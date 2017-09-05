Download App
आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

जयपुर

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

राजस्थान +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश
teachersday teachersday

मीसा भारती के खिलाफ ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दिल्ली स्थित करोड़ों का फार्महाउस अटैच

amarujala.com- written by: हर्षित गौतम

Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:59 PM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
ED Attached Misa bharti farmhouse of delhi in palam
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के मामले में लालू प्रसाद यादव की बेटी मीसा भारती के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ईडी ने मीसा के दिल्ली के पालम के बिजवासन में मौजूद फार्महाउस को अटैच किया है।
ये वो फार्महाउस है जिसका फिलहाल मीसा भारती कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं करती हैं। मीसा पर आरोप है कि फर्जी कंपनियों से मिले पैसे से भारती ने ये फार्महाउस खरीदा है। मीसा समेत उनके पति पर भी फर्जी कंपनियों से पैसे जुटाने का आरोप है।

जुलाई में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के केस में ईडी ने मीसा भारती के तीन ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी। दिल्ली की जिस प्रॉपर्टी को ईडी ने अटैच किया है उसकी कीमत करोड़ों में है।

फॉर्म हाउस नंबर 26 पालम में बना हुआ है। इसकी बेनिफीशियल ओनर मीसा भारती और उनके पती शैलेश हैं। इस फार्म हाउस की कागजों में कीमत 1.41 करोड़ रुपये है, वहीं संपत्ति की बाजार में कीमत 40 करोड़ रुपये की है।

पढ़ें: ये है लालू के बेटी-दामाद की वो प्रॉपर्टी जो कौड़ियों में खरीदी, असल कीमत है चौंकाने वाली

मीसा-शैलेश पर फर्जी कंपनियों के सहारे 800 करोड़ की ब्लैकमनी को व्हाइट करने का आरोप है। इस मामले में शैलेश से कई घंटों की पूछताछ हो चुकी है, तो मीसा को भी ईडी पूछताछ के लिए बुला चुकी है।
सम्बंधित खबरें :

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Amarujala Hindi News APP
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

  • कैसा लगा
Comments

Browse By Tags

misa bharti lalu yadav

स्पॉटलाइट

क्या आप जानते हैं सेनेटरी नैपकिन से जुड़ी ये 5 बातें, इस्तेमाल से पहले जरूर ध्यान दें

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Keep these five things in mind while using sanitary napkins

इस घर के फ्रिज में घात लगाए बैठा था सांप, अनजाने में लड़के ने खोल दिया दरवाजा और...

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Watch video Man Pulls Out Python Hiding In Fridge

अपनी ही ब्रेन सर्जरी के दौरान बाजा बजा रहा था मरीज, देखें वीडियो

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Watch how Saxophone helped removing brain tumour during surgery in the USA

बॉबी देओल का छलका दर्द, काम ना मिलने पर क्या हालत हो गई थी

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Bobby Deol acknowledges that his career failed now start second inning

VIDEO: हाथ पैर नहीं पर भाई के लिए ऐसा प्यार देख पिघल जाएगा आपका दिल

  • मंगलवार, 5 सितंबर 2017
  • +
Camden born without hands or legs calms his baby brother crying by giving him a pacifier

जबर ख़बर

पैन से आधार जोड़ने की तारीख 31 दिसंबर तक बढ़ी
Read More

शिवसेना भड़की

मंत्रिमंडल फेरबदल में अनदेखी से शिवसेना नाराज, संजय राउत बोले- NDA की हुई मौत

Shiv sena is angry after cabinet ministers reshuffle, calls urgent meeting

Most Read

कुर्बानी के बजाय बकरे वाला केक काटकर मनाई ईद

Muslim Rashtriya Manch members celebrate EidAlAdha by cutting a cake
  • शनिवार, 2 सितंबर 2017
  • +

नवरत्न से लैस हुई मोदी सरकार, जानिए किसे मिला कौन-सा मंत्रालय

list of new portfolio of union cabinet ministers
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

ब्लू व्हेल के एडवांस लेवल में पहुंच गई थी लड़की, हाथ पर मिले दस कट

police rescue a girl who is adict of playing blue whale game in puducherry
  • सोमवार, 4 सितंबर 2017
  • +

केंद्रीय कैबिनेट में दो IAS सहित इनको मिली जगह, जानिए सभी का प्रोफाइल

nine new faces with two IAS will be sworn in as the minister's
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

कैबिनेट फेरबदल: मोदी के दांव ने फिर चौंकाया, जिनके जाने की थी चर्चा उन्हें मिली तरक्की

PM narendra modi stakes and experiment again surprised in Cabinet reshuffle
  • रविवार, 3 सितंबर 2017
  • +

मुंबई के भिंडी बाजार में 117 साल पुरानी पांच मंजिला इमारत गिरी, अब तक 21 की मौत

after heavy rain in mumbai three stories building collapsed in jj marg
  • गुरुवार, 31 अगस्त 2017
  • +
Amar Ujala Kavya view more
top ganesh chaturthi songs best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
मेरे अज़ीज़ फिल्मी नग़मे

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल : गणपति बप्पा मोरया इन फ़िल्मी गानों संग

famous hindi poet harivansh rai bachchan poem kya karu samvedna lekar tumhari best of bachchan
इरशाद

हरिवंश राय बच्चन : क्या करूँ संवेदना लेकर तुम्हारी?

top ganesh chaturthi stuti best devotional hindi songs and bhajans to celebrate ganesh chaturthi
इरशाद

गणेशोत्सव स्पेशल - 10 गणेश वंदनाओं से भक्ति सागर में गोते लगाएं

Top
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!