बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास
Home
›
Photo Gallery
›
Technology
›
Mobile Apps
›
Facebook will this time vote in elections
{"_id":"589460904f1c1bda17e80db3","slug":"facebook-will-this-time-vote-in-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u091f\u0942\u0932 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:27 PM IST
फेसबुक ने विधानसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए वोटिंग को लेकर दो नए टूल लॉन्च किए हैं, जो यकीनन आपको खुश कर देंगे।
Most Viewed
{"_id":"589460904f1c1bda17e80db3","slug":"facebook-will-this-time-vote-in-elections","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0947\u0915\u0930 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u094b \u0928\u090f \u091f\u0942\u0932 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u0916\u093e\u0938","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"588eeff94f1c1b7d3de80b68","slug":"whatsapp-soon-going-to-introduce-a-new-feature","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"Whatsapp \u0915\u0947 \u0907\u0938 \u0928\u090f \u092b\u0940\u091a\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0906\u0938\u093e\u0928 \u0939\u094b \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e '\u0917\u0932\u0924\u0940' \u0938\u0941\u0927\u093e\u0930\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
{"_id":"588edb0a4f1c1b303de80b9d","slug":"instagram-launches-live-video-service","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0902\u0938\u094d\u091f\u093e\u0917\u094d\u0930\u093e\u092e \u0915\u0940 \u0932\u093e\u0907\u0935 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0930\u094d\u0935\u093f\u0938 \u0926\u0941\u0928\u093f\u092f\u093e\u092d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a","category":{"title":"Mobile Apps","title_hn":"\u092e\u094b\u092c\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u090f\u092a\u094d\u0938","slug":"mobile-apps"}}
Also View
{"_id":"58944fc64f1c1b313de844d1","slug":"facebook-users-hike-in-india-due-to-free-data-offers","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093f\u092f\u094b \u0938\u0947 \u092b\u0947\u0938\u092c\u0941\u0915 \u0915\u0947 \u091c\u0915\u0930\u092c\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0940 \u091a\u093e\u0902\u0926\u0940 ","category":{"title":"Social Network","title_hn":"\u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u0928\u0947\u091f\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0915","slug":"social-network"}}
{"_id":"58942ff74f1c1b953fe80c93","slug":"5-tricks-to-know-your-internet-speed","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0928 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0924\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947\u0902 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u0947 \u0907\u0902\u091f\u0930\u0928\u0947\u091f \u0915\u0928\u0947\u0915\u094d\u0936\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u092a\u0940\u0921","category":{"title":"Tip of the Day","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u092a\u094d\u0938 \u090f\u0902\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u094d\u0938","slug":"tip-of-the-day"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top