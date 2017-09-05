बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मीसा भारती के खिलाफ ईडी की बड़ी कार्रवाई, दिल्ली स्थित करोड़ों का फार्महाउस अटैच
{"_id":"59ae473d4f1c1b12088b45ca","slug":"ed-attached-misa-bharti-farmhouse-of-delhi-in-palam","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0940\u0938\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0916\u093f\u0932\u093e\u092b \u0908\u0921\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0915\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0930\u0935\u093e\u0908, \u0926\u093f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940 \u0938\u094d\u0925\u093f\u0924 \u0915\u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u093e \u092b\u093e\u0930\u094d\u092e\u0939\u093e\u0909\u0938 \u0905\u091f\u0948\u091a","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Tue, 05 Sep 2017 12:59 PM IST
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय ने मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के मामले में
लालू प्रसाद यादव
की बेटी
मीसा भारती
के खिलाफ बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। ईडी ने मीसा के दिल्ली के पालम के बिजवासन में मौजूद फार्महाउस को अटैच किया है।
ये वो फार्महाउस है जिसका फिलहाल मीसा भारती कोई इस्तेमाल नहीं करती हैं। मीसा पर आरोप है कि फर्जी कंपनियों से मिले पैसे से भारती ने ये फार्महाउस खरीदा है। मीसा समेत उनके पति पर भी फर्जी कंपनियों से पैसे जुटाने का आरोप है।
जुलाई में मनी लॉन्ड्रिंग के केस में ईडी ने मीसा भारती के तीन ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की थी। दिल्ली की जिस प्रॉपर्टी को ईडी ने अटैच किया है उसकी कीमत करोड़ों में है।
फॉर्म हाउस नंबर 26 पालम में बना हुआ है। इसकी बेनिफीशियल ओनर मीसा भारती और उनके पती शैलेश हैं। इस फार्म हाउस की कागजों में कीमत 1.41 करोड़ रुपये है, वहीं संपत्ति की बाजार में कीमत 40 करोड़ रुपये की है।
पढ़ें:
ये है लालू के बेटी-दामाद की वो प्रॉपर्टी जो कौड़ियों में खरीदी, असल कीमत है चौंकाने वाली
मीसा-शैलेश पर फर्जी कंपनियों के सहारे 800 करोड़ की ब्लैकमनी को व्हाइट करने का आरोप है। इस मामले में शैलेश से कई घंटों की पूछताछ हो चुकी है, तो मीसा को भी ईडी पूछताछ के लिए बुला चुकी है।
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"59ae48474f1c1b6b078b45c9","slug":"keep-these-five-things-in-mind-while-using-sanitary-napkins","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0906\u092a \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u0947\u0928\u0947\u091f\u0930\u0940 \u0928\u0948\u092a\u0915\u093f\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092f\u0947 5 \u092c\u093e\u0924\u0947\u0902, \u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947\u092e\u093e\u0932 \u0938\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930 \u0927\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"59ae475f4f1c1ba2078b45fe","slug":"watch-video-man-pulls-out-python-hiding-in-fridge","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938 \u0918\u0930 \u0915\u0947 \u092b\u094d\u0930\u093f\u091c \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u093e\u0924 \u0932\u0917\u093e\u090f \u092c\u0948\u0920\u093e \u0925\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u092a, \u0905\u0928\u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u094b\u0932 \u0926\u093f\u092f\u093e \u0926\u0930\u0935\u093e\u091c\u093e \u0914\u0930...","category":{"title":"Amazing Animals","title_hn":"\u091c\u0940\u0935-\u091c\u0902\u0924\u0941","slug":"amazing-animals"}}
{"_id":"59ae4a4f4f1c1ba1078b4631","slug":"watch-how-saxophone-helped-removing-brain-tumour-during-surgery-in-the-usa","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092a\u0928\u0940 \u0939\u0940 \u092c\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0928 \u0938\u0930\u094d\u091c\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u094c\u0930\u093e\u0928 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e \u092c\u091c\u093e \u0930\u0939\u093e \u0925\u093e \u092e\u0930\u0940\u091c, \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0947\u0902 \u0935\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u094b","category":{"title":"Weird Stories","title_hn":"\u0905\u091c\u092c \u0917\u091c\u092c \u0932\u094b\u0917","slug":"weird-stories"}}
