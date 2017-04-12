बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
मोइली ने किया EVM का समर्थन, कहा- क्षेत्रीय पार्टियों के प्रभाव में आ गई है कांग्रेस
Updated Wed, 12 Apr 2017 11:26 AM IST
फाइल फोटो
ईवीएम के मुद्दे
पर कांग्रेस के पूर्व मंत्री वीरप्पा मोइली ने विपक्षी पार्टी के नेताओं की बैठक बुलाई है। दरअसल, मोइली ईवीएम मुद्दे पर
पार्टी के स्टैंड
से अलग दिखाई दे रहे हैं। उन्होंने पार्टी से अलग रुख रखते हुए ईवीएम से वोटिंग का समर्थन किया है। साथ ही कहा है कि पूरी दुनिया में हमारी
चुनावी व्यवस्था
सबसे बढ़िया है और इसका श्रेय कांग्रेस को ही जाता है।
मोइली ने कहा कि ईवीएम मामले पर विचार के लिए कमेटी का गठन किया जा सकता है, लेकिन मैनुअल तरीके पर लौटने का कोई सवाल ही नहीं है। गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस 16 राजनीतिक दलों के साथ मिलकर चुनाव आयोग को ईवीएम के खिलाफ याचिका सौंपी है। मोइली ने इस बात को लेकर निराशा जाहिर की है कि उनकी पार्टी क्षेत्रीय दलों के 'लुभावने' प्रभाव में आ गई जो केवल अपनी हार के लिए बहाने तलाश रहे हैं।
हालांकि इसके भी सुधार के लिए अलग से व्यवस्था है। उन्होंने कहा कि स्थानीय गलतियां और टेक्नॉलजी का दुरुपयोग, दोनों ही अलग चीजें हैं।
