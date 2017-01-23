बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
कोयला घोटाला : पूर्व सीबीआई प्रमुख से जुड़ी रिपोर्ट पर SC का फैसला आज
{"_id":"588520c24f1c1bc77cf00a23","slug":"coal-scam-sc-verdict-likely-on-report-indicting-ex-cbi-chief","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u094b\u092f\u0932\u093e \u0918\u094b\u091f\u093e\u0932\u093e : \u092a\u0942\u0930\u094d\u0935 \u0938\u0940\u092c\u0940\u0906\u0908 \u092a\u094d\u0930\u092e\u0941\u0916 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u0941\u0921\u093c\u0940 \u0930\u093f\u092a\u094b\u0930\u094d\u091f \u092a\u0930 SC \u0915\u093e \u092b\u0948\u0938\u0932\u093e \u0906\u091c","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Updated Mon, 23 Jan 2017 02:44 AM IST
कोल ब्लाक आवंटन घोटाले में सीबीआई के पूर्व निदेशक रंजीत सिन्हा द्वारा जांच को प्रभावित किए जाने के मामले में समिति की रिपोर्ट पर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई को लेकर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला सोमवार को आ सकता है।
इस मामले में न्यायाधीश एमबी लोकुर की अध्यक्षता वाली पीठ सोमवार को अपना फैसला सुनाने वाली है। उल्लेखनीय है कि अटार्नी जनरल मुकुल रोहतगी ने पीठ को बताया था कि सीबीआई के पूर्व विशेष निदेशक एमएल शर्मा की अध्यक्षता वाली समिति ने पाया कि घोटाले के कुछ चर्चित आरोपियों के साथ सिन्हा की बैठकें प्रथम दृष्टया इस बात का संकेत हैं कि जांच को प्रभावित करने का प्रयास किया गया।
न्यायालय ने 12 जुलाई, 2016 को मामले में अपना आदेश सुरक्षित रखा था। अब सोमवार को सुप्रीम कोर्ट की पीठ समिति की इस रिपोर्ट पर की जाने वाली कार्रवाई के बारे में अपना फैसला सुनाने वाली है।
Write a Comment | View Comments
स्पॉटलाइट
{"_id":"5885fb1a4f1c1bbc7ecf3ece","slug":"sussanne-khan-attend-hrithik-roshan-s-party","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 \u092a\u093e\u0930\u094d\u091f\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092a\u0939\u0941\u0902\u091a\u0940 \u090f\u0915\u094d\u0938 \u0935\u093e\u0907\u092b \u0938\u0941\u091c\u0948\u0928, '\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932' \u0926\u0947\u0916\u0915\u0930 \u092a\u0924\u093f \u0915\u094b \u092d\u0930 \u0932\u093f\u092f\u093e \u092c\u093e\u0939\u094b\u0902 \u092e\u0947\u0902","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5885d6df4f1c1bbc7ecf3da2","slug":"rules-for-boyfriends","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0939\u0930 \u0932\u0921\u093c\u0915\u0947 \u0915\u0947 \u0932\u093f\u090f \u092f\u0947 6 \u0915\u093e\u092e \u0939\u0948 \u091c\u0930\u0942\u0930\u0940, \u0924\u092d\u0940 \u0916\u0941\u0936 \u0930\u0939\u0947\u0917\u0940 \u0917\u0930\u094d\u0932\u092b\u094d\u0930\u0947\u0902\u0921","category":{"title":"Relationship","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u0932\u0947\u0936\u0928\u0936\u093f\u092a","slug":"relationship"}}
{"_id":"5885b7824f1c1b5c02cf3c3f","slug":"movies-that-stalled-hrithik-roshan-s-career","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u090b\u0924\u093f\u0915 \u0915\u0940 8 \u0928\u093e\u0915\u093e\u092c\u093f\u0932 \u092b\u093f\u0932\u094d\u092e\u0947\u0902, \u0939\u094b \u0917\u0908 \u0925\u0940 \u092b\u094d\u0932\u0949\u092a","category":{"title":"Bollywood","title_hn":"\u092c\u0949\u0932\u0940\u0935\u0941\u0921","slug":"bollywood"}}
{"_id":"5885e8e94f1c1bbb7ecf3e90","slug":"ranbir-kapoor-will-be-the-host-of-kbc","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0905\u092e\u093f\u0924\u093e\u092d \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u0905\u092c \u092f\u0947 \u0939\u0940\u0930\u094b \u0915\u0930\u0947\u0917\u093e '\u0915\u0947\u092c\u0940\u0938\u0940' \u0915\u094b \u0939\u094b\u0938\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"Television","title_hn":"\u091b\u094b\u091f\u093e \u092a\u0930\u094d\u0926\u093e","slug":"television"}}
