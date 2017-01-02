बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
PoK से भारत आए हर हिंदू शरणार्थी को 5.5 लाख देगी मोदी सरकार
{"_id":"5869f1104f1c1b0352158390","slug":"each-pok-refugee-would-get-rs-5-5-lakh","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"PoK \u0938\u0947 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u0906\u090f \u0939\u0930 \u0939\u093f\u0902\u0926\u0942 \u0936\u0930\u0923\u093e\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0940 \u0915\u094b 5.5 \u0932\u093e\u0916 \u0926\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 02 Jan 2017 12:22 PM IST
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर से भारत आए हिंदू शरणार्थियों को केंद्र सरकार 5.5 लाख की आर्थिक मदद देगी। गृह मंत्रालय के एक वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने बताया कि केंद्र सरकार ने पीओके से भारत आर 36,000 हिंदू शरणार्थियों के लिए 2000 करोड़ का बजट पास किया है। अधिकारी ने बताया कि यह पैसा सीधे इन शरणार्थियों के बैंक खाते में डाला जाएगा।
अंग्रेजी अखबार द हिंदू में छपी खबर के मुताबिक प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने बीते साल इस राहत पैकेज की घोषणा की थी, जिसे कैबिनेट द्वारा दिसंबर माह में पास किया गया। ये शरणार्थी 1947, 1965 और 1971 के समय भारत में आए थे।
घाटी में इन दिनों वेस्ट पाकिस्तान से जम्मू-कश्मीर आए 19,000 शरणार्थियों को नागरिकता मिलने के बाद हिंसक प्रदर्शन हो रहे हैं। इन शरणार्थियों में से ज्यादातर हिंदू हैं, जो बंटवारें के बाद भारत आए थे। इन शरणार्थियों को आज तक वोट का अधिकार नहीं मिला है।
गृह मंत्रालय के अधिकारी ने बताया, 'केंद्र सरकार की तरफ से प्रत्येक पीओके शरणार्थी के बैंक खाते में 5.5 लाख रुपए की आर्थिक सहायता भेजी जाएगी।'
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"586a29f54f1c1bc6521584a0","slug":"kangna-ranaut-revealed-her-personal-life","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u0902\u0917\u0928\u093e \u0930\u0928\u094c\u0924 \u0915\u093e \u0916\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0938\u093e- \u090f\u0921\u0932\u094d\u091f \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u093e\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e-\u0915\u094d\u092f\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0924\u0940 \u0925\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"586a34e84f1c1b025215851e","slug":"bollywood-actress-will-perform-in-donald-trump-oath-ceremony","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u0947\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0940 \u0930\u093e\u0937\u094d\u091f\u094d\u0930\u092a\u0924\u093f \u0921\u094b\u0928\u093e\u0932\u094d\u0921 \u091f\u094d\u0930\u0902\u092a \u0915\u0947 \u0936\u092a\u0925 \u0938\u092e\u093e\u0930\u094b\u0939 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0925\u093f\u0930\u0915\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0940 \u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u0947 \u0905\u0926\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"City & states","title_hn":"\u0936\u0939\u0930 \u0914\u0930 \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f","slug":"city-and-states"}}
{"_id":"586a1a4b4f1c1b0f78158435","slug":"increase-hemoglobin-level-naturally","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0936\u0930\u0940\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0939\u0948 \u0939\u0940\u092e\u094b\u0917\u094d\u0932\u094b\u092c\u093f\u0928 \u0915\u0940 \u0915\u092e\u0940? \u0910\u0938\u0947 \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0942\u0930\u093e","category":{"title":"Yoga and Health ","title_hn":"\u092f\u094b\u0917","slug":"yoga-and-health"}}
{"_id":"586a3c444f1c1b01521585be","slug":"john-cena-s-girlfriend-nikki-bella-may-highlight-wrestlemania-33","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u094b \u0907\u0938 \u0935\u091c\u0939 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0949\u0928 \u0938\u0940\u0928\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921 \u0915\u094b \u0932\u0917\u0928\u0947 \u0935\u093e\u0932\u093e \u0939\u0948 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u091d\u091f\u0915\u093e","category":{"title":"Cricket News","title_hn":"\u0915\u094d\u0930\u093f\u0915\u0947\u091f \u0928\u094d\u092f\u0942\u091c\u093c","slug":"cricket-news"}}
{"_id":"5869fcb94f1c1bc652158397","slug":"drunk-pilot-arrested-in-canadian-cockpit-before-take-off-pilot-in-canada-charged","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u094d\u0932\u0947\u0928 \u0909\u0921\u093c\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u094b \u0925\u093e \u0914\u0930 \u092a\u093e\u092f\u0932\u091f \u090f\u0915\u0926\u092e \u091f\u0932\u094d\u0932\u0940","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"586a05244f1c1b0b5215839d","slug":"live-samajwadi-party-crisis-is-power-struggle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5869e3c74f1c1bd606eece55","slug":"amar-singh-returned-from-london","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093f\u0926\u0947\u0936 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0916\u0932\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u092c\u0928\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u0924\u0948\u092f\u093e\u0930 ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5869fd764f1c1b4d56158365","slug":"the-4000-km-range-missile-agni-iv-has-been-successfully-test-fired-from-balasore-odisha","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0917\u094d\u0928\u093f-IV \u092e\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0907\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0938\u092b\u0932 \u092a\u0930\u0940\u0915\u094d\u0937\u0923, \u092c\u0940\u091c\u093f\u0902\u0917 \u0924\u0915 \u0915\u0930 \u0938\u0915\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948 \u092e\u093e\u0930","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5867ad094f1c1b7675eee7fb","slug":"pm-modi-addresses-the-nation-on-new-year-eve","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u090f \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u092a\u0930 \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c\u094b\u0902-\u0915\u093f\u0938\u093e\u0928\u094b\u0902 \u0914\u0930 \u092e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e\u0935\u0930\u094d\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u094b\u0939\u092b\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58690e8c4f1c1b132ceee5c4","slug":"nsg-website-hacked-defaced-with-derogatory-message-against-pm-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"NSG \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u0947\u092c\u0938\u093e\u0907\u091f \u0939\u0948\u0915: '\u0918\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0918\u0941\u0938\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0917\u0947', \u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0940 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0936\u092c\u094d\u0926","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58682e794f1c1b255eeed672","slug":"prime-minister-played-the-biggest-card-before-the-elections-in-five-states","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u093e\u0902\u091a \u0930\u093e\u091c\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0915\u0947 \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0947 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u0927\u093e\u0928\u092e\u0902\u0924\u094d\u0930\u0940 \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u0928\u0947 \u0916\u0947\u0932\u093e \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0926\u093e\u0902\u0935","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top