'सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की वाहवाही लूटने वाली सरकार ने किया निराश'
Updated Thu, 02 Feb 2017 11:37 AM IST
पाक अधिकृत कश्मीर (पीओके) में कामयाब सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक की वाहवाही लूटने वाली सरकार से ऐसे रक्षा बजट की उम्मीद नहीं थी। आने वाले दिनों में पाकिस्तान और चीन से मुकाबले के लिए ऐसे बजट से किसी तरह की ठोस तैयारी संभव नहीं है। देखा जाए तो आबंटित 274114 करोड़ रुपए में करीब 12000 करोड़ रक्षा मंत्रालय के खर्च केलिए है।
लिहाजा रक्षा खर्च के लिए सही मायने में करीब 262000 करोड़ ही बचते हैं। उम्मीद की जा रही थी कि पाकिस्तान और चीनी सीमा पर कड़े रुख का संकेत दे रही सरकार इस बार रक्षा के लिए हाथ खोलेगी। ताकि मुद्रास्फीति से निबटते हुए लंबित पड़ी योजनाओं को आगे बढ़ाया जा सके। लेकिन इससे आधुनिकीकरण की कोई योजना पूरी नहीं हो सकती।
अपने दोनों तरफ केदुश्मनों को देखें तो चीन हमसे पहले ही आगे है। उसके पास एक या दो पीढी के हथियार हैं। हमारी तैयारी की रफ्तार यही रही तो कुछ सालों में पाकिस्तान भी हमले आगे बढ़ जाएगा। मुझे इस बात पर भी हैरानी हुई कि बजट के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने टीवी पर जो दस मिनट का भाषण दिया उसमें रक्षा और सेना का कही भी जिक्र नहीं था।
सोशल सेक्टर समेत सभी योजनाएं धरी की धरी रह जाएंगी अगर देश की सुरक्षा पुख्ता नहीं है। सेना के तीनों अंगों में खरीद और आधुनिकीकरण की सख्त जरुरत है। लेकिन सरकार केइस रफ्तार से निराशा हाथ लगी है।
(गुंजन कुमार के साथ 'रक्षा एक्सपर्ट मेजर जनरल अशोक मेहता की प्रतिक्रिया' बातचीत पर आधारित)
