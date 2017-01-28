बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
यमन को 2017 में करना पड़ सकता है अकाल का सामना
Updated Sat, 28 Jan 2017 07:41 AM IST
यमन
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के सहायता प्रमुख ने चेतावनी दी है कि यमन गहरे मानवीय संकट में फंसता जा रहा है और इस साल उसे अकाल का समाना करना पड़ सकता है। सऊदी अरब की अगुआई वाले गठबंधन ने ईरान विद्रोही हुती को खदेड़ने के लिए मार्च 2015 में बमबारी शुरू की थी, जिसके बाद से गरीब अरब देश युद्ध में फंसा हुआ है। ईरान समर्थित इन विद्रोहियों ने राजधानी सना और अन्य शहरों पर कब्जा जमा लिया था।
संयुक्त राष्ट्र में मानवीय मामलों के उप महासचिव स्टीफन ओ ब्रायन ने बृहस्पतिवार को सुरक्षा परिषद में कहा, ‘यमन का संघर्ष इस समय दुनिया के सबसे बड़े खाद्य संकट का प्राथमिक कारक है। अगर इसके बारे में तुरंत कार्रवाई नहीं की गई, तो 2017 में अकाल की स्थिति संभव है।
यमन की कुल आबादी का 80 फीसदी यानी 1.40 करोड़ लोग को इस समय खाद्य सहायता की जरूरत है, जिसमें से करीब आधे लोगों को गंभीर रूप से खाद्य सुरक्षा की जरूरत है। कम से कम 20 लाख लोगों को जीवित रहने के लिए आपातकालीन खाद्य सहायता की आवश्यकता है। बच्चों के लिए हालात विशेष रूप से गंभीर है। अब कुछ 22 लाख शिशु कुपोषण से पीड़ित है। इस मामले में 2015 के अंत से 53 फीसदी की बढ़ोत्तरी हुई है।’
शुक्रवार, 27 जनवरी 2017
