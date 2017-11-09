Download App
चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट पर कॉन्डम में ड्रग्स छुपाकर कर रहा था तश्करी, गिरफ्तार

टीम डिजिटल अमर उजाला

Updated Thu, 09 Nov 2017 08:34 AM IST
CISF arrested a man who was carrying heroin inside a condom which he wore

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर

ड्रग्स की तश्करी के लिए अजीबो गरीब तरीकों के कई मामले सामने आए हैं, फिर चाहे उनमें प्राइवेट पार्ट्स का इस्तेमाल ही क्यों न किया गया हो? ऐसा ही एक मामला चेन्नई एयरपोर्ट से सामने आया जहां एक ऐसे शख्स को गिरफ्तार किया गया जो कॉन्डम में ड्रग्स छुपाकर तश्करी की वारदात को अंजाम दे रहा था। 
टाइम्स ऑफ इंडिया की खबर के मुताबिक वह चेन्नई से श्रीलंका से कॉलम्बो के लिए रवाना हुआ था। 

दरअसल, सीआईएसएफ कर्मी ने चैकिंग के दौरान आरोपी के प्राइवेट पार्ट को सामान्य से अजीब पाया। इसके बाद जब गंभीर जांच की गई, तो कर्मियों ने पाया कि उसने कॉन्डम पहना हुआ था और उसमें ड्रग्स छुपाई हुई थी। आरोपी चेन्नई के एक इंजीनियर कॉलेज का स्टोरकीपर है।

