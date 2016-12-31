बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
लालू बोले, आलतू-फालतू लोगों के चक्कर में न पड़ें मुलायम सिंह
Updated Sat, 31 Dec 2016 01:28 PM IST
सपा में मचे घमासान पर अब पार्टी के शुभचिंतकों ने भी डेमेल कंट्रोल की कवायद शुरू कर दी है। इसी कड़ी में आगे आए हैं मुलायम के समधि और बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री लालू यादव।
उन्होंने सपा सुप्रीमो मुलायम सिंह को सलाह देते हुए कहा कि मौजूदा विवाद से पार्टी की छवि को काफी नुकसान हो और जग हंसाई हो रही है। इसलिए उनकी जिम्मेदारी है कि वो इस विवाद को निपटाएं।
लालू ने मुलायम को नसीहत दी कि उन्हें आलतू फालतू लोगों के चक्कर में नहीं पड़ना चाहिए, चुनाव सिर पर हैं अगर जल्द हालात नहीं सुधरे तो फिर बड़ा नुकसान हो जाएगा। लालू बोले ये जो समाजवादी पार्टी में चल रहा है ये ठीक नहीं हुआ इसे ठीक करने की जिम्मेदारी मुलायम की ही है क्योंकि वो पार्टी के मुखिया हैं।
उन्होंने उम्मीद है जल्द ही हालात सुधर जाएंगे। वहीं इस मुद्दे पर लालू भाजपा को लपेटने से नहीं चूके, कहा वो लोग ये सब करते रहते हैं। उत्तराखंड में भी यही किया अरुणाचल प्रदेश में भी वो ये काम कर चुके हैं। इस विवाद के पीछे भी उन्हें भाजपा का हाथ नजर आ रहा है।
वहीं पत्रकारों ने जब पूछा बाहरी लोगों से क्या आपका मतलब अमर सिंह से है तो लालू का कहना था कि हां उनका नाम तो आ रहा है। लोग कह तो रहे हैं। मुलायम सिंह को ऐसे लोगों से दूर रहना चाहिए, नहीं तो पार्टी का भारी नुकसान हो जाएगा।
अमर सिंह को बताया बाहरी आदमी
शुक्रवार, 30 दिसंबर 2016
