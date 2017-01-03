बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
त्रिपुरा में 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप, असम में भी महसूस किए गए झटके
Updated Tue, 03 Jan 2017 03:32 PM IST
earthquake
त्रिपुरा के अंबासा में मंगलवार दोपहर 2 बजकर 42 मिनट पर 5.5 तीव्रता का भूकंप महसूस किया गया। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, गुवाहाटी में भी भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए। अन्य जानकारी की प्रतिक्षा है।
