नहीं रहे दैनिक भास्कर ग्रुप के चेयरमैन रमेश चंद्र अग्रवाल

amarujala.com- Presented by: अभिषेक

Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 05:29 PM IST
Dainik Bhaskar chief ramesh c agrawal dies due to heart attack

ramesh C agrawal

दैनिक भास्कर ग्रुप के मालिक रमेश चंद्र अग्रवाल का निधन हो गया है। उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा जिसके बाद उनको बचाया नहीं जा सका।  बताया जा रहा है कि अहमदाबाद एयरपोर्ट पर उतरते वक्त उन्हें दिल का दौरा पड़ा।
उन्हें अस्पताल ले जाया गया लेकिन तब तक उनके प्राण पखेरू हो चुके थे। रमेश चंद्र अग्रवाल के निधन से भास्कर समूह में शोक की लहर है। इस शोक की लहर में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने भी जताया दुख। मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘श्री रमेशचंद्र अग्रवाल के निधन से दुख पहुंचा।

मीडिया जगत में उनके उल्लेखनीय योगदान को हमेशा याद किया जाएगा। दुख की इस घड़ी में मेरी संवेदनाएं श्री रमेशचंद्र अग्रवाल के परिवार के साथ हैं। ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति दे।’अमर उजाला डॉट कॉम की ओर से उनको श्रद्धांजलि। 
