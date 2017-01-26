आपका शहर Close

भुगतान वाले ऐप ऐसे न करें डाउनलोड, कैश लेस हो जाओगे

अमर उजाला ब्यूरो/ वाराणसी

Updated Thu, 26 Jan 2017 01:45 AM IST
do not download payment app in this way, otherwise you wil go 'cashless'

नोटबंदी के बाद स्मार्टफोन पर पेटीएम, ई-वालेट, चिल्लर आदि जैसे ऐप की भरमार है, लेकिन ऐसे ऐप आपको कैश से लेस कर सकते हैं। कारण, अब इन ऐप्लिकेशन्स से मिलते-जुलते तमाम ऐप भी आ गए हैं, जो लोगों को उलझन में डाल रहे हैं। कैशलेस भुगतान वाले ऐप की तरह ही दिखने वाले इन ऐप्लिकेशन्स से कोई ट्रांजेक्शन नहीं होता लेकिन इनके माध्यम से लोगों से धोखाधड़ी हो सकती है।
आगे की स्लाइड्स में देखिए कैसे हो रही है धोखाधड़ी...

