तमाम मिथकों को तोड़ना है। 

आइसा ने अस्मिता के अलावा दो अन्य ऐसे छात्रों को भी इस बार मैदान में उतारा है जो किसी ठोस मकसद के लिए चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इनमें से एक अरुणिमा सरकार जहां पूर्वोत्तर के छात्रों के अधिकारों के लिए चुनाव लड़ रही है वहीं अवीक मंडल दलित छात्रों के अधिकारों की वकालत के लिए मैदान में हैं।
