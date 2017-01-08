आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान

नोटबंदी के बावजूद चीन के मुकाबले तेजी से बढ़ेगी भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था

एजेंसी/ सिंगापुर 

Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 04:06 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Despite demonetization Indian economy will grow faster than  China's 
विमुद्रीकरण के चलते आई अस्थाई मंदी के बावजूद भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था चीनी अर्थव्यवस्था की तुलना में अधिक वृद्धि करेगी। भारतीय मूल के शिक्षाविद एवं सिंगापुर के पूर्व राजनयिक ने शनिवार को विश्व भर के प्रमुख विश्वविद्यालयों के शिक्षाविदों को संबोधित करते हुए इस बात की संभावना जताई है।
नेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी में पब्लिक पॉलिसी के ली कुआन यू स्कूल के डीन किशोर महबूबनी ने कहा, ‘हालांकि विमुद्रीकरण के चलते अस्थाई मंदी जैसी स्थिति आई है लेकिन इसकी वजह से भारत की बढ़ती आर्थिक व्यवस्था पर कोई प्रभाव नही पड़ने वाला।’ उन्होंने नोटबंदी को भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अच्छा बताया है। 

किशोर के मुताबिक लंबे समय के बाद नोटबंदी के बेहतर परिणाम देखने को मिलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नोटबंदी के चलते काला धन अर्थव्यवस्था में वापस लौटा है। और निश्चित ही यह भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अच्छा है। उन्होंने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को गतिशील बताया और चीन की आर्थिक व्यवस्था से आगे निकलने की बात कही। इस सम्मेलन में वैश्विक रुझान में बदलाव के विषय पर भी चर्चा हुई। इस सम्मेलन में विश्व की प्रमुख यूनिवर्सिटी के शिक्षाविद मौजूद रहे।
  • कैसा लगा
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

indian economy demonotisation china asia More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

ये है अख‌िलेश-मुलायम के झगड़े की वजह, पढ़ें, यूपी चुनाव पर बड़ी भव‌िष्यवाणी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
prediction about akhilesh mulayam up election

अंतिम संस्कार में सड़कों पर झूमीं 50 पोल डांसर

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Pole dance in Cremation ceremony of taiwan leader, Video gets Viral

तैमूर को 'टाइगर पटौदी' की तरह बनाना चाहती हैं मां करीना

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
kareena want that taimur will be a cricketer in future

बॉलीवुड के महानायक अमिताभ ने ओमपुरी की याद में लिखा भावुक खत...

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
amitabh bachchan wrote letter to om puri

इस्तांबुल के बर्फीले तूफान में फंसे एक्टर गुलशन देवैया, सोशल मीडिया पर दी जानकारी

  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +
Gulshan Devaiah stuck in Instanbul due to snowstorm

जबर ख़बर

500 मानव शरीर के अंदर मिला नया अंग, वैज्ञानिकों को भी अब तक नहीं था पता

Read More

बजट पर आयोग

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date

Most Read

अखिलेश से बोले मुलायम, 'रामगोपाल का साथ छोड़ दो'

mulayam says RamGopal are the biggest obstacle on the way of reconciliation
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

नहीं रहे मशहूर अभिनेता ओमपुरी, 66 साल की उम्र में हार्ट अटैक से निधन

Veteran actor ompuri ji is no more 
  • शुक्रवार, 6 जनवरी 2017
  • +

क्यों न टाला जाए आम बजट! EC ने सरकार से मांगा जवाब

ECI has sought Cabinet Secretary's reply on opposition plea to postpone budget presentation date
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

पीएम मोदी बोले, गरीब चुनाव जीतने का माध्यम नहीं

BJP National Executive meeting address pm modi
  • शनिवार, 7 जनवरी 2017
  • +

अखिलेश की ताकत देख घबराया मुलायम खेमा, घंटों की माथापच्ची

Akhilesh supporters gives tension to Mulayam group
  • गुरुवार, 5 जनवरी 2017
  • +

चुनाव आयोग के दफ्तर से लौटे मुलायम, अखिलेश खेमा करेगा कल मुलाकात

LIVE Samajwadi Party crisis is power struggle 
  • सोमवार, 2 जनवरी 2017
  • +
LIVE
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top
इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

इस बच्चे के माथे पर है दिल का निशान, नर्स ने डिलवरी के तुरंत बाद ली सेल्फी

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

ओम पुरी की मौत से अधूरी रह गईं उनकी ये फिल्में

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

BIGG BOSS: स्वामी ओम ने दी धमकी- दो हफ्ते के अंदर वापस नहीं बुलाया तो...

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

अब आप अमिताभ बच्चन के घर पर कर सकते हैं डिनर, देने होंगे सिर्फ इतने रुपए

﻿