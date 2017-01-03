आपका शहर Close

त्रिपुरा में 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप, असम में भी महसूस किए गए झटके

{"_id":"586b76b64f1c1b0252159467","slug":"earthquake-of-5-5-magnitude-felt-in-tripura","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094d\u0930\u093f\u092a\u0941\u0930\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 5.5 \u0924\u0940\u0935\u094d\u0930\u0924\u093e \u0915\u093e \u092d\u0942\u0915\u0902\u092a, \u0905\u0938\u092e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092d\u0940 \u092e\u0939\u0938\u0942\u0938 \u0915\u093f\u090f \u0917\u090f \u091d\u091f\u0915\u0947","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

टीम डिजिटल / अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:32 PM IST
Earthquake of 5.5 magnitude felt in Tripura

earthquake

त्रिपुरा के अंबासा में मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजकर 42 मिनट पर 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप महसूस किया गया। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, गुवाहाटी में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। अन्य जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा है।
﻿