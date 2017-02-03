आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

+बाद में पढ़ें

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Fri, 03 Feb 2017 05:27 PM IST
Facebook will this time vote in elections

फेसबुक ने विधानसभा चुनाव को देखते हुए वोटिंग को लेकर दो नए टूल लॉन्च किए हैं, जो यकीनन आपको खुश कर देंगे।

  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

facebook india facebook

यूपी का चुनावी रण

आगरा में निकला राहुल-अखिलेश का रोड शो, उमड़ी भारी भीड़

Congress SP road show in Agra

Most Viewed

चुनाव को लेकर फेसबुक पर दो नए टूल लॉन्च, जानें क्या है खास

Facebook will this time vote in elections
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +

Whatsapp के इस नए फीचर से आसान हो जाएगा 'गलती' सुधारना

whatsapp soon going to introduce a new feature
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

इंस्टाग्राम की लाइव वीडियो सर्विस दुनियाभर में लॉन्च

instagram launches live video service
  • सोमवार, 30 जनवरी 2017
  • +

Also View

अंबानी के जियो से फेसबुक के जकरबर्ग की चांदी

facebook-users-hike-in-india-due-to-free-data-offers
  • शुक्रवार, 3 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top