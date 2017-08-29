बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
जुलाई महीने में जीएसटी से 92,283 करोड़ रुपये का रेवेन्यूः जेटली
Updated Tue, 29 Aug 2017 06:59 PM IST
अरुण जेटली
वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली मंगलवार को मीडिया को संबोधित करते हुए जीएसटी संबंधित मुद्दों पर चर्चा की। उन्होंने संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि आयकर रिटर्न दाखिल करने वाले कुल पंजीयकों की संख्या 25 अगस्त तक 59.57 लाख है।
जेटली ने कहा कि अब तक कुल 72.33 लाख करदाताओं ने माइग्रेट किया है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि अब IGST आईजीएसटी को अब केंद्र और राज्यों के बीच आवंटित किया जाएगा । उन्होंने कहा कि जुलाई माह में जीएसटी के तहत 92,283 करोड़ रुपये का राजस्व प्राप्त हुआ।