{"_id":"59ae40234f1c1b91078b45dd","slug":"bobby-deol-acknowledges-that-his-career-failed-now-start-second-inning","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u092c\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0913\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u091b\u0932\u0915\u093e \u0926\u0930\u094d\u0926, \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0928\u093e \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0928\u0947 \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0939\u093e\u0932\u0924 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"59ae37594f1c1b81078b45c8","slug":"camden-born-without-hands-or-legs-calms-his-baby-brother-crying-by-giving-him-a-pacifier","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"VIDEO: \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0948\u0930 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u092d\u093e\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0910\u0938\u093e \u092a\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0930 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u092a\u093f\u0918\u0932 \u091c\u093e\u090f\u0917\u093e \u0906\u092a\u0915\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0932","category":{"title":"world of wonders","title_hn":"\u0910\u0938\u093e \u092d\u0940 \u0939\u094b\u0924\u093e \u0939\u0948","slug":"world-of-wonders"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"59aa86c24f1c1b41738b4d4b","slug":"muslim-rashtriya-manch-members-celebrate-eidaladha-by-cutting-a-cake","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0941\u0930\u094d\u092c\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u091c\u093e\u092f \u092c\u0915\u0930\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0915\u0947\u0915 \u0915\u093e\u091f\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0928\u093e\u0908 \u0908\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59abd0764f1c1b4a738b4f87","slug":"list-of-new-portfolio-of-union-cabinet-ministers","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u093f\u0936\u0928 2019 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0928\u0935\u0930\u0924\u094d\u0928 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u0948\u0938 \u0939\u0941\u0908 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0915\u093f\u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0915\u094c\u0928-\u0938\u093e \u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0932\u092f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59acca5c4f1c1b5d738b4eef","slug":"police-rescue-a-girl-who-is-adict-of-playing-blue-whale-game-in-puducherry","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u094d\u0932\u0942 \u0935\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u090f\u0921\u0935\u093e\u0902\u0938 \u0932\u0947\u0935\u0932 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0940, \u0939\u093e\u0925 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0947 \u0926\u0938 \u0915\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59aadf464f1c1b51738b4e41","slug":"nine-new-faces-with-two-ias-will-be-sworn-in-as-the-minister-s","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0926\u094d\u0930\u0940\u092f \u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0926\u094b IAS \u0938\u0939\u093f\u0924 \u0907\u0928\u0915\u094b \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u091c\u0917\u0939, \u091c\u093e\u0928\u093f\u090f \u0938\u092d\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u092a\u094d\u0930\u094b\u092b\u093e\u0907\u0932","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59abfa3d4f1c1b57738b4dc0","slug":"pm-narendra-modi-stakes-and-experiment-again-surprised-in-cabinet-reshuffle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0948\u092c\u093f\u0928\u0947\u091f \u092b\u0947\u0930\u092c\u0926\u0932: \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935 \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u092b\u093f\u0930 \u091a\u094c\u0902\u0915\u093e\u092f\u093e, \u091c\u093f\u0928\u0915\u0947 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0925\u0940 \u091a\u0930\u094d\u091a\u093e \u0909\u0928\u094d\u0939\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u093f\u0932\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"59a785624f1c1bf2278b48c8","slug":"after-heavy-rain-in-mumbai-three-stories-building-collapsed-in-jj-marg","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0902\u092c\u0908 \u0915\u0947 \u092d\u093f\u0902\u0921\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u091c\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 117 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e\u0928\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u092e\u0902\u091c\u093f\u0932\u093e \u0907\u092e\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0917\u093f\u0930\u0940, \u0905\u092c \u0924\u0915 21 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u094c\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Top
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!