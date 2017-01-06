आपका शहर Close

आयोग की मांग, केंद्रीय बलों के साये में हों विधानसभा चुनाव

ब्यूरो/ अमर उजाला, लखनऊ 

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 11:14 PM IST
Elections will be held in the shadow of the Central forces 
इस बार केंद्रीय बलों के साये में विधानसभा चुनाव होंगे। चुनाव आयोग ने सूबे के चुनाव के लिए 947 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल की मांग की है। इसमें से 900 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल सूबे को मिलने की उम्मीद है। ऐसे में सूबे के 90741 पोलिंग सेंटर में पर्याप्त संख्या में केंद्रीय बलों की मौजूदगी में वोट डाले जाएंगे।
चुनाव आयोग ने सूबे की 403 विधानसभा सीटों के लिए सात चरणों में चुनाव कराने का निर्णय लिया है। पहले चरण का मतदान 11 फरवरी को होगा। आठ मार्च को सातवें चरण का मतदान होगा। चुनाव आयोग की यह कोशिश है कि सूबे में धनबल व बाहुबल पर पूरी तरह लगाम लगे इसके लिए पूरा इंतजाम किया जा रहा है। चुनाव शांतिपूर्वक संपन्न कराने के लिए करीब 900 कंपनी सीपीएमएफ मिलने की उम्मीद है।

यदि 2012 के विधानसभा चुनाव पर नजर डाली जाए तो उस समय 689 कंपनी केंद्रीय बल मिला था। लेकिन इस बार पोलिंग बूथ बढ़ने के कारण पहले से ज्यादा केंद्रीय बल मिलने की उम्मीद जताई जा रही है। 

 
संवेदनशील पोलिंग सेंटरों पर अधिक संख्या में बल लगाया जाएगा
﻿