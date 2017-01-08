बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
नोटबंदी के बावजूद चीन के मुकाबले तेजी से बढ़ेगी भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था
{"_id":"58716d6f4f1c1b0279158739","slug":"despite-demonetization-indian-economy-will-grow-faster-than-china-s","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u094b\u091f\u092c\u0902\u0926\u0940 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0935\u091c\u0942\u0926 \u091a\u0940\u0928 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0915\u093e\u092c\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0947\u091c\u0940 \u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924\u0940\u092f \u0905\u0930\u094d\u0925\u0935\u094d\u092f\u0935\u0938\u094d\u0925\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Sun, 08 Jan 2017 04:06 AM IST
विमुद्रीकरण के चलते आई अस्थाई मंदी के बावजूद भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था चीनी अर्थव्यवस्था की तुलना में अधिक वृद्धि करेगी। भारतीय मूल के शिक्षाविद एवं सिंगापुर के पूर्व राजनयिक ने शनिवार को विश्व भर के प्रमुख विश्वविद्यालयों के शिक्षाविदों को संबोधित करते हुए इस बात की संभावना जताई है।
नेशनल यूनिवर्सिटी में पब्लिक पॉलिसी के ली कुआन यू स्कूल के डीन किशोर महबूबनी ने कहा, ‘हालांकि विमुद्रीकरण के चलते अस्थाई मंदी जैसी स्थिति आई है लेकिन इसकी वजह से भारत की बढ़ती आर्थिक व्यवस्था पर कोई प्रभाव नही पड़ने वाला।’ उन्होंने नोटबंदी को भारत की अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अच्छा बताया है।
किशोर के मुताबिक लंबे समय के बाद नोटबंदी के बेहतर परिणाम देखने को मिलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा कि नोटबंदी के चलते काला धन अर्थव्यवस्था में वापस लौटा है। और निश्चित ही यह भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था के लिए अच्छा है। उन्होंने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था को गतिशील बताया और चीन की आर्थिक व्यवस्था से आगे निकलने की बात कही। इस सम्मेलन में वैश्विक रुझान में बदलाव के विषय पर भी चर्चा हुई। इस सम्मेलन में विश्व की प्रमुख यूनिवर्सिटी के शिक्षाविद मौजूद रहे।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5870ad504f1c1b443615a76f","slug":"prediction-about-akhilesh-mulayam-up-election","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0948 \u0905\u0916\u200c\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936-\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0915\u0947 \u091d\u0917\u0921\u093c\u0947 \u0915\u0940 \u0935\u091c\u0939, \u092a\u0922\u093c\u0947\u0902, \u092f\u0942\u092a\u0940 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u092a\u0930 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u092d\u0935\u200c\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","category":{"title":"PREDICTIONS","title_hn":"\u092d\u0935\u093f\u0937\u094d\u092f\u0935\u093e\u0923\u0940","slug":"predictions"}}
{"_id":"587103c74f1c1b0a321591e7","slug":"pole-dance-in-cremation-ceremony-of-taiwan-leader-video-gets-viral","type":"feature-story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0902\u0924\u093f\u092e \u0938\u0902\u0938\u094d\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0938\u0921\u093c\u0915\u094b\u0902 \u092a\u0930 \u091d\u0942\u092e\u0940\u0902 50 \u092a\u094b\u0932 \u0921\u093e\u0902\u0938\u0930","category":{"title":"Rest of World","title_hn":"\u0905\u0928\u094d\u092f \u0926\u0947\u0936","slug":"rest-of-world"}}
{"_id":"5870dc4d4f1c1ba37815c285","slug":"kareena-want-that-taimur-will-be-a-cricketer-in-future","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0924\u0948\u092e\u0942\u0930 \u0915\u094b '\u091f\u093e\u0907\u0917\u0930 \u092a\u091f\u094c\u0926\u0940' \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u0930\u0939 \u092c\u0928\u093e\u0928\u093e \u091a\u093e\u0939\u0924\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u092e\u093e\u0902 \u0915\u0930\u0940\u0928\u093e","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5870c6514f1c1ba37815c22a","slug":"amitabh-bachchan-wrote-letter-to-om-puri","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921 \u0915\u0947 \u092e\u0939\u093e\u0928\u093e\u092f\u0915 \u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0947 \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940 \u0915\u0940 \u092f\u093e\u0926 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u093f\u0916\u093e \u092d\u093e\u0935\u0941\u0915 \u0916\u0924...","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5870a9144f1c1b0a32159018","slug":"gulshan-devaiah-stuck-in-instanbul-due-to-snowstorm","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0907\u0938\u094d\u0924\u093e\u0902\u092c\u0941\u0932 \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u0930\u094d\u092b\u0940\u0932\u0947 \u0924\u0942\u092b\u093e\u0928 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092b\u0902\u0938\u0947 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f\u0930 \u0917\u0941\u0932\u0936\u0928 \u0926\u0947\u0935\u0948\u092f\u093e, \u0938\u094b\u0936\u0932 \u092e\u0940\u0921\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092a\u0930 \u0926\u0940 \u091c\u093e\u0928\u0915\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"587018f04f1c1b3d081591ab","slug":"mulayam-says-ramgopal-are-the-biggest-obstacle-on-the-way-of-reconciliation","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0947 \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u094b \u0915\u0939\u093e, \u0938\u0941\u0932\u0939 \u0915\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u0938\u094d\u0924\u0947 \u0930\u093e\u092e\u0917\u094b\u092a\u093e\u0932 \u092c\u0928 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0938\u092c\u0938\u0947 \u092c\u0921\u093c\u093e \u0930\u094b\u0921\u093c\u093e","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586f14dd4f1c1b3d08158568","slug":"veteran-actor-ompuri-ji-is-no-more","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0930\u0939\u0947 \u092e\u0936\u0939\u0942\u0930 \u0905\u092d\u093f\u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0913\u092e\u092a\u0941\u0930\u0940, 66 \u0938\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u0940 \u0909\u092e\u094d\u0930 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0939\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f \u0905\u091f\u0948\u0915 \u0938\u0947 \u0928\u093f\u0927\u0928","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58706c804f1c1b0b32158ea8","slug":"eci-has-sought-cabinet-secretary-s-reply-on-opposition-plea-to-postpone-budget-presentation-date","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":" \u0915\u094d\u092f\u094b\u0902 \u0928 \u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e \u091c\u093e\u090f \u0906\u092e \u092c\u091c\u091f! \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0928\u0947 \u0938\u0930\u0915\u093e\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u092e\u093e\u0902\u0917\u093e \u091c\u0935\u093e\u092c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5870dd6e4f1c1b3b3d158c4b","slug":"bjp-national-executive-meeting-address-pm-modi","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092a\u0940\u090f\u092e \u092e\u094b\u0926\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947, \u0917\u0930\u0940\u092c \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u091c\u0940\u0924\u0928\u0947 \u0915\u093e \u092e\u093e\u0927\u094d\u092f\u092e \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586e64be4f1c1b1c7e15a971","slug":"akhilesh-supporters-gives-tension-to-mulayam-group","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0915\u0940 \u0924\u093e\u0915\u0924 \u0926\u0947\u0916 \u0918\u092c\u0930\u093e\u092f\u093e \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e, \u0918\u0902\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0915\u0940 \u092e\u093e\u0925\u093e\u092a\u091a\u094d\u091a\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"586a05244f1c1b0b5215839d","slug":"live-samajwadi-party-crisis-is-power-struggle","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917 \u0915\u0947 \u0926\u092b\u094d\u0924\u0930 \u0938\u0947 \u0932\u094c\u091f\u0947 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u092f\u092e, \u0905\u0916\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936 \u0916\u0947\u092e\u093e \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0915\u0932 \u092e\u0941\u0932\u093e\u0915\u093e\u0924","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top