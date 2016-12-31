आपका शहर Close

लालू बोले, आलतू-फालतू लोगों के चक्कर में न पड़ें मुलायम सिंह

{"_id":"586765054f1c1b741aeeeabb","slug":"do-not-fall-prey-to-outsiders-mulayam-lalu","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0932\u093e\u0932\u0942 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0906\u0932\u0924\u0942-\u092b\u093e\u0932\u0924\u0942 \u0932\u094b\u0917\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0947 \u091a\u0915\u094d\u0915\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0928 \u092a\u0921\u093c\u0947\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:28 PM IST
Do not fall prey to outsiders Mulayam: Lalu
सपा में मचे घमासान पर अब पार्टी के शुभचिंतकों ने भी डेमेल कंट्रोल की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इसी कड़ी में आगे आए हैं मुलायम के समधि और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव। 
उन्होंने सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि मौजूदा विवाद से पार्टी की छवि को काफी नुकसान हो और जग हंसाई हो रही है। इसलिए उनकी जिम्मेदारी है कि वो इस विवाद को निपटाएं। 

लालू ने मुलायम को नसीहत दी कि उन्हें आलतू फालतू लोगों के चक्कर में नहीं पड़ना चाहिए, चुनाव सिर पर हैं अगर जल्द हालात नहीं सुधरे तो फिर बड़ा नुकसान हो जाएगा। लालू बोले ये जो समाजवादी पार्टी में चल रहा है ये ठीक नहीं हुआ इसे ठीक करने की जिम्मेदारी मुलायम की ही है क्योंकि वो पार्टी के मुखिया हैं।
अमर सिंह को बताया बाहरी आदमी
﻿