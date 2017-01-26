भुगतान वाले ऐप ऐसे न करें डाउनलोड, कैश लेस हो जाओगे
नोटबंदी के बाद स्मार्टफोन पर पेटीएम, ई-वालेट, चिल्लर आदि जैसे ऐप की भरमार है, लेकिन ऐसे ऐप आपको कैश से लेस कर सकते हैं। कारण, अब इन ऐप्लिकेशन्स से मिलते-जुलते तमाम ऐप भी आ गए हैं, जो लोगों को उलझन में डाल रहे हैं। कैशलेस भुगतान वाले ऐप की तरह ही दिखने वाले इन ऐप्लिकेशन्स से कोई ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं होता लेकिन इनके माध्यम से लोगों से धोखाधड़ी हो सकती है।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखिए कैसे हो रही है धोखाधड़ी...