{"_id":"5885ed854f1c1bbc7ecf3e71","slug":"vivo-launches-v5-plus-in-india-with-dual-front-camera","type":"photo-gallery","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u0940\u0935\u094b \u0915\u093e V5 \u092a\u094d\u0932\u0938 \u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0949\u0928\u094d\u091a, \u092b\u094d\u0930\u0902\u091f \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0932\u0917\u0947 \u0939\u0948\u0902 \u0926\u094b \u0915\u0948\u092e\u0930\u0947 ","category":{"title":"Gadgets","title_hn":"\u0917\u0948\u091c\u0947\u091f\u094d\u0938","slug":"gadgets"}}
Most Read
{"_id":"5885a66e4f1c1bbb7ecf3b78","slug":"bmc-election-shivsena-says-60-seats-is-enough-for-bjp","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"BMC \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935: \u0936\u093f\u0935\u0938\u0947\u0928\u093e \u0928\u0947 \u0915\u0939\u093e- 60 \u0938\u0940\u091f\u094b\u0902 \u0938\u0947 \u091c\u094d\u092f\u093e\u0926\u093e \u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0940 \u0939\u0948\u0938\u093f\u092f\u0924 \u0928\u0939\u0940\u0902","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58857fec4f1c1b701bf00f34","slug":"swedesi-boforce-top-cannon-will-include-in-boforce-top-first-time","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0930\u093f\u092a\u092c\u094d\u0932\u093f\u0915 \u0921\u0947 \u092a\u0930\u0947\u0921: \u092a\u0939\u0932\u0940 \u092c\u093e\u0930 \u0936\u093e\u092e\u093f\u0932 \u0939\u094b\u0917\u0940 \u0926\u0947\u0936\u0940 \u092c\u094b\u092b\u094b\u0930\u094d\u0938 ","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"588579744f1c1b116eeff148","slug":"bjp-gives-a-cold-shoulder-to-nd-tiwari","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u091c\u092a\u093e \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u0906\u090f \u092c\u093f\u0928\u093e \u0939\u0940 \u091a\u0932\u0947 \u0917\u090f \u090f\u0928\u0921\u0940 \u0924\u093f\u0935\u093e\u0930\u0940","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5885facc4f1c1bc37ecf3eff","slug":"ec-made-me-your-brand-ambassador-kejriwal","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"EC \u092a\u0930 \u0915\u0947\u091c\u0930\u0940\u0935\u093e\u0932 \u0915\u093e \u0924\u0902\u091c, \u092e\u0941\u091d\u0947 \u0905\u092a\u0928\u093e \u092c\u094d\u0930\u093e\u0902\u0921 \u090f\u0902\u092c\u0947\u0938\u0921\u0930 \u092c\u0928\u093e \u0932\u0947 \u091a\u0941\u0928\u093e\u0935 \u0906\u092f\u094b\u0917","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"5884875f4f1c1bfa7af000e9","slug":"amar-singh-comment-on-akhilesh-yadav-and-ram-gopal-yadav","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u0935\u093e\u0930\u093e\u0923\u0938\u0940 \u092e\u0947\u0902 \u092c\u094b\u0932\u0947 \u0905\u092e\u0930 \u0938\u093f\u0902\u0939, '\u0905\u092c \u091b\u0941\u091f\u094d\u091f\u093e \u0938\u093e\u0902\u0921\u093c, \u091c\u0939\u093e\u0902 \u0939\u0930\u093e \u0926\u093f\u0916\u0947\u0917\u093e \u0935\u0939\u0940\u0902 \u092e\u0941\u0902\u0939 \u092e\u093e\u0930\u0942\u0902\u0917\u093e'","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
{"_id":"58835cc74f1c1bc77ceff770","slug":"police-enacts-mini-goonda-act-against-atiq-ahmad-at-allahabad","type":"story","status":"publish","title_hn":"\u091f\u093f\u0915\u091f \u0915\u091f\u0924\u0947 \u0939\u0940 \u0938\u092a\u093e \u0915\u0947 \u092c\u093e\u0939\u0941\u092c\u0932\u0940 \u0928\u0947\u0924\u093e \u0938\u092e\u0947\u0924 22 \u092a\u0930 \u092e\u093f\u0928\u0940 \u0917\u0941\u0902\u0921\u093e \u090f\u0915\u094d\u091f","category":{"title":"INDIA NEWS","title_hn":"\u092d\u093e\u0930\u0924","slug":"india-news"}}
Read the latest and breaking news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.
© 2016-2017 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.
Your Story has been saved!
Top