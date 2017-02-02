आपका शहर Close

चंडीगढ़+

जम्मू

दिल्ली-एनसीआर +

देहरादून

लखनऊ

शिमला

उत्तर प्रदेश +

उत्तराखंड +

जम्मू और कश्मीर +

दिल्ली +

पंजाब +

हरियाणा +

हिमाचल प्रदेश +

छत्तीसगढ़

झारखण्ड

बिहार

मध्य प्रदेश

राजस्थान
Budget-2017 Budget-2017

'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की वाहवाही लूटने वाली सरकार ने किया निराश'

टीम डिजिटल/ अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली

Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:37 AM IST
+बाद में पढ़ें
Defence expert Major General Ashok Mehta's response on Budget
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में कामयाब सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की वाहवाही लूटने वाली सरकार से ऐसे रक्षा बजट की उम्मीद नहीं थी। आने वाले दिनों में पाकिस्तान और चीन से मुकाबले के लिए ऐसे बजट से किसी  तरह की ठोस तैयारी संभव नहीं है। देखा जाए तो आबंटित  274114 करोड़ रुपए में करीब 12000 करोड़ रक्षा मंत्रालय के खर्च केलिए है।
लिहाजा रक्षा खर्च के लिए सही मायने में करीब 262000 करोड़ ही बचते हैं। उम्मीद  की जा  रही थी कि पाकिस्तान और चीनी सीमा पर कड़े रुख का संकेत दे रही सरकार इस बार रक्षा  के लिए हाथ खोलेगी। ताकि मुद्रास्फीति से निबटते हुए लंबित पड़ी योजनाओं को आगे बढ़ाया जा सके। लेकिन इससे आधुनिकीकरण की कोई योजना पूरी नहीं हो सकती।

अपने दोनों तरफ केदुश्मनों को देखें तो चीन हमसे पहले ही आगे है। उसके पास एक या दो पीढी के हथियार हैं। हमारी तैयारी की रफ्तार यही रही तो कुछ सालों में पाकिस्तान भी हमले आगे बढ़ जाएगा। मुझे इस  बात पर भी हैरानी हुई कि बजट के बाद प्रधानमंत्री  ने टीवी पर  जो दस मिनट का भाषण दिया उसमें रक्षा और सेना का कही भी जिक्र नहीं था।

सोशल सेक्टर समेत सभी योजनाएं धरी की धरी रह जाएंगी अगर देश की  सुरक्षा  पुख्ता नहीं है। सेना के तीनों अंगों में खरीद और आधुनिकीकरण की सख्त जरुरत है। लेकिन  सरकार केइस  रफ्तार से निराशा हाथ लगी है।

(गुंजन कुमार के साथ 'रक्षा एक्सपर्ट मेजर जनरल अशोक मेहता की प्रतिक्रिया' बातचीत पर आधारित)
  • कैसा लगा
  • 2
Write a Comment | View Comments

Browse By Tags

budget budget 2017 union budget lowe income group More ...

स्पॉटलाइट

देवी देवताओं के इन मार्डन रूप को देखकर आप जरूर लाईक और शेयर करेंगे

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
like and share god and goddess modern picture

मां-बाप का किया था विरोध, चप्पलों से पीटकर घ्‍ार से बाहर निकाल दी गई थी ये हीरोइन

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
amisha patel dispute with her family

बद्रीनाथ की दुल्हनिया का ट्रेलर: वरुण ने दी आलिया को दुआ

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Watch the crackling chemistry of Varun-Alia in 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' trailer

लड़की के चेहरे पर उग आया पेड़, दुनिया में बस 10 लोगों को है ये बीमारी

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
First Tree Woman Found In Bangladesh To Be Cure With The Dieases

शाहरुख की सेल्फी से इंटरनेट पर स्टार बनी ये लड़की, आ रहे शादी के प्रपोजल

  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +
Meet the new internet sensation Saima Hussain Mir, courtesy Shah Rukh Khan

जबर ख़बर

...जब राष्ट्रगान ने एक ‌थियेटर को टूटने से बचा लिया

Read More

बजट

बजट की 10 बड़ी बातें, नोटबंदी के जख्मों पर टैक्स कटौती का मरहम

top 10 points of union budget 2017

Most Read

'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की वाहवाही लूटने वाली सरकार ने किया निराश'

Defence expert Major General Ashok Mehta's response on Budget
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बजट से नहीं आए 'अच्छे दिन', बीजेपी की उलटी गिनती शुरू : अखिलेश यादव

Akhilesh Yadav says None of their budgets got people 'achhe din'?
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

'मोदी के अयोध्या आने पर होगी राममंदिर निर्माण की घोषणा'

modi will announce construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

7 मुस्लिम देशों पर ट्रंप के लगाए बैन को UAE का समर्थन

donald trump finds support uae foreign minister defends his travel ban decision
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

'कांग्रेस ने सोचा हम तो डूबने वाले हैं, सपा को भी डुबाएंगे'

SP, Congress milkar rahenge aur dono milkar doobenge, says Venkaiah Naidu
  • गुरुवार, 2 फरवरी 2017
  • +

बजट 2017: परंपराओं को तोड़कर जेटली ने देश को दिए ये 7 सरप्राइज

arun jaitley surprise element of union budget 2017
  • बुधवार, 1 फरवरी 2017
  • +
TV
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top