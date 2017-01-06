आपका शहर Close

आधार पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट की टिप्पणी, निजी एजेंसियों से डाटा एकत्र कराना सही नहीं

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्‍ली

Updated Fri, 06 Jan 2017 12:21 PM IST
collecting the personal detail by the private agency for aadhaar is not great idea
आधार की संवैधानिक वैधता को चुनौती देने वाली याचिकाओं पर तेजी से सुनवाई करने की गुहार सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने ठुकरा दी है। हालांकि शीर्ष अदालत ने कहा कि निजी एजेंसियों के जरिए डाटा एकत्रित करवाने का आइडिया अच्छा नहीं दिखता।
चीफ जस्टिस जेएस खेहड़ ने यह टिप्पणी तब की जब वरिष्ठ वकील श्याम दीवान ने ‘आधार’ के जरिए ली जाने वाली निजी जानकारियों को निजता का उल्लंघन बताते हुए सुनवाई में तेजी लाने की गुहार की। दीवान ने कहा कि इसके कई अहम पहलू हैं, जिस पर तत्काल सुनवाई की दरकार है। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि निजी एजेंसियों के द्वारा बायोमेट्रिक डाटा जुटाए जा रहे हैं, लिहाजा यह लोगों की निजता के अधिकार से भी जुड़ा मामला है। 

इस पर पीठ ने सुनवाई में तेजी लाने की गुहार को ठुकराते हुए कहा कि कई अंतरिम आदेश जारी किए जा चुके हैं। लिहाजा सामान्य प्रक्रिया के तहत ही याचिकाओं पर सुनवाई होगी। पीठ ने कहा कि हम जल्द सुनवाई नहीं  कर सकते, क्योंकि हमारे पास सीमित संसाधन हैं।
