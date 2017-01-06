बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
आयोग की मांग, केंद्रीय बलों के साये में हों विधानसभा चुनाव
Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:14 PM IST
इस बार केंद्रीय बलों के साये में विधानसभा चुनाव होंगे। चुनाव आयोग ने सूबे के चुनाव के लिए 947 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल की मांग की है। इसमें से 900 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल सूबे को मिलने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में सूबे के 90741 पोलिंग सेंटर में पर्याप्त संख्या में केंद्रीय बलों की मौजूदगी में वोट डाले जाएंगे।
चुनाव आयोग ने सूबे की 403 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सात चरणों में चुनाव कराने का निर्णय लिया है। पहले चरण का मतदान 11 फरवरी को होगा। आठ मार्च को सातवें चरण का मतदान होगा। चुनाव आयोग की यह कोशिश है कि सूबे में धनबल व बाहुबल पर पूरी तरह लगाम लगे इसके लिए पूरा इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए करीब 900 कंपनी सीपीएमएफ मिलने की उम्मीद है।
यदि 2012 के विधानसभा चुनाव पर नजर डाली जाए तो उस समय 689 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल मिला था। लेकिन इस बार पोलिंग बूथ बढ़ने के कारण पहले से ज्यादा केंद्रीय बल मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है।
संवेदनशील पोलिंग सेंटरों पर अधिक संख्या में बल लगाया जाएगा
गृह विभाग के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि आयोग ने 900 कंपनी से अधिक सीपीएमएफ की मांग की है। यदि 850 कंपनी भी सीपीएमएफ मिल गई तो बहुत अच्छे से चुनाव संपन्न हो जाएंगे। संवेदनशील पोलिंग सेंटरों पर अधिक संख्या में बल लगाया जाएगा।
वहीं, जिलों में भी अपर पुलिस अधीक्षकों के नेतृत्व में चुनाव सेल गठित हो गए हैं। यह चुनाव से जुड़ी गतिविधियों पर नजर रखेंगे। इसके साथ ही डीजीपी ऑफिस में भी चुनाव सेल बना हुआ है। जिलों से सारी रिपोर्ट इसी सेल में आ रही है। मुख्यालय स्तर पर इनकी मॉनीटरिंग भी शुरू हो गई है।
